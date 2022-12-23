Through one year at least, the PGA Tour and ESPN+ have proven a very good match. According to data released by the two parties, the streaming network and Tour have both seen strong gains through the first season of their 9-year, $685 million agreement. Growth was seen most prominently in viewership, where PGA Tour live coverage on ESPN+ was streamed by more fans than any other live content on the platform from January through August of this past year. The Tour’s first year on ESPN’s paid-subscription platform also coincided with a 42 percent increase in ESPN+ subscribership, and a 14 percent jump in overall Tour digital platform growth.

