San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Need a place to stay warm? Check out the warming centers available

SAN ANTONIO - The city and Bexar County will continue to keep warming centers open around the city. VIA is offering free rides to warming shelters as long as they stay open over the next few days. All you have to do is let the driver know when you board or by calling 311 to request a non-emergency trip.
Debunking retirement myths

Planning for retirement comes with a lot of truths and myths. In this morning’s "Money Wise Wednesday," the team at Davidson Capital Management are debunking some of those myths when it comes to planning for retirement. Davidson Capital Management, Inc. 8000 IH 10 W Suite 970. San Antonio, TX...
Head to toe health with Optimal Feet

When shopping this holiday season don't forget to put your health first. Better health starts with your feet. Ed Derendorf with Optimal Feet with more on orthotics to help keep you going this season. Optimal Feet. 9815 IH-10 West. San Antonio, TX 78230. (210) 369-9353.
Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water

After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
House catches fire after man uses tool to thaw frozen pipes

SAN ANTONIO - A homeowner suffered about $50,000 in damages to his home after thawing his outside pipes with an unknown heat source, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire occurred Saturday morning around 10:50 a.m. near the 5500 block of Mountain Vista Drive on the north side.
Local church groups team up to help the homeless on Christmas

SAN ANTONIO - The giving spirit of our community is on full display this Christmas as local church groups hit the streets to help all those without a warm home. Volunteers from the Church of Hope and Faith Bound Street Ministry served warm meals to the homeless. They have a...
Niche at Pearl last minute gifts

Need a last-minute gift idea for the men in your life? Shop local with Niche at Pearl this holiday season. They have launched a new line of menswear and gift items and here to tell us more is Blanquita Sullivan and Patrick Martinez. Niche at Pearl. 302 Pearl Pkwy #112.
Children of slain man receive gift donations from the community

SAN ANTONIO - Six weeks ago, a shooting on the city's west side left six children, all under the age of 10, without their father heading into the holiday season. Monday, they were given several boxes of donated gifts - all in hopes of bringing them a little joy during a time of unfathomable sadness.
Two pets rescued from fire at Northwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - An apartment building on the city's northwest side was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the upper units. The blaze happened at the Balcones Lofts Apartment building off Hillcrest Drive. Officials said the apartment suffered moderate damage. Thankfully, no one was in the unit,...
Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
Residents escape Christmas Eve fire on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Residents were able to escape a blaze on Christmas Eve after their home caught fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Around 10:13 p.m. fire crews responded to the 300 Block of Elvira St for a reported structure fire. According to Batt Chief, when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.
Last week of the year will trend mostly sunny

SAN ANTONIO - Bright sunshine. Highs will climb to around 50 degrees this afternoon. Mostly clear overnight. Still cold, but not as cold as previous nights. Mid to upper 20s for morning lows. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Monday. The sunshine and warming trend continues. Highs...
Ready for a warmup? A much warmer pattern will set in to start 2023

SAN ANTONIO - Temps back below freezing this morning, starting off in the mid to upper 20s for morning lows. The sunshine and warming trend continues today. Some high clouds will pass through an otherwise sunny sky today. After a freeze this morning, much warmer and only slightly below normal temperatures. Highs around 60 during the afternoon.
It will not be a cold New Year's Eve celebration this year

SAN ANTONIO - A weak cold front will slide across and give us a brief push to near freezing Tuesday morning followed by a slightly cooler afternoon compared to Monday. Otherwise, Wednesday into the weekend features a big warm up for warm weather fans. There will be a system approaching the area Thursday but as I see it now, best lift and moisture supply will reside in the eastern half of our viewing area. That means a slight rain chance for San Antonio, scattered in our eastern zone counties while the western half of the area sees very little.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

