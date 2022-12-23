ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in Western and Central New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The AAA of Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports a continuing decline of gas prices in the region. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.04 and the New York State average is $3.41 — which is also the current average in Syracuse. At the same time last year, the averages were $3.29 and $3.50, respectively.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Heat gun leads to house fire in Ontario County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County home was severely damaged Christmas evening, when investigators say the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with a heat gun. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home on East Lake Road in the Town of Gorham was able to put the fire out initially, […]
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach

Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 18 – December 24

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: December 18 – December 24. The Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department towards the purchase of fire investigation equipment such as: waterproof toolboxes, tapes measures and tools and investigative fire scenes equipment. See the full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives

Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Eis House Lodge In Mexico Under New Ownership

MEXICO, NY – A long time dining destination located at 144 Academy St. in the Village of Mexico, the Eis House Lodge is now operating under new ownership. A team of four siblings, Chrissy Mason, Debbie Ferris, Jason Allers and Tim Aller, all natives of Mexico; will carry on the tradition of fine dining and lodging, bringing fresh ideas to the popular establishment.
MEXICO, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy