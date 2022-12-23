ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Is your New Year’s resolution to get healthier? Get active with these 5 Myrtle Beach area groups

By Eleanor Nash
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29IHuW_0jsVsO0100

If your New Year’s resolution is getting active, you have many options. If the gym isn’t for you, you can join a club. With these groups, you can exercise while making friends or learning a skill. Here are five energetic social groups in the Myrtle Beach area.

Myrtle Beach Disc Golf

If you want to get a little competitive while getting outdoors, try the Myrtle Beach Disc Golf Club .

“Just something about the sport just kind of attracts good people,” said Eric Sepich, vice president of the club.

Disc golf consists of 3-4 hour rounds where players throw frisbee-like discs at targets. The Myrtle Beach club welcomes all skill levels to their weekend and weekday matches.

Find events on t heir Facebook .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bjx5y_0jsVsO0100
Shag dancers take to the floor at OD Pavilion for the 2017 SOS Spring Safari in North Myrtle Beach. File photo. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

Shag dancing

Carry on a South Carolina tradition and try shag dancing. Bring a partner or go solo to Fat Harold’s Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach. The bar hosts weekly shag classes on Mondays (7 p.m. beginner, 8 p.m. Intermediate) and Tuesdays (7 p.m. beginner).

Robin Morley, Chair of the Association of Carolina Shag Clubs, started shag when she was in her 40’s. “I had watched other people have a great time and I wanted to have a good time too.”

Find events on the Society of Stranders Facebook page .

Surfside Beach Walkers

Like to start your day with an ocean front stroll? Join the Surfside Beach Walkers each Saturday for a sunrise walk. They meet at the Surfside Beach 3rd Ave N Parking lot 30 minutes before sunrise (changes each week) for a 1.5 to 2 hour walk. Bring your dog along too.

Find the details on their Meetup group .



Grand Strand Chapter American Singles Golf Association

Want to improve your golf average and meet other single people at the same time? Check out the Grand Strand Chapter American Singles Golf Association. They organize monthly tee times and social events, along with occasional golf trips.

Find the schedule on their Meetup page .

Line dancing

Pull on your boots and head down to Barfield’s Bar and Grill in Market Common for a weekly country hoedown. They offer free line dancing lessons every Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with happy hour food and drink specials.

Learn about other dance events in Horry County by joining the Myrtle Beach Dance, Yoga, Pilates and Fitness Meetup group .

Comments / 0

 

