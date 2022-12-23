Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series flaunts its signature colors in these leaked promo images
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung’s hotly anticipated Galaxy S23 series has not been keeping a particularly low profile for a still-unannounced phone, and between the leaks and rumors, we've already got a pretty solid read on what to expect. We know that the upcoming flagship series is aiming for some subtle design changes and have heard a bit about how Samsung might show those off in its marketing materials. Now, the latest leak cuts right to the chase, actually showing us some of those promo pics and Samsung's signature color choices for the Galaxy S23 family.
Google Pixel 7 vs. OnePlus 10T: Which should you buy?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google didn't reinvent the wheel with the Pixel 7, but with improved cameras, the next-gen Tensor G2 chipset, and Google's wonderfully feature-filled software, the Pixel 7 is the better choice over the OnePlus 10T for most people.
Prototype Google Pixel Tablet and its dock leak on Facebook Marketplace
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At the 2022 I/O conference, Google teased the Pixel Tablet, its first self-branded tablet in years. Expected to release sometime in 2023, Google has not revealed much about the device except for showing off its renders, but some details about its specs have leaked making us believe it could become one of the most intriguing Android tablets of 2023. Renders show the tablet will come with a charging dock that would give it a Nest-like appearance when docked. Now, a pre-release prototype of the Google Pixel Tablet has been put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
The best stylus pens for Chromebooks in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While laptops of all sorts have dominated the market for the last 15 years or so, most of them have maintained the same components and features we all know and love. But Google has changed the game since the rollout of the best Chromebooks with the integration of one key feature: the touchscreen.
The OnePlus 11 shares its hardware specs on the road to release
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 2022 is almost entirely behind us, so we look forward to exciting new launches in the first half of 2023, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the OnePlus 11. Rumors show the former will debut in February, but OnePlus has officially confirmed a February 7 global launch date for the OnePlus 11. Ahead of the worldwide debut, the new OnePlus phone is now certified by TENAA, revealing all but the most detailed specifications.
OnePlus and Oppo announce partnership, like they weren't the same company already
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OnePlus and Oppo have long worked hand-in-hand on hardware and software alike, but OnePlus was able to maintain its independent identity — until recently. While OnePlus still makes some of our favorite Android phones, the line separating the two brands has been less and less bright by the day. Their close ties became more obvious when the two brands decided to merge software resources. Now, OnePlus and Oppo are getting into an even deeper, more formal partnership, making OnePlus a sub-brand of Oppo in every meaningful way.
Google's Pixel 6a is $300 with same-day shipping for last-minute shoppers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Pixel 6a is still available for just $300 and even at this late date, there's a very good chance you'll get it before Christmas rolls around — if you place your order in a timely manner.
The 10 best shopping apps on your phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Between a shaky economy and global supply chain issues, the way we shop is changing. People are looking for the best deals, and online apps and other digital tools are becoming increasingly popular.
All the ways One UI 5 shows Samsung getting ready to kill off Bixby
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When Samsung released the Galaxy S8 back in 2017, the phone made waves with its revolutionary design. The S8 started the war against bezels, and will be remembered as one of Samsung's best smartphones. What many of us try to forget about the S8 launch, though, is the arrival of Bixby — the latest in a long line of Samsung voice assistants that started with S Voice on the Galaxy S3. Nearly six years later, Bixby is still here — but I don't think it will be for much longer.
Google’s mobile weather forecast got its first redesign in 7 years
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google offers a prominent way to check the weather on its Pixel phones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro. A small widget shows the current weather on the home screen and lock screen, and when you tap it, you get a detailed forecast complete with a cute weather frog mascot.
What to expect from Samsung's Galaxy S23 marketing
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung made some of the best Android phones in 2022, and the year will probably go down in the company’s history as a successful one. We lauded the brand for the speedy One UI 5 rollout, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 surpassed expectations, and the S22 series made sure the flagships didn’t disappoint. Samsung’s 2022 smartphones were also available in a wide variety of colors, and we've already heard a little about what to expect for the new year. Now we're learning new details about Samsung’s preferred colors for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.
OnePlus 11 5G throws its hat in the 2023 flagship race
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With 2022 all but wrapped up — and our picks for Editors Choice products now locked in — it's time to start looking ahead to what's next in 2023. We've long assumed Samsung would be the first company to announce its next-gen flagship phones, but OnePlus is making a power move. The OnePlus 11 5G is official, but we'll have to wait a couple of months to learn all about its secrets and specs.
15 ChromeOS tips and tricks for your new Chromebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Chromebooks make wonderful computers for many people due to their relatively low price tags and ease of use. Our favorite Chromebooks add other great features to the Chromebook experience, such as a touchscreen, included stylus, or a fingerprint sensor. ChromeOS, the operating system on Chromebooks, has many fun and useful features that make for a great user experience. Here are our favorite ChromeOS features that every Chromebook user should know.
Apple joins forces with Google and Mozilla for a big upgrade to Speedometer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Chrome is the default browser on the best Android phones and is also a popular desktop web browser. It competes with Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Brave, and many open-source alternatives in addition to the web browser found on Apple products, Safari. While each browser has its positives and negatives, developers rely on metrics like browser benchmarks to determine the area where a particular offering shines. Speedometer is one such benchmark tool — it was set up by Apple's WebKit team back in 2014 — but it's only seen one major upgrade and that was way back in 2018. Well, the WebKit team is now joining up with folks on the Chrome and Firefox sides to develop the next big iteration of the benchmark service, unsurprisingly named Speedometer 3.
Mystery issue reportedly forces Samsung to slash sales forecast for the Galaxy A23 5G
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G made its US debut this September bearing an impressive 120Hz screen and an affordable price tag. In our review, we found that the device ticks a lot of the right boxes although we were aching for better low-light camera performance and a larger storage option on the device. It was about this close to getting on our list of best budget Android phones. That said, it seems consumers were more underwhelmed about the device as Samsung has tempered its sales expectations for the Galaxy A23 5G.
YouTube is thinking about toning down the red in its latest UI test
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The color red is a huge part of YouTube’s brand identity. The video-sharing platform is constantly adding new features and changing its UI across platforms, but Google’s developers often leave the red elements untouched. Hot on the heels of a recent major UI overhaul, YouTube appears to be testing color variations for the video progress bar on its Android app, going for a desaturated look.
How to measure your body composition on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and its predecessor are among the best Android smartwatches on the market. Besides their excellent performance and features, these wearables can track all your key health metrics. Compared to the competition, Samsung's Wear OS 3 smartwatches also feature a BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) sensor that allows them to measure your body composition, including body fat percentage and skeletal muscle mass.
Google Voice can now jump between cellular and Wi-Fi during a call
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Voice is a nifty VoIP calling service that lets you connect with people anywhere in the US and Canada at virtually zero cost. The service has also seen multiple updates this year, including Smart Replies and the ability to place calls with a single click/tap on the web. Google is now announcing an update for Voice which can significantly improve call quality thanks to what the company calls "intelligent network switching."
How to sell on Facebook Marketplace
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With over one billion users, Facebook Marketplace has become a preferred place for users to sell goods. Factors such as ease of use, flawless payments, better product exposure, and direct contact with buyers lead to a seamless selling experience on Facebook's e-commerce platform.
