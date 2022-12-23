Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.Hot NewsWilson, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
Meat printing facility coming to North CarolinaThe Modern TimesWilson, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Related
cbs17
Fayetteville veteran creates woodworking business, provides discounts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Kurt Ballash and his late wife started Ballash Woodworks in Fayetteville after he left the United States Army. “This is a way of connecting individuals on a more creative basis,” Ballash said. Ballash Woodworks is a business that makes custom wood furniture. “When I...
neusenews.com
Mike Parker: Snow Hill knows how to do a parade right
On a December 3rd that mixed threats of rain with actual rain, participants and onlookers determined in their hearts that no matter the weather, the Snow Hill Christmas Parade must go on. Parade participants lined up, and a little after 2 p.m., the first group stepped out to begin the 2.5-mile parade route.
jocoreport.com
JoAnn Jackson Johnson
Four Oaks, NC: Ms. JoAnn Jackson Johnson, age 75, of Oliver’s Grove Road, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Wake Assisted Living in Raleigh. Funeral Services will be held-3:00 PM Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Scott Betts. Burial will follow in Oliver’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Four Oaks.
luxury-houses.net
One-of-a-kind Masterpiece European Chateau in Wake Forest, NC Hits Market for $2.375M
The Estate in Wake Forest is a luxurious home built for you to enjoy outside as much as inside now available for sale. This home located at 2700 Trifle Ln, Wake Forest, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,664 square feet of living spaces. Call Marti Hampton (919-781-9883), Ward Wilkes (919-616-8648) – EXP Realty LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Wake Forest.
Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.
Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
jocoreport.com
Sharon Ann Barefoot Ivey
Dunn, NC: Ms. Sharon Ann Barefoot Ivey, age 63, of Bryant Pond Road, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Funeral Services will be held-6:00 PM Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Benson Pentecostal Holiness Church in Benson. Officiating will be Revs. Mark Fields, Jonathan Daniels, and Pastor Cha Parker. Graveside Service will be 1:00PM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.
Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season
All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
A Christmas past recalled in Sampson
It seems like a hundred years ago, but it was only 73 years ago and I was 18 years old at the time. I was a student at Salemburg Ac
Scarlet Nation
Preview of Tuesday's John Wall Holiday Invitational
The John Wall Holiday Invitational kicks off Tuesday at Raleigh Broughton High. Here is a preview of the action. 12:30 p.m. — The Burlington (N.C.) School vs. Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian. Winston-Salem Christian has a quality starting five, with juniors Kany Tchanda and Lewis Walker having high major offers thus...
jocoreport.com
Kay Frances Moody
Kay Frances Moody, age 62, of Ramsey Street in Linden, NC passed away on Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a battle with Lung Cancer. Memorial Services will be held-3:00 PM, Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson NC. Officiating will be Rev Roy Lee.
wchsnetwork.com
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man scores Cash 5 jackpot with numbers inspired by son, ‘totally shocked’ by win
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a lucky Cash 5 jackpot win by a Wilson County man. Joseph Gardner Jr., of Wilson, uses inspiration from his son to pick his lucky numbers – and it paid off when a $1 Cash 5 ticket delivered a $120,000 jackpot. “I’ve...
'Happy and safe': Annual toy giveaway at Raleigh's Helping Hand Mission more important than ever
Dozens came to the Helping Hand Mission in Southeast Raleigh for their annual toy giveaway.
Dreaming of a White Christmas: Holly Springs family makes that dream reality
Joey and Morgan Heilmann's daughters wanted a White Christmas, and they weren't going to let the weather stop them. Joey's mother, Teri Heilmann, said her granddaughters Rori, 6, and Peyton, 2, were so disappointed about not seeing any snow for Christmas. So their father decided to make it happen. The...
cbs17
Raleigh families begin Christmas weekend without power, worry if they’ll stay heated through holiday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Instead of homes warm and lit up with Christmas lights, Raleigh families said their holiday weekend started in darkness. “The wind is terrible,” Jessica Danley and Mark Baltimore said, who were out shopping for groceries Friday night. The two were hoping to get ahead...
WRAL
Family restaurant serves community cheer on Christmas Day
Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Reporter: Leslie...
‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. The dog had cuts all over him, a huge scar and was bleeding. He couldn’t even stand due to exhaustion and anemia, so they took him […]
Funeral plans announced for attorney shot, killed in Goldsboro
Anyone interested in making a contribution is asked to donate to the attorney's favorite charity: The Methodist Home for Children
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
Comments / 1