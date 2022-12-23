Read full article on original website
Man attacks woman in hotel room: Avon Police blotter
A Florida man was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 23 for assaulting a woman in a hotel room. The woman had visible injuries to her face, including a large laceration above her nose and a darkened eye with a laceration, according to reports. She was treated by EMS at the scene and she told police she had met the man at a bar and helped walk him to his hotel room due since he was extremely intoxicated. The woman said he invited her into his room and then attacked her, slamming her head and face into a window sill. Police located the man and he denied assaulting the woman. Officers noticed all the blankets and sheets were disheveled and thrown off the bed and saw a blood stain on a blanket. There was also a large blood stain on the carpet directly under the window sill. The man was arrested and taken to the Lorain County Jail.
cleveland19.com
Teenage brothers arrested by Newburgh Heights police after crashing stolen Kia
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of teenage brothers were arrested by Newburgh Heights police last week after leading officers on a short chase before crashing a stolen Kia. The boys, ages 15 and 16, are from Cleveland but were spotted on Fleet Avenue in the bordering suburb around...
Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed by police
It happened just after 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
PHOTO: Police search for bus station car thief
Police believe the vehicle was used in the thefts of catalytic converters in Brooklyn.
cleveland19.com
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby called police Christmas Eve after finding a man’s body laying on the ground in the Warehouse District. According to Cleveland police, the victim, identified as Shawn Lavelle Jackson, 48, of Cleveland, was found around 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 3rd Street.
Police report 2 Cleveland slayings in 24-hour period
On Friday shortly before noon, officers responded to 8700 Willard Avenue, in the Cudell neighborhood, for a possible hostage situation. The caller reported hearing gunshots. Officers entered the home and found a 33-year-old woman on the kitchen...
whbc.com
High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for an Akron man, accused of driving into a Massillon police officer and two cruisers as the officers tried to arrest him following a pursuit. 28-year-old Samuel Parr is charged with felonious assault. He was driving...
1 killed in Medina County house fire: Investigators
Fire officials are investigating what led to a deadly house fire in Medina County Christmas evening.
8 shot, 2 killed during Christmas weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police confirm two people were killed and six others were injured during a violent holiday weekend in Cleveland. As cold temperatures gripped the city beginning two days before Christmas, authorities found themselves dealing with various emergency calls. The first homicide took place just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a home on the 8700 block of Willard Avenue for a "possible hostage situation" and found a 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, since identified as Brittney R. Snead, later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman murdered after possible hostage situation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Three stolen vehicles not located passing through villages: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Chester police reported at 2 a.m. Dec. 19 that three vehicles that had just been stolen from Junction Auto in Chardon were passing into the village at a high rate of speed. Officers responded to the area but did not locate the vehicles. Disturbance: Hillcreek Road. Officers responded to a...
orangeandbluepress.com
43-Year-Old Cleveland Man Allegedly Strikes a Person With Beer Can
A 43-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly fatally hitting a victim with a beer can. (Photo: True Crime Daily) 43-Year-Old Cleveland Man Allegedly Strikes a Person With Beer Can. According to a published post by True Crime Daily, a man, 43 years of age, was arrested just recently after...
Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening officers: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Officers used non-lethal force to take a man with a knife into custody after multiple disturbances with his father at his home, just after midnight Dec. 12. The man, 27, who said to be off his medications, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. He was charged with two counts of domestic violence, obstructing official business and three counts of aggravated menacing, which included instances of advancing towards officers while holding a knife and threatening to kill another.
spectrumnews1.com
Euclid Police cracking down on illegal guns despite change to laws
CLEVELAND — Officer Matt Gilmer is with the Euclid Police Department’s new Community Response Unit, which is tasked specifically with getting illegal guns off the street. He said they have fewer ways to take illegal guns away since the state no longer requires a permit for concealed carry. One thing they can still do is take a gun away from someone if certain convictions pop up in a criminal background check.
Toledo family ‘devastated’ by loss of mother, unborn child in Ohio Turnpike crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — The names of three of the four victims killed in a miles-long crash on the Ohio Turnpike were released Sunday night. On Monday, the family of one of the victims shared more about the beloved wife and mother of two, with another on the way. Julie...
I-Team: Woman found shot dead in Euclid, man surrenders, said he ‘hurt somebody’
The suspect went to Cleveland police early Friday evening saying he “hurt somebody.”
Local attorney decides to run for Judge of Rocky River Municipal Court
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Joe Burke of Rocky River has announced he is running for judge of the Rocky River Municipal Court in November. Burke took some time to chat about his background, his 31-year legal history and what he hopes to accomplish as a judge in replacing the retiring Judge Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons.
Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
Itchiness and hot-chip challenges? Odd 911 calls holding up EMS from emergencies
The FOX 8 I-Team has found more Cleveland ambulances sent to strange 911 calls even though they can lead to a delay when you need EMS in a critical emergency.
