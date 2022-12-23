Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
lakercountry.com
Death investigation underway in Eli community
A death investigation is underway after a man died at Russell County Hospital following injuries sustained at a residence in the Eli community. According to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots, 40-year-old Bryan J. Brummett of Russell Springs was pronounced deceased at Russell County Hospital at 1:20 a.m. Monday. The coroner’s...
‘Cousin Eddie’ display in Kentucky leads to police response
After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
wnky.com
Wanted man charged with impersonating a peace officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man has been arrested after police say he impersonated an officer in September. On Sept. 28, Bowling Green police said they were notified of a man driving a black sedan that had approached two Potter Gray Elementary School students walking home from school and offered them candy.
wnky.com
Multiple wrecks reported on I-65 amid icy road conditions
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are urging drivers to stay inside and avoid road travel if possible today. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are working multiple wrecks on Interstate 65 near mile markers 38 and 40 northbound. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says all three lanes are blocked near mile marker 40.
wevv.com
Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead
A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured. According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
wnky.com
Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
k105.com
Morgantown police find meth, needles near 3 children during traffic stop. Impaired mother arrested.
An allegedly impaired woman has been arrested after Morgantown police found methamphetamine and hypodermic needles in her vehicle, along with the suspect’s three children, during a traffic stop. On Saturday, the Morgantown Police Department was dispatched to I-165 (Natcher Parkway) on the report of a reckless driver. Upon arriving...
k105.com
Man wanted by Leitchfield PD for theft also wanted by police in Indiana for stealing bank cards, checks
A man the Leitchfield Police Department is currently attempting to identify in regard to a theft is now also wanted in Perry County, Indiana. K105 on Tuesday reported that the white male suspect was captured on video surveillance at a local Dollar General store. Police have not specified what the suspect is accused of stealing, but he is wanted “in reference to a theft” that occurred on Sunday.
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
Kentucky firefighters battle three separate fires on Christmas Eve morning
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Zoneton Fire - along with Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolona firefighters - spent over five hours, fighting three separate fires on Christmas Eve. "No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we'd be dispatched to another working fire. And the same thing happened again with a third fire," Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key said.
k105.com
Joseph Ralph Higdon, 67
Joseph Ralph Higdon, age 67, of, Leitchfield, KY, passed away Sunday, (December 25, 2022) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, KY. He was born on March 27, 1955 in Grayson County, KY, the son of the late Clifford Thomas and Margie Lush Higdon. He was a business owner, who...
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say there have been numerous thefts from cars in the neighborhoods near Preston Miller Park. Police say the suspects are specifically seeking out unlocked vehicles. Several home surveillance cameras have captured images of the suspects, who typically have their faces covered. Police...
WBKO
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
k105.com
Leitchfield PD asking for help identifying theft suspect
The Leitchfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. The photo of the suspect is from surveillance video from a Dollar General store. Police have not specified what the suspect is accused of stealing, but he is wanted “in reference to a theft” that occurred on Sunday.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man faces federal indictment for defrauding local arts council
A Russell Springs man was federally indicted on two counts of wire fraud related to allegations that he defrauded a local non-profit. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Charles Davis was working as the treasurer for the Russell County Arts Council when he allegedly deposited more than $116,000 of arts council funds into his personal bank account and used those funds to pay personal credit cards.
k105.com
1,700 without power in Grayson County. Warming center open. 5-year-old injured in Morgantown Road crash.
As the temperature in Grayson County drops to -6 degrees as of 8:50 Friday morning, at least 1,700 customers are without power in Grayson County. There is a warm center open at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak Street. Grayson County Emergency Management Director Tony Willen said...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow residents displaced in early morning fire
GLASGOW — A house along West Cherry Street caught fire early Friday morning. Glasgow Fire responded to the suspected fire around 1:13 a.m. at 533 W. Cherry St., according to a news release. The fire was found isolated in one room of the home. Fire crews extinguished the blaze...
