Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Snow pickup to continue this week in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Weather has been the dominant story in the days leading up to and including Christmas Day. The intense cold isn’t just bad for exposed skin; it presents challenges for snow cleanup. “That was really problematic for our equipment,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How much moisture have we gotten this December?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had a fresh hit of Christmas snow in KELOLAND. While Sioux Falls picked up an inch and a half, Brookings and Aberdeen had two and a half inches and Sisseton came in just shy of 4. It all adds to the amount of precipitation we’ve had in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow drift buries car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there. Authorities say this is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Cold Makes For Frigid Friday Firefighting Near George

George, Iowa– Two farm buildings and their contents were destroyed in a fire on Friday, December 23, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 12:10 p.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a building fire at 2273 Kingbird Avenue, a mile east and a mile and a half south of the funeral home corner in George.
GEORGE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Yankton couple remembered; Street cleanup; More snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Tuesday. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. Over the Christmas holiday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced commutations for seven people. The leader of Yankton County Emergency Services and his wife both died on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Christmas tree drop off; death investigation; ‘warm’ Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Monday, December 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Special agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, who are handling the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls, say their investigation is going to take time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigate southwestern Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says crews were called to the 4200 block of South Racket Drive around 6 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from the roof. Once inside,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls ice rinks open for the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With slightly warmer temperatures in Sioux Falls, now is the perfect time to break out the ice skates for the season. Monday, the City of Sioux Falls opened the outdoor ice-skating rinks for the season and they were already filled with people enjoying their day off after Christmas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16

Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week. The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt. “Certainly the weather has compacted...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Water line break damages Union Gospel; Others reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Union Gospel Mission has been severely damaged by a water main break, the mission’s marketing coordinator Elly Heckel said. Heckel said the water main break happened Monday night in the building at 701 E. 8th St. which includes the women’s and children’s shelter and the thrift store.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Great Bear Ski Valley opens for season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended stretch of snow and cold has one Sioux Falls business grinning from ear to ear. With a fresh coat of snow covering the hill, Great Bear Ski Valley is open for the season. “This is the first time in 30 years we’ve...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Seasonal shopping continues in SD, store reps say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From Sioux Falls to Aberdeen, people may be exchanging holiday gifts, but others are still shopping. “A lot of people postponed Christmas until New Year’s weekend,” said Alissa Battest, the daughter of the owners of the Hitch’n Post Western Wear in Aberdeen.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Deadly Sioux Falls fire under investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Saturday morning structure fire in Sioux Falls has been proven to be deadly. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue at 2:45 Saturday morning. The first arriving crews found a storage shed in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How to have a green Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you open your gifts from Santa, you might be wondering what to do with the torn-up wrapping paper and bows. “As you’re opening gifts, you might have wrapping paper, bows and ribbons that you want to be disposing of properly. So thinking about what wrapping paper can be recycled is really important. So anything that is regular paper that can be ripped, there’s this rippable test, if it can be ripped it’s just regular paper and that can go in the recycle bin,” Holly Meier, the sustainability coordinator for the City of Sioux Falls, said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Outdoor activities in, around Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be warmer this week than last week so if the kids are home from school, adults have some time off from work or relatives are in town, it’s a chance to get outside. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What are sun dogs?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sun dogs were a big topic this week was they are any day it gets very cold. Sun dogs become a major topic when we get cold around KELOLAND. Sun dogs can also be known as mock suns or sun halos. Similarly, there are sun pillars, which form at sunrise or sunset, when the ice crystals fall and refract the sun’s rays.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Santa Claus visits families in Sioux Falls this Christmas season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Santa Claus made his way around the globe for Christmas, and that included some stops in Sioux Falls to see kids and add some extra Christmas cheer. Brandon Timmerman (who will be referred to as “Santa” in this story) has been visiting people for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Delays, cancellations affect some airline travelers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Post-Christmas travel is in full swing for some people today, including at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Some are still flying into South Dakota for the holiday and others are headed back home. Tanner and Lexi Munk were visiting family in South Dakota for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

