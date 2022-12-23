Bluejacket boys tame Tigers on the ice

It was a classic battle between the Princeton and Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.

In the roller-coaster of a contest, the Bluejackets and Tigers both fought valiantly to come out on top against the rivals that are separated by a quick drive on Highway 95.

Once the dust settled, however, Cambridge-Isanti came out on top, scoring the contest’s last four goals, all in the third period, for the come-from-behind 7-4 victory.

“It was nice to see our boys take the game and put it out of hand,” said Bluejackets coach Jarad Ziebarth.

On the other side, the Tigers, following a string of disappointing setbacks, were much more pleased with the effort demonstrated against Cambridge-Isanti, said Tigers coach Andy Fondrick.

“I was really happy with our guys’ overall effort in our game. After having a couple tougher games earlier, that one seemed like it was the most complete effort,” said the Princeton coach in what was the first matchup versus the Bluejackets of his young head coaching career.

In the packed Princeton Ice Arena, the Tigers roared into the game, playing well in the early minutes. Despite the strong start, Princeton had nothing to show for the effort as a goal by Seth Terhell, followed by a power-play goal by Finn Overby, gave the Bluejackets the 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

“We probably had a few more high-quality scoring chances than they did, but they came out up 2-0. Credit to them and their goalie for riding through that wave,” Fondrick said.

Ziebarth agreed that C-I goaltender Jaxon Sibell held strong in the first period, stopping a few odd man rush chances by the Tigers while making 13 saves in the opening 17 minutes.

“He backed up the boys from the mistakes. He was really the one who kept us in it in the first period,” Ziebarth said.

Back for the second period, it was the Tigers’ turn to pounce. Keyed by the line of Timmy Donnay, Jake Baumann and Jake Patnode, Princeton started to chip away at the lead.

“Patnode and that line with Donnay and Baumann; they are pretty darn talented,” Ziebarth said.

Donnay opened the scoring for the Tigers, followed by Brody Kok finding the back of the net, assisted by Baumann and Patnode. Just like that, the game was tied with 10:59 remaining in the second frame.

“When we kind of settled in a bit, it felt like the opportunities started to roll more freely,” Fondrick said of the second period. “We were able to take more advantage of things after we got through that initial period and those initial jitters.”

Wyatt Nutt pushed the Bluejackets back ahead before Baumann scored and knotted the game at 3-3 going into the final period.

Returning to the ice for the final 17 minutes, Patnode gave the Tigers the 4-3 lead at 13:44 before Cambridge-Isanti threw the last game-winning punches.

Nutt tied the game just over a minute later, followed by Sean Brown giving the Bluejackets the 5-4 lead as 10:34 remained in the game.

“They came back with a pretty good push. Give them credit, it’s an easy spot in the game where you could jump one more and they didn’t allow that,” Fondrick said of the rally by the Bluejackets.

The contest stayed at 5-4 until time started to wind down, prompting Princeton to pull their goalie. That allowed the Bluejackets to capitalize on the empty net to all but seal the game. Another score by Josh Sauro with nine seconds left brought the game to its close.

Left wanting a little bit more from the team, Ziebarth was still pleased to pick up the win over Princeton.

“Any time you are able to play a rival like Princeton and come away with a victory, you can at least be a little happy about that,” he said.

Brown’s third period goal ended up being the game-winner, a part of a 2-point effort by the sophomore. Will O’Donovan, who scored the empty netter, led Cambridge-Isanti with 3 points on the night while Sibell, turning away 27 shots, earned the win in net.

For the Tigers, Patnode and Baumann each had a goal and an assist in the defeat with James Koecher taking the loss manning the goal despite 24 saves.

Cambridge-Isanti moved to 3-2, dropping Princeton to 1-4 on the season.

The Bluejackets were scheduled to return to action on Dec. 20, taking on Anoka in a game that was played after the County News Review’s deadline.

The game against the Flames started a tough stretch for Cambridge-Isanti of five games in 10 days, as the Bluejackets next will battle on Dec. 22, heading north to take on North Shore.