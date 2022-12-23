The City of Princeton announces the winners of Make it Sparkle, Princeton, 2022

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce the following winners of Make It Sparkle, Princeton 2022:

1st Place) Jimmies Restaurant- $250.00

2nd Place) Snips & Giggles Hair Salon – $150.00

3rd Place Tie) BlueRidge Bee Company – $75.00

3rd Place Tie) The WearHouse – $75.00

People’s Choice) Jimmies Restaurant- $125.00

Honorable Mention) The RiffRaff Arts Collective

Winners were determined by a panel of judges selected by the Princeton Community Improvement Commission.

Other participants include: Stages Music School, The Oasis Beauty Bar, Wild Roots Coffee House, Day Dream Games & Comics, New Kids on the Block Consignment, The Emporium, The Loft, Denim & Lace and Lively & Associates.

The City encourages the community to visit the winners and all of the businesses that participated this season. The Princeton Community Improvement Commission looks forward to continuing this contest again next year!