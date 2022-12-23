Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributariesLauren FoxJacksonville, FL
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'remiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Golf.com
Our 5 favorite Drop Zone episodes from 2022
The Drop Zone crew was hard at work this year, bringing more than 50 episodes into your ears. We were lucky that so many of you listened, too, allowing us to bring you recordings from media centers, moving vehicles, major championships, PGA Tour events, LIV events and more. While some...
Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: The Major Champion Who Left for LIV Golf
Cam Smith, No. 6 on SI Golf's list of top newsmakers, was arguably LIV Golf's biggest acquisition—just weeks after winning the 150th British Open.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson’s 2022 will be remembered for everything but golf
Remember when we thought a pandemic season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the founding of a controversial golf league, the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
Paul Allen Calls Vikings’ 61-Yard Field Goal to Beat Giants on Last Play
Another week, another white-knuckle Minnesota victory.
Vikings Must Make Critical Decision about Rookie
The first rookie class of Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been a bit disappointing, at least through 15 games of his maiden voyage. The expectations were high, especially for the first two picks, but they couldn’t fulfill those in their rookie campaigns. Lewis Cine lost his training camp battle to 2021 fourth-rounder Camryn Bynum, who earned a starting job. In Week 3 against Detroit, starter Harrison Smith could not play, and most thought about Cine starting. However, third-year player Josh Metellus took over the safety duties.
Astros Star Gets Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend
Houston Astros superstar Kyle Tucker just got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Samantha Scott.
Hall of Fame golfer Kathy Whitworth dies at age 83
Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth, whose 88 victories are the most by any golfer on a single professional tour, has died. She was 83.
Golf.com
Mark Wahlberg, Augusta and more: These were our 5 most-watched videos of 2022
There’s no shortage of salivating golf videos these days. You can find swing tips galore on every platform. Shots of beautiful courses in perfect lighting flood our feeds, and golf is the favorite hobby of pop culture icons around the world (who are happy to share why with us).
Golf.com
The 5 coolest things we spotted in pros’ bags this year
Having the privilege to travel around following the PGA Tour allows us insights and first looks into players’ bags throughout the season, and in 2022 there has been a lot to see. From old hybrids to new putters, and completely custom irons, it was a big year for gear, and these are the top five things we saw.
Former SF Giants outfielder inks one-year deal with LG Twins
After a short stint with the SF Giants, corner bat Austin Dean is heading to Korea after signing a one-year deal with the LG Twins.
Golf.com
Why the PGA Tour’s ESPN+ deal could prove a key weapon against LIV
Through one year at least, the PGA Tour and ESPN+ have proven a very good match. According to data released by the two parties, the streaming network and Tour have both seen strong gains through the first season of their 9-year, $685 million agreement. Growth was seen most prominently in viewership, where PGA Tour live coverage on ESPN+ was streamed by more fans than any other live content on the platform from January through August of this past year. The Tour’s first year on ESPN’s paid-subscription platform also coincided with a 42 percent increase in ESPN+ subscribership, and a 14 percent jump in overall Tour digital platform growth.
4 Indianapolis Colts general manager candidates to replace Chris Ballard
The Indianapolis Colts coaching search will provide the team with an opportunity for a fresh start at head coach in
Lions players critical of Panthers for 1 reason
The Carolina Panthers played their coldest home game in franchise history on Sunday, and visiting players felt the frigid temperatures may have created an unsafe environment. After their 37-23 loss, several Detroit Lions players complained that the field conditions at Bank of America Stadium were a major issue. Aidan Hutchinson called the field turf “the... The post Lions players critical of Panthers for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golf.com
Lee Trevino taught an 11-year-old how to con, and it’s everything
Will McGee stole our hearts. Lee Trevino taught him how to steal money. And the PNC Championship, even a week later, is the gift that keeps on giving. You remember McGee, right? The 11-year-old son of legend Annika Sorenstam had moment after moment at the PNC, the good-vibes event that pairs 20 major winners with a family member in a scramble format. McGee walked in putts; a week ago, during the event’s first round, he rolled in a 15-footer for birdie, and young blood had his putter raised and his feet moving after three yards. McGee was magic on the mic, too, as GOLF’s Jack Hirsh recounted in a column last Sunday.
The Vikings Broke All Kinds of Franchise and NFL Records Against the Giants
Greg Joseph kicking the longest field goal in Vikings history was one of many records.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Panthers’ devastating injury news
The Carolina Panthers’ postseason chances took a big hit Saturday as star cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a serious wrist injury. Panthers players seem to be preparing for the worst-case scenario. Defensive end Brian Burns said after the game that Horn broke his wrist (via The Athletic’s Joe Person).
Golf.com
‘Crisper to the eye’: Pinehurst No. 8 firmer and faster after recent facelift
Call it minor surgery. A cosmetic enhancement. A little quest to get its “mojo” back. But, Austin Powers jokes aside (“throw me a frickin’ bone here”), Pinehurst No. 8 just needed a little tweak. And, after my recent round on this 25-year-old Tom Fazio gem, I’d say the short wait — the course was closed between May and September this year while the work was completed — was certainly worth it.
Golf.com
Catch up on our 3 most popular Fully Equipped podcasts of 2022
There was a lot to discuss in the world of golf equipment this year — and GOLF’s Fully Equipped podcast was there to chronicle it all. While we’d suggest going back and listening to every episode you missed over the past 12 months, we also understand not everyone has that much free time on their hands. So we’re doing the heavy lifting for you.
