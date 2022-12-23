Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
‘Federer, Nadal or Djokovic? – I hate the GOAT debate’ reveals young tennis ace
Holger Rune says which tennis great won the most titles or was ranked number one for the longest doesn’t matter, the fact they have set the bar for younger players is what counts. The GOAT (Greatest of all time) debate in tennis has rumbled for many years, with fans...
Yardbarker
Nadal confirms he considered retiring after Roland Garros
Rafael Nadal seriously considered retiring from tennis after winning Roland Garros as his foot was a major issue. Rafael Nadal used daily injections into his foot that made it numb to win Roland Garros. He was taking them since his condition was making it difficult for him to perform at the event without pain. He was frustrated by the discomfort to the point where he considered giving up tennis.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal facing delay in preparation for 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal will be facing an uphill battle in his preparation for the 2023 Australian Open as he revealed in a recent interview. The 36-year-old Spaniard had a really hectic end of the 2022 season. He struggled with injuries, welcomed his first child and also travelled to South America for his exhibition tour. Now, he's already at home, and his focus has shifted to the upcoming Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne Park. However, because of everything that happened in recent weeks, his preparations are a little bit late and Nadal is aware of it.
Harlequins and Bristol look to vent festive frustration in pivotal clash
For Harlequins and Bristol there is a sense of frustration over their festive fixtures. The match on Tuesday between the two sides ought to be taking place at Twickenham – an annual tradition for Harlequins, who tend to head into January with a spring in their step and their coffers boosted as a result. Bristol, meanwhile, were supposed to be their opponents at HQ, then hosting their own new year’s bash against Wasps next weekend.
BBC
Liverpool: Andy Robertson becomes defender with most Premier League assists
Scotland captain Andy Robertson has become the defender with the most assists in Premier League history after helping Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1. The left-back set up Mo Salah for the opener as the Egypt forward moved level with Michael Owen after scoring 55 away league goals for the Anfield club.
tennisuptodate.com
Chris Evert sends congratulations to Svitolina and Monfils on first Christmas as a family
Chris Evert congratulated Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina on their first Christmas as a family, a positive after a very long and exhausting year for the duo. 2022 was a tricky year for Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina but it finished on a very high note as they celebrated their first Christmas as a family. Monfils started the year extremely well in Australia but dealt with several injuries throughout the year. He did not play since the US Open stretch but hopes to get back to a good level in 2023.
tennisuptodate.com
"Never had a Christmas like this before" - Genie Bouchard has a unique holiday experience in Dubai
Eugenie Bouchard's team brought a plum cake for her on the occasion of Christmas, a gesture that overwhelmed the tennis star. The Canadian, who did not skip practice on December 25, is currently in Dubai, where she participated in the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League exhibition tournament. She was part of Team Kites, the other members of the team being World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sania Mirza, and the new sensation Holger Rune.
Antonio Conte admits to ‘strange’ experience of watching Kane v Lloris
Antonio Conte has spoken of the “strange” experience of watching his two most senior players face each other from the penalty spot not once but twice during the World Cup. The Spurs coach has the task of making sure both Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris are focused on achieving for Spurs in the second half of the Premier League season which resumes on Boxing Day. But the Italian has little doubt his two leaders will be ready, despite the unusual events of the quarter-final between England and France.
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Celtic, Rangers, VAR, Gattuso, Doak, Erhahon, Besuijen
St Mirren have accepted bids of £350,000 from English League One clubs Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Erhahon, 21. (Scottish Sun) Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned captain James Tavernier he will have to "look over his shoulder" following the rise of young Ibrox full-back Adam Devine. (Herald)
tennisuptodate.com
Garcia recalls happy memories of Fed Cup ahead of United Cup: "If you ask me my favourite memory of Perth, that’s it"
Caroline Garcia remembers happy memories from the Hopman Cup and the Fed Cup ahead of the United Cup which will begin her 2023 campaign in Perth. Caroline Garcia has experience playing in Perth and she returned there this year for the United Cup. Garcia will play for France at the competition and she's excited about it. Being back in Perth generally makes her very happy because she has good memories of the city. She played at the 2016 Hopman Cup and also played for France against Australia in 2019 in Perth.
Yardbarker
"Forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything" - Navratilova on Osaka
Naomi Osaka is one of the most-discussed players on the WTA Tour despite not playing a lot and exactly that is the reason. The 25-year-old Japanese player is currently ranked 42nd, but that certainly doesn't reflect her capabilities. From 2018 until 2020, she finished in Top 5 of the WTA Rankings every time and even climbed to no. 1 spot. Osaka is also a four-time Grand Slam champion and so without a doubt she's one of the most-dangerous players on the WTA Tour. But she hasn't played much lately and that's exactly what another former world no. 1 Martina Navratilova discussed.
Arsène Wenger enjoys 'special' surprise return to Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beats West Ham
Arsène Wenger's departure from Arsenal as the club's manager in 2018 was bittersweet.
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action
A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
BBC
Novak Djokovic: Serb lands in Australia after ban overturned
Novak Djokovic has been welcomed back into Australia almost a year after he was deported over his Covid vaccine status. Officials confirmed the 21-time Grand Slam champion, 35, had landed in the country for January's Australian Open. Serb Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open winner, had an automatic three-year visa ban...
Tony Mowbray: 'Sunderland fans expect their team to attack - so we will attack'
Sunderland boss makes vow to fans after comeback win over Blackburn.
tennisuptodate.com
Federer 'happy and enjoying life' post-retirement according to Nadal with regular contact still
Roger Federer is enjoying life as a retired player according to Nadal who revealed it in a recent interview as he also spoke about their relationship and how they talk often. Nadal and Federer saw their rivalry blossom into a really strong friendship that is as strong as ever. In a recent interview Nadal touched upon their relationship revealing that they speak almost daily:
BBC
Daley Blind: Netherlands defender terminates contract with Ajax six months early
Netherlands defender Daley Blind has agreed to terminate his contract with Ajax six months early, the club confirmed on Tuesday. The 32-year-old, who joined Ajax's academy aged eight, played 333 times during two spells with the Dutch side. He has won seven Eredivisie titles with the club and scored 13...
tennisuptodate.com
Sinner reacts to comparison to Agassi: "It is a huge compliment"
Jannik Sinner has been compared to several players over the years but many do see a lot of Andre Agassi in him and he thinks it is a huge compliment. Sinner is gearing up for a huge year for him as he played some amazing tennis in 2022 but failed to do it consistently. He also did not have the best of luck with injuries but worked hard in the off-season to be ready for the upcoming year. He has all the tools to become successful and a few weeks ago, Italy's Davis Cup captain Barazzutti even compared him to Andre Agassi.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Tomoki Iwata, Rangers, Gordon, Hibs, Hearts
Reports in Japan suggest midfielder Tomoki Iwata has agreed to join Celtic from Yokohama F Marinos, initially on loan with a view to a permanent deal. (Sponichi) Iwata's former manager Tomohiro Katanosaka praises the player's work ethic, saying he "takes his football extremely seriously". (Record) Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will...
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev glad to return to winning ways with World Tennis League comeback: "Happy that I won something"
Alexander Zverev was glad to finish his 2022 year with a trophy as it was a rather disappointing year overall, especially with the injury that saw him miss over six months. This year was supposed to be a major year for Zverev and it ended up being one, just not in the way he had hoped. He was playing some of the best tennis he has ever played on clay this year with a very decent chance of winning the Roland Garros. That was until he injured himself in the match against Nadal.
