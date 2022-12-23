Read full article on original website
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Holiday scene in downtown Johnson City
Christmas tees in Johnson City's King Commons set the mood for the holidays. The Candy Land Christmas display can be seen in Kings Commons and Founders Park until Dec. 8.
Haven of Mercy fights intense cold, hosts dinner for 4,000
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy hosted about 4,000 people for its annual Christmas meal Sunday. Pastor Grant Rockley said that this year they are facing several challenges this year including intense cold, broken pipes and heat. Rockley says those challenges, however, will not stop them. “We have one big mess pipes […]
Johnson City Press
Scott County Rotary Club wraps up 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive
WEBER CITY — A project that started by collecting loose change from club members in 1989 has blossomed into an annual Christmas blessing for students in Scott County, Virginia. In mid-December, the Scott County Rotary Club wrapped up its 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive by delivering new shoes and...
Johnson City Press
Gio's re-opening hints at good things to come
There’s been a rebirth of sorts taking place over at the Kroger shopping center at 1815 W. State of Franklin Road here Johnson City. Back in April of this year, Miso Teriyaki House decided to break ground on a vacant outparcel behind Jersey Mike’s.
Johnson City Press
Walnut Christian Church holds inaugural live drive-thru Nativity event
Members, family and friends of Walnut Christian Church in Johnson City, this month presented their inaugural “Journey Thru Bethlehem” drive-thru Nativity event. Organizers said the event brought the story of Christ’s birth to over 1,500 people who attended from the region and from surrounding areas including Mountain City and North Carolina.
993thex.com
Virginia Oil and Gas providing 150 hot meals in Abingdon Dec. 27
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association is providing 150 hot meals to those that need it in Abingdon on Tuesday. Company officials say this is a reschedule date, part of its annual holiday meals project, where they distribute meals across SWVA communities leading up to Christmas. To to severely frigid...
Johnson City Press
Unusual goose spotted visiting Unicoi pond
UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
Hut 8 moving to larger, more visible N. Roan location
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
wjhl.com
Region's Methodist face April LGBTQ split
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christianity’s waiting season of Advent drew to a close on Christmas Sunday, but the United Methodist Church’s (UMC) Holston Conference — and the entire denomination — is in a waiting period of its own. Region’s Methodist face April LGBTQ split...
Johnson City Press
The History of the Santa Train’s First Santa
KINGSPORT- The Santa Train has been an 80-year tradition for the Appalachian Highlands area. The train is centered around giving and always features Santa. The first Santa, Joe Higgins, became important to the train and the local Kingsport community.
Johnson City Press
Road closure planned Wednesday on South Cherokee Street in Jonesborough
Part of South Cherokee Street in Jonesborough will be closed Wednesday for a speed table installation. The Jonesborough Street Department will install the speed table from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Johnson City Press
New fire stationed envision in downtown
A vision for a new fire station near downtown Kingsport is starting to come alive. The city is now looking at building a brand new fire station on Fort Henry Drive.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Memorial Park Community Center closed until Jan. 3 due to water line break
UPDATE: Due to a waterline break at Memorial Park Community Center, the facility will remain closed the remainder of the week. The hopeful, planned reopening date as of 12/26 is Tuesday, Jan. 3. Officials say due to a waterline break at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., the facility...
Local store prepares for last-minute Christmas shopping
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christmas Eve, the day before the Christmas holiday, or as some like to call it, the last chance to grab a gift. Although you may not find the best deals this close to Christmas, many stores open their doors on Christmas Eve so you can rush in for those last-minute […]
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough crews search for large leak in utility system
Jonesborough Utility Department Crews working overnight have repaired multiple leaks throughout Washington County, town officials said in a morning news update. “The good news is the crews repairing the leaks are making an impact, and we’re seeing levels rising in our tanks,” said Glenn Rosenoff, Jonesborough Town administrator. “We have yet to locate the suspected large leak that is making the largest impact. Crews will continue the hunt and encourage anyone who sees water bubbling above ground to call us at 753-1040 and we will dispatch a crew.”
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough asks customers to conserve water
Jonesborough officials are asking customers to conserve water as the town's water department works to fix "multiple line leaks" caused by the cold weather. An advisory from the water department noted that since temperatures are above freezing, water customers no longer need to have their faucets dripping to prevent pipes from freezing. Customers are advised to call (423) 753-1005 to report a leak.
Bristol, Virginia organizations host toy drive on Christmas Eve
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The fire department, police department and public school staff all helped distribute hundreds of toys to children on Saturday in Bristol, Virginia. “On this frigid Christmas Eve morning, Santa enlisted the help of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, Bristol, Virginia Fire Department, Bristol, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Staff, […]
Johnson City Press
Winners announced for Christmas trees in parks
Christmas in Kingsport slowly wrapped up this week as the winners of Christmas trees in downtown Kingsport were announced. For one last time, it even snowed in Glen Bruce Park. Christmas trees adorned Glen Bruce and Centennial parks throughout the month of September.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Christmas trees at Glen Bruce Park
If you haven't checked out the Christmas decorations at Glen Bruce Park, it's not too late to do so. Times News reader Richard Currie captured these shots of some of the trees on display.
Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
