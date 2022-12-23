Jannik Sinner has been compared to several players over the years but many do see a lot of Andre Agassi in him and he thinks it is a huge compliment. Sinner is gearing up for a huge year for him as he played some amazing tennis in 2022 but failed to do it consistently. He also did not have the best of luck with injuries but worked hard in the off-season to be ready for the upcoming year. He has all the tools to become successful and a few weeks ago, Italy's Davis Cup captain Barazzutti even compared him to Andre Agassi.

1 DAY AGO