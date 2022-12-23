ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

neusenews.com

Mike Parker: Snow Hill knows how to do a parade right

On a December 3rd that mixed threats of rain with actual rain, participants and onlookers determined in their hearts that no matter the weather, the Snow Hill Christmas Parade must go on. Parade participants lined up, and a little after 2 p.m., the first group stepped out to begin the 2.5-mile parade route.
SNOW HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

JoAnn Jackson Johnson

Four Oaks, NC: Ms. JoAnn Jackson Johnson, age 75, of Oliver’s Grove Road, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Wake Assisted Living in Raleigh. Funeral Services will be held-3:00 PM Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Scott Betts. Burial will follow in Oliver’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Four Oaks.
BENSON, NC
luxury-houses.net

One-of-a-kind Masterpiece European Chateau in Wake Forest, NC Hits Market for $2.375M

The Estate in Wake Forest is a luxurious home built for you to enjoy outside as much as inside now available for sale. This home located at 2700 Trifle Ln, Wake Forest, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,664 square feet of living spaces. Call Marti Hampton (919-781-9883), Ward Wilkes (919-616-8648) – EXP Realty LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Wake Forest.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Hot News

Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WILSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Sharon Ann Barefoot Ivey

Dunn, NC: Ms. Sharon Ann Barefoot Ivey, age 63, of Bryant Pond Road, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Funeral Services will be held-6:00 PM Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Benson Pentecostal Holiness Church in Benson. Officiating will be Revs. Mark Fields, Jonathan Daniels, and Pastor Cha Parker. Graveside Service will be 1:00PM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.
BENSON, NC
WRAL News

Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season

All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
RALEIGH, NC
Scarlet Nation

Preview of Tuesday's John Wall Holiday Invitational

The John Wall Holiday Invitational kicks off Tuesday at Raleigh Broughton High. Here is a preview of the action. 12:30 p.m. — The Burlington (N.C.) School vs. Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian. Winston-Salem Christian has a quality starting five, with juniors Kany Tchanda and Lewis Walker having high major offers thus...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Kay Frances Moody

Kay Frances Moody, age 62, of Ramsey Street in Linden, NC passed away on Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a battle with Lung Cancer. Memorial Services will be held-3:00 PM, Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson NC. Officiating will be Rev Roy Lee.
LINDEN, NC
WRAL

Family restaurant serves community cheer on Christmas Day

Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Reporter: Leslie...
CARY, NC
WNCT

‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. The dog had cuts all over him, a huge scar and was bleeding. He couldn’t even stand due to exhaustion and anemia, so they took him […]
PITT COUNTY, NC

