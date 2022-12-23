ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WJHL

Haven of Mercy fights intense cold, hosts dinner for 4,000

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy hosted about 4,000 people for its annual Christmas meal Sunday. Pastor Grant Rockley said that this year they are facing several challenges this year including intense cold, broken pipes and heat. Rockley says those challenges, however, will not stop them. “We have one big mess pipes […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Scott County Rotary Club wraps up 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive

WEBER CITY — A project that started by collecting loose change from club members in 1989 has blossomed into an annual Christmas blessing for students in Scott County, Virginia. In mid-December, the Scott County Rotary Club wrapped up its 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive by delivering new shoes and...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Gio's re-opening hints at good things to come

There’s been a rebirth of sorts taking place over at the Kroger shopping center at 1815 W. State of Franklin Road here Johnson City. Back in April of this year, Miso Teriyaki House decided to break ground on a vacant outparcel behind Jersey Mike’s.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Walnut Christian Church holds inaugural live drive-thru Nativity event

Members, family and friends of Walnut Christian Church in Johnson City, this month presented their inaugural “Journey Thru Bethlehem” drive-thru Nativity event. Organizers said the event brought the story of Christ’s birth to over 1,500 people who attended from the region and from surrounding areas including Mountain City and North Carolina.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Virginia Oil and Gas providing 150 hot meals in Abingdon Dec. 27

The Virginia Oil and Gas Association is providing 150 hot meals to those that need it in Abingdon on Tuesday. Company officials say this is a reschedule date, part of its annual holiday meals project, where they distribute meals across SWVA communities leading up to Christmas. To to severely frigid...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Unusual goose spotted visiting Unicoi pond

UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
UNICOI, TN
WJHL

Hut 8 moving to larger, more visible N. Roan location

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Region's Methodist face April LGBTQ split

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christianity’s waiting season of Advent drew to a close on Christmas Sunday, but the United Methodist Church’s (UMC) Holston Conference — and the entire denomination — is in a waiting period of its own. Region’s Methodist face April LGBTQ split...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

The History of the Santa Train’s First Santa

KINGSPORT- The Santa Train has been an 80-year tradition for the Appalachian Highlands area. The train is centered around giving and always features Santa. The first Santa, Joe Higgins, became important to the train and the local Kingsport community.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local store prepares for last-minute Christmas shopping

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christmas Eve, the day before the Christmas holiday, or as some like to call it, the last chance to grab a gift. Although you may not find the best deals this close to Christmas, many stores open their doors on Christmas Eve so you can rush in for those last-minute […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough crews search for large leak in utility system

Jonesborough Utility Department Crews working overnight have repaired multiple leaks throughout Washington County, town officials said in a morning news update. “The good news is the crews repairing the leaks are making an impact, and we’re seeing levels rising in our tanks,” said Glenn Rosenoff, Jonesborough Town administrator. “We have yet to locate the suspected large leak that is making the largest impact. Crews will continue the hunt and encourage anyone who sees water bubbling above ground to call us at 753-1040 and we will dispatch a crew.”
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough asks customers to conserve water

Jonesborough officials are asking customers to conserve water as the town's water department works to fix "multiple line leaks" caused by the cold weather. An advisory from the water department noted that since temperatures are above freezing, water customers no longer need to have their faucets dripping to prevent pipes from freezing. Customers are advised to call (423) 753-1005 to report a leak.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Virginia organizations host toy drive on Christmas Eve

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The fire department, police department and public school staff all helped distribute hundreds of toys to children on Saturday in Bristol, Virginia. “On this frigid Christmas Eve morning, Santa enlisted the help of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, Bristol, Virginia Fire Department, Bristol, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Staff, […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Winners announced for Christmas trees in parks

Christmas in Kingsport slowly wrapped up this week as the winners of Christmas trees in downtown Kingsport were announced. For one last time, it even snowed in Glen Bruce Park. Christmas trees adorned Glen Bruce and Centennial parks throughout the month of September.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

