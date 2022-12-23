Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Syracuse to send snow removal crews, equipment to Buffalo to aid in clean-up effort
Syracuse, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse announced it will send snow removal crews and equipment to Buffalo as the city continues to clean-up from the massive Christmas weekend snow storm that has claimed at least 28 lives. A team of nine Department of Public Works employees will leave...
cnycentral.com
AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in Western and Central New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The AAA of Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports a continuing decline of gas prices in the region. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.04 and the New York State average is $3.41 — which is also the current average in Syracuse. At the same time last year, the averages were $3.29 and $3.50, respectively.
Wind chill advisory extended through Christmas morning for parts of CNY
A wind chill advisory for parts of Central New York has been extended through Christmas morning. The National Weather service announced Saturday afternoon that the wind chill advisory will be extended to 7 a.m. Sunday. Madison and Cortland counties are among the areas impacted by the advisory, according to the...
Heat gun leads to house fire in Ontario County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County home was severely damaged Christmas evening, when investigators say the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with a heat gun. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home on East Lake Road in the Town of Gorham was able to put the fire out initially, […]
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
Onondaga County issues travel advisory, closes offices, parks due to storm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County has issued a travel advisory for Friday and closed county offices in anticipation of the winter storm forecast to hit the region. The travel advisory was issued by County Executive Ryan McMahon starting at 7 a.m. Friday morning until 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from his office.
DEC conducting coal cleanup along Chemung River in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have given an update on the equipment near Madison Ave. and Water St. in downtown Elmira, saying it’s a cleanup project from a previous NYSEG coal gas plant that goes back over 150 years. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said in a statement to 18 News […]
WKTV
Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach
Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
Travel Advisory issued for Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 18 – December 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: December 18 – December 24. The Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department towards the purchase of fire investigation equipment such as: waterproof toolboxes, tapes measures and tools and investigative fire scenes equipment. See the full story here.
See who had the coldest wind chill temperatures across CNY (Chart)
Bitter cold wind chill temperatures are affecting much of Central New York. In a news conference Saturday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the wind chill temperatures are below zero across the entire state. Here in CNY, most of the region is experiencing wind chill temperatures double digits below zero....
Kucko’s Camera: Lake Ontario
Today, John Kucko stayed close to our area to view the calm before the storm at Lake Ontario in Webster.
‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives
Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
newyorkupstate.com
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY; Oswego hard hit
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 12,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. More than 3,000...
$1 million home sales in Onondaga County jump again in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — The number of home sales in Onondaga County with a price of $1 million or more jumped again in 2022 to a new high point. The county saw at least 32 sales of $1 million or more this year. That’s an increase of more than 33% from 24 such sales in 2021. It’s the third year in a row with a big increase in the number.
Travel advisory lifted for Monroe and Ontario County; Steuben County remains in effect: Avoid unnecessary travel as temps drop and winds whip
With a winter storm for our region looming Friday, County Executive Adam Bello and other officials gathered Thursday at the Office of Emergency Management to address contingency plans for what is forecasted to be high winds, freezing cold, and blizzard conditions.
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
Eis House Lodge In Mexico Under New Ownership
MEXICO, NY – A long time dining destination located at 144 Academy St. in the Village of Mexico, the Eis House Lodge is now operating under new ownership. A team of four siblings, Chrissy Mason, Debbie Ferris, Jason Allers and Tim Aller, all natives of Mexico; will carry on the tradition of fine dining and lodging, bringing fresh ideas to the popular establishment.
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
Comments / 0