ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man attacks woman in hotel room: Avon Police blotter

A Florida man was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 23 for assaulting a woman in a hotel room. The woman had visible injuries to her face, including a large laceration above her nose and a darkened eye with a laceration, according to reports. She was treated by EMS at the scene and she told police she had met the man at a bar and helped walk him to his hotel room due since he was extremely intoxicated. The woman said he invited her into his room and then attacked her, slamming her head and face into a window sill. Police located the man and he denied assaulting the woman. Officers noticed all the blankets and sheets were disheveled and thrown off the bed and saw a blood stain on a blanket. There was also a large blood stain on the carpet directly under the window sill. The man was arrested and taken to the Lorain County Jail.
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Warehouse District

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby called police Christmas Eve after finding a man’s body laying on the ground in the Warehouse District. According to Cleveland police, the victim, identified as Shawn Lavelle Jackson, 48, of Cleveland, was found around 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 3rd Street.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Police report 2 Cleveland slayings in 24-hour period

CLEVELAND, Ohio – City police are investigating two homicides in back-to-back days. On Friday shortly before noon, officers responded to 8700 Willard Avenue, in the Cudell neighborhood, for a possible hostage situation. The caller reported hearing gunshots. Officers entered the home and found a 33-year-old woman on the kitchen...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for an Akron man, accused of driving into a Massillon police officer and two cruisers as the officers tried to arrest him following a pursuit. 28-year-old Samuel Parr is charged with felonious assault. He was driving...
MASSILLON, OH
WKYC

8 shot, 2 killed during Christmas weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman murdered after possible hostage situation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
CLEVELAND, OH
orangeandbluepress.com

43-Year-Old Cleveland Man Allegedly Strikes a Person With Beer Can

A 43-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly fatally hitting a victim with a beer can. (Photo: True Crime Daily) 43-Year-Old Cleveland Man Allegedly Strikes a Person With Beer Can. According to a published post by True Crime Daily, a man, 43 years of age, was arrested just recently after...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening officers: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

Officers used non-lethal force to take a man with a knife into custody after multiple disturbances with his father at his home, just after midnight Dec. 12. The man, 27, who said to be off his medications, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. He was charged with two counts of domestic violence, obstructing official business and three counts of aggravated menacing, which included instances of advancing towards officers while holding a knife and threatening to kill another.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Euclid Police cracking down on illegal guns despite change to laws

CLEVELAND — Officer Matt Gilmer is with the Euclid Police Department’s new Community Response Unit, which is tasked specifically with getting illegal guns off the street. He said they have fewer ways to take illegal guns away since the state no longer requires a permit for concealed carry. One thing they can still do is take a gun away from someone if certain convictions pop up in a criminal background check.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy