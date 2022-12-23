ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec to feature new activities in 2023

Chris Umphres has had his hands full since taking over as Great Bend Rec Director on Nov. 1. The Rec made some big changes to its annual Santa's Workshop event on Dec. 5, moving it back indoors after two years of the Santa's Workshop Express outside, and indoor soccer teams wrapped up their seasons last week. Umphres said staff is now turning to new activities like Teqball and spin class.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Clinic asking for attendance at Tuesday appointments

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic is requesting that those with scheduled appointments for Tuesday plan to attend unless they received a call with other instructions. The clinic has been dealing with computer problems since before the holiday. They are still working to restore full functionality. The clinic said...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Fire Dept. responds to structure fire on Christmas

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 25, the Great Bend Fire Department "C" shift responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Stone Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the second story of the residence. No one was home at the time of the fire. Off duty fire crews were called in to assist with the fire.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSNT News

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill Kansas patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
KWCH.com

Army officer searching for missing dog in Southwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Army operations officer Ross Downum knew he found a friend in a German pointer shorthair mix named Hunter. “When he came into my life, he absolutely changed it,” Downum said. Hunter has provided companionship and comfort for Ross, who had a stroke in May and...
GREENSBURG, KS
KWCH.com

Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

HHS offers resources after death of Spanish teacher

A Hays High School teacher died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday and the school district is offering grief resources to students. Lora Gallegos-Haynes, 63, a Spanish teacher, died from complications of a heart attack on Thursday, according to a letter released by HHS principal Shawn Henderson. School and community...
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

Obee school sale due to close before year end

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 is preparing to do its part in closing the sale of the Obee School property. A special meeting of the USD 313 Board of Education has been called for noon Wednesday at Union Valley Elementary in Hutchinson. On the agenda for that meeting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Four Great Bend men arrested after traffic stop in Lane County

Four Great Bend men were arrested Monday evening in Lane County following a traffic stop. On Dec. 26, just before 9:30 p.m., Sgt. Orr with the Lane County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle driving through the city of Dighton with its high beams activated. The vehicle failed to dim its lights as it passed the sergeant, and a traffic stop was initiated.
GREAT BEND, KS
greatbendpost.com

Zachary Bealer, age 33

Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
INMAN, KS
Hutch Post

Friday accident sends one to hospital

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — An accident Friday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to official reports, the Reno County Sheriff's Office responded to Yoder Road and Eales Road South of Highway 50 Friday morning just after 11 a.m., where 43-year-old Anna Stach was traveling south on Yoder Rd in her 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Stach hit a patch of ice causing her to lose control striking the northbound guardrail. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled three times before coming to rest on the roof.
RENO COUNTY, KS
