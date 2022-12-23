ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“But now, Gen Z is a different animal cause they all grew up with social media. They're all brands when they come in” — Mark Cuban on the difference between old and new age NBA players

By Hunter Simpson
 4 days ago

Mark Cuban explains the differences between the way NBA players used to play and how they play now.

Basketball has evolved to be a completely different game since first being invented by James Naismith . The NBA, in particular, has influenced how young players worldwide play basketball. Allen Iverson , for example, was highly influential with his handles in the 2000s. Since then, players like Kyrie Irving have even further influenced how players handle the ball.

There has been a rise in the discussion of the differences between "old" and "new" age players in the Association. Some make the debate favoring the older play style, while some favor the new fast-paced, offensively heavy game. The primary influence is typically the era that an individual grew up watching.

What differs the players, then vs. now?

Owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, recently went on the " Knuckleheads " podcast and discussed the differences between current and past players.

" It gets harder and harder because...your generation; it was still a little bit of the macho thing, you still had a little of the Charles Oakley overlay...the badasses, fight me or not. But now, Gen Z is a different animal cause they all grew up with social media. They're all brands when they come in ; y'all just wanted to hoop, right? Now, it's the brands, and they got their social media; they know what their good side is and their bad side is; it's just a different beast. "

Darius Miles responded to Cuban, saying, " I say this is the like era; they just like this (the game). They don't love it. For us, this is all we had; I love this.... "

Cuban pointed out that the NBA was "their way out" of a harsh living environment for many players back then. It gave them a passion that isn't seen as much in today's game. The referees also call much stricter games now, restricting what players can and can't do. This takes away from the game's intensity and within many current players. Cuban, however, said Mavericks star Luka Doncic is a player that plays with that passion.

"… but like Luka (Doncic), he's all in. You talk about loving to play, he comes to play, he's a linebacker, he's physical, he don't back down from nobody, he's smart, he has a great basketball IQ. He just loves the game. If he could, he'd hoop every day, all day. "

Doncic appears to be one of the few remaining players that play with an "old school" style. It shows how much he loves and respects the game of basketball and how much he enjoys playing it.

Comments / 62

huhfield merc
4d ago

Iverson invented the legal carry and Jordon invented the no call travel if officials called the game according to the rules most of these super stars 🤩 wouldnt be. so super

Reply(1)
17
freepatriot21
3d ago

and proves my point that Smart phones make people stupid, who remembers how to do anything these days, mark my words these phones will be the number one cause of Alzheimer's in the future because nobody has to use their brain to think anymore.

Reply(1)
14
Guest
3d ago

The problem with gen z is they have no concept of reality or any ability to cope with life’s ups and downs.

Reply(5)
29
