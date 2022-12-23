Read full article on original website
Great Bend Rec to feature new activities in 2023
Chris Umphres has had his hands full since taking over as Great Bend Rec Director on Nov. 1. The Rec made some big changes to its annual Santa's Workshop event on Dec. 5, moving it back indoors after two years of the Santa's Workshop Express outside, and indoor soccer teams wrapped up their seasons last week. Umphres said staff is now turning to new activities like Teqball and spin class.
Clinic asking for attendance at Tuesday appointments
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic is requesting that those with scheduled appointments for Tuesday plan to attend unless they received a call with other instructions. The clinic has been dealing with computer problems since before the holiday. They are still working to restore full functionality. The clinic said...
Great Bend Fire Dept. responds to structure fire on Christmas
At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 25, the Great Bend Fire Department "C" shift responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Stone Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the second story of the residence. No one was home at the time of the fire. Off duty fire crews were called in to assist with the fire.
‘Christmas miracle’ Army serviceman’s dog is found after it went missing 5 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After an Army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this month, the owner received a phone call he’d been praying for. “I’m so incredibly thankful and will never forgot,” said Ross Downum, owner of the dog “Hunter” who went...
Merry Christmas from Eagle Radio & Great Bend Post!
Merry Christmas from Eagle Radio and Great Bend Post! Thank you for listening and viewing Eagle Communications' products.
Police raid hospital room of terminally ill Kansas patient
HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
Army officer searching for missing dog in Southwest Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Army operations officer Ross Downum knew he found a friend in a German pointer shorthair mix named Hunter. “When he came into my life, he absolutely changed it,” Downum said. Hunter has provided companionship and comfort for Ross, who had a stroke in May and...
Second year of AMC Gives raises more than $3,000 for local charities
Santa Claus doesn't always wear a red suit. Dr. Ty Brunswig with Animal Medical Center in Great Bend instead went with an aquamarine, candy-cane patterned suit as he visited five local businesses as part of a second season of giving. Brunswig said AMC Gives began last year with a two-fold mission.
🎥 Hays customers asked to 'hold off' on setting out cardboard, paper for recycling
A new baler used to crush paper and cardboard for recycling is being installed this week at the city of Hays recycling center. "We bale it, compress it, and then put it on trucks and send it down [to Stutzman Recycling Services in Hutchinson] to be recycled," City Manager Toby Dougherty told city commissioners at their Thursday meeting.
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
HHS offers resources after death of Spanish teacher
A Hays High School teacher died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday and the school district is offering grief resources to students. Lora Gallegos-Haynes, 63, a Spanish teacher, died from complications of a heart attack on Thursday, according to a letter released by HHS principal Shawn Henderson. School and community...
Obee school sale due to close before year end
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 is preparing to do its part in closing the sale of the Obee School property. A special meeting of the USD 313 Board of Education has been called for noon Wednesday at Union Valley Elementary in Hutchinson. On the agenda for that meeting...
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Dec. 21, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
Christmastime hospital-room raid busts dying man for using marijuana extract | Opinion
Hays police set Jan. 2 court date for terminal cancer patient caught with vape device and edible THC paste.
Four Great Bend men arrested after traffic stop in Lane County
Four Great Bend men were arrested Monday evening in Lane County following a traffic stop. On Dec. 26, just before 9:30 p.m., Sgt. Orr with the Lane County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle driving through the city of Dighton with its high beams activated. The vehicle failed to dim its lights as it passed the sergeant, and a traffic stop was initiated.
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
Friday accident sends one to hospital
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — An accident Friday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to official reports, the Reno County Sheriff's Office responded to Yoder Road and Eales Road South of Highway 50 Friday morning just after 11 a.m., where 43-year-old Anna Stach was traveling south on Yoder Rd in her 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Stach hit a patch of ice causing her to lose control striking the northbound guardrail. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled three times before coming to rest on the roof.
