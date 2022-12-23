ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Insider: BBC China Woes; Jeremy Clarkson Scandal; International Oscar Race

By Max Goldbart
 6 days ago
Good afternoon Insiders and a happy holiday to you all, Max Goldbart here seeing out the year. We’re inching slowly towards the holiday and have just got a quick summary of the week’s headlines and some Essentials for you this week. We’ll be taking a well-earned (we hope!) break next week but back all systems go on Friday January 6. Until then, our heartfelt thanks go out to all you Insider readers. We are nothing without you. Merry Xmas, Happy Chanukah and a Happy New Year.

BBC China woes : Don’t you dare tuck into your turkey without checking out this must-read exclusive investigation from Jake on how a little-known commercial BBC outfit has been producing ads for China’s propaganda machine. Jake’s in-depth exposé found BBC StoryWorks has partnered with at least 18 Chinese clients including Huawei since 2015. Within a day, lawmaker Lord David Alton, who is banned from China having previously criticized Xi Jinping’s regime, had written to Director General Tim Davie urging a rethink.

Clarkson’s harm: Never far from the spotlight, Clarkson’s Farm host Jeremy Clarkson has been generating mass headlines since Friday for a Sun column in which he called for Meghan Markle to be “made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her.” The column, which has now been retracted, is the most complained abou t British newspaper article of all time to regulator IPSO. Clarkson has since apologized (ish) and ITV Content boss Kevin Lygo branded the piece “awful” while saying he won’t be stood down from his Who Wants to be a Millionaire? hosting duties. More seemingly to come on this one.

Joy for ‘Joyland’: The highly-anticipated shortlist for Best International Feature Oscar is out, with few surprises. Saim Sadiq’s Joyland becomes the first Pakistani movie of all time to make the list and is joined by the likes of Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Bardo and Alice Diop’s Saint Omer. Nancy’s in-depth analysis can be found here .

Sacré bleu : A thrilling World Cup Final win for Argentina broke viewing records in the U.S. and France as the South American giants ran out penalty winners after a barely believable Messi vs Mbappe match-up.

Boris to Berlinale : Alex Gibney’s untitled Boris Becker doc for Apple TV+ and John Malkovich starrer Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes will premier at the Berlin International Film Festival next year, which unveiled lineup .

Wild Wild Bunch: French saleshouse Wild Bunch and Studiocanal UK are entangled in a UK legal battle over rights to Studio Ghibli films, with the latter claiming Wild Bunch has broken an accord to exploit 15 Ghibli titles over here following the landmark 2019 deal with Netflix. Meanwhile, Mel had the scoop on Wild Bunch’s 2023 French slate featuring Jean Dujardin Narrated Whale Nation & Marseille Gangland Fantasy Salem .

Asghar joins the chorus: Two-time Oscar winning Iranian auteur Asghar Farhadi was amongst those calling for the release of actress Taraneh Alidoosti , after Alidoosti became the latest entertainment star to be detained in the nation since the death of Mahsa Amini. SAG-AFTRA and multiple European bodies joined the chorus.

The Essentials

🌶️ Hot One: Murakami adaptation Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman has a U.S. deal, per Andreas’ scoop .

🌶️ Another : Sex Education producer Eleven is adapting Oliver Taylor and Dillon Mapletoft’s stage show Fix my Brain for TV.

🌶️ More heat: Netflix has expanded its Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons series with Inside the World’s Toughest Forces.

🖼️ Casting : The Russo Brothers found their Citadel lead in Indian star Varun Dhawan.

🚪 Exiting : Thomas Drachkovitch , Amazon exec responsible for the UK version of Call My Agent! and Left Bank drama Three Pines.

🤝 Done deal : South Korean streamer Waave bought KOCOWA , the K-content streamer that operates in the Americas.

Festivals : Our Asia expert Liz Shackleton’s latest analysis looks to the future of Indian festivals .

🏆 Awards latest : Festival fave Aftersun and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin lead the London Film Critics Circle nominations. Zac with details .

🤬 Mind your language : Sky was censured by UK regulator Ofcom for showing a repeat of Game of Thrones in the daytime that contained 39 offensive swearwords sans password protection.

🤖 Robotic : Channel 4’s annual Alternative Christmas Message will be delivered by an AI machine developed in Cornwall.

🎥 Trailer : For Nostalgia , Italy’s Oscar submission.

Deadline

Prince Harry And Meghan Refuse Apology For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Jab By Jeremy Clarkson

TV host Jeremy Clarkson opened a can of royal whoop-ass upon himself for his comments about Meghan Markle in a recent column for the UK’s The Sun tabloid. On Saturday, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan dismissed an apology by the newspaper for running the column, calling it a “PR stunt” and saying they had not been contacted directly. “While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said. “A true...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Rises To $1.1B+ Global Through Wednesday

THURSDAY UPDATE: After hitting the $1B worldwide box office mark on Tuesday (see below), and with continued strength in its midweek play, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed just over $1.1B globally through Wednesday, doing so in just 15 days. The full global gross to date is $1,100.6M, and of that, the international box office accounts for $762.8M, meaning that Way of Water will pass Top Gun: Maverick’s $770M offshore cume today to become the No. 1 international release of 2022 and the No. 2 studio title of the pandemic era overseas.  The 20th Century Studios/Disney sequel currently ranks...
Deadline

ZEE5 Global’s Archana Anand On ‘RRR’s Success, Sports Rights In India And Finding A Niche In The U.S.

The year is nearly up and ZEE5 Global Chief Business Officer Archana Anand is headed into 2023 in bullish mood. The South Asian streamer, which operates in 190+ territories including the U.S. and offers about 200,000 hours of content, is coming off “our best year yet, and we’re ending it on a high,” she says. In a wide-ranging interview with Deadline, Anand explains how India’s biggest film in memory, RRR, helped catapult the service to new heights globally this year, with a 209% year-on-year increase in consumption from January to October 2022 recorded. In the U.S., it has become the streamer of...
Deadline

ITV Drops Teaser For ‘Love Island’s Winter Edition Featuring New Host Maya Jama

Love Island UK is returning this winter to bring in the heat and ITV has dropped the first teaser for the new season featuring new host Maya Jama. The short video features Jama’s silhouette before the iconic transitional Love Island tune plays and the new host is revealed. “New year, new series, new host. Let’s do this, Maya Jama,” read the tweet accompanying the video. So far, the UK broadcaster has not confirmed the exact date of when the ninth overall season of the reality series will air. However, the dating competition will certainly begin airing in “early 2023.” Jama was named host...
Deadline

Six International Formats To Watch In 2023: Balloon Artists, Wilderness Temptation And Country-Sized Obstacle Courses

It’s been another year of format fun in television, with Dutch mystery competition series The Traitors emerging as a new global hit, especially in the UK on the BBC, while the likes of Big Brother and Survivor have fronted a reboots commissioning revival that has divided entertainment producers, buyers and sellers. As the year comes to a close and the world heads into 2023 under threat of recession and belt-tightening, Deadline has placed six new formats that could help shape the genre in the spotlight. As is often the case, programs from the Netherlands dominate, with three on our list,...
Deadline

Jo Mersa Marley Dies: Reggae Artist & Bob Marley’s Grandson Was 31

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley, has died. He was 31. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'No Time To Die's Lashana Lynch To Play Bob Marley's Wife, Rita, In Paramount Biopic Related Story 'Scream' Sequel & Bob Marley Biopic Theatrical Release Dates Set By Paramount A representative for the late reggae artist confirmed the news to Rolling Stone on December 27. Details of the cause of death are unclear at this moment. Marley was born on March 12, 1991, in Kingston, Jamaica. He made his debut with “My Girl” in 2010 where he collaborated...
Deadline

Robert De Niro & Jane Rosenthal Join Chorus Of Calls For Release Of Iranian Actress Taraneh Alidoosti

Robert Niro and his Tribeca Festival Co-Founder Jane Rosenthal have joined the chorus of calls for Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti to be released from prison, along with “other members of Iran’s art and entertainment community who have risked their lives to speak out against the government.” Double Oscar winner De Niro is the highest profile person to have publicly chastized the Iranian regime for its behavior since Alidoosti’s arrest, joining the likes of Asghar Farhadi, SAG-AFTRA and various European Film Institutions and Festivals. Alidoosti, one of the nation’s most prominent actresses and star of Cannes Competition Title Leila’s Brothers, was arrested and detained...
Deadline

Lacey Chabert On Candace Cameron Bure’s Statement That Hallmark Is “Completely Different” Due To “Change In Leadership”

Lacey Chabert is one of the stars of Hallmark Channel and has starred in over 35 projects for the network. The Party of Five alum isn’t going anywhere soon either and as she says she “found a real home in Hallmark.” “I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked,” Chabert told Vulture in an interview. However, stars like Candace Cameron Bure have fled Hallmark to Great American Family. The former Full House star revealed in an interview with Wall Street Journal that she made the move from Hallmark following “the change of leadership” and...
Deadline

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Bids Farewell To John Aniston

So long to the beloved and very unpredictable Victor Kiriakis: John Aniston’s final episode of Days of Our Lives dropped today on Peacock. DOOL announced before Christmas that it would pay tribute on December 26 to Aniston, the veteran soap actor best known for his 30-plus-year run as the soap’s crime boss and in his personal life as the father of Jennifer Aniston. He died November 11 at age 89. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Tamara Braun Exits 'Days Of Our Lives' & Ends Latest Stint As Ava Vitali Related Story John Aniston Dies: 'Days Of Our Lives' Actor, Father Of...
Deadline

Celebrity-Backed Bail Organization Shutters After Releasing Man Who Went On To Shoot Waiter

UPDATED with statement from The Bail Project: A bail reform group, backed by celebrities including Danny Glover, John Legend and Richard Branson, has shut down its Las Vegas chapter after helping to release a man who went on to shoot and nearly kill a Las Vegas waiter. Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, who had been arrested in November 2021 for burglary and theft, had been released by The Bail Project after it paid his $3,000 bail. Six days later, Gaston-Anderson allegedly opened fire in a Las Vegas restaurant, shooting waiter Chengyan Wang eleven times, nearly killing him. Wang is now suing The Bail Project,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing By Family Months After Disappearing

Theophilus London, a rapper who was a key collaborator on Kanye West’s Donda album, has been missing for several months, his family claims. The last anyone spoke to London was in July of this year. After unsuccessful attempts to reach him, his family filed a missing person’s report on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper was based. “Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” London’s father said in a statement this week in the hopes of locating the 35-year-old rapper. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Spice Girls Star Mel C Pulls Out Of New Year’s Eve Gig In Poland Over “Issues That Do Not Align With Communities I Support”

Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm, known as Mel C, has pulled out of a New Year’s Eve gig in Poland over “issues” against communities she supports. The “Never Be The Same Again” singer confirmed the news on social media. “In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve,” read the statement. Mel C continued, “I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes...
Deadline

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Star Niecy Nash Says The Show Shines “More Of A Light On The Victims Than It Is On The Killer”

Niecy Nash has heard it all before — people acknowledging her good reviews in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story without actually seeing it because they didn’t want to stomach a Netflix limited series about a serial killer. Fortunately, Nash has a ready answer for those ambivalent fans. “I feel like it’s shining more of a light on the victims than it is on the killer,” says the actress, who plays Glenda Cleveland, a real-life neighbor of Dahmer who repeatedly tried to report his crimes to the police. “Normally, you view it from the lead character’s point of view,...
Deadline

Vivienne Westwood Dies: Fashion Designer Dubbed “Godmother Of Punk” Was 81

British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, who was a key part of bringing punk fashion into the mainstream, has died at 81. No cause was given, but a tweet from her fashion house said she passed “peacefully and surrounded” by her family in Clapham, South London. Westwood was a sometimes-controversial punk and new wave designer in the 1970s and went on to dress some of the biggest names in fashion. Her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment were her trademark, as was her activism on bringing causes like climate change to the catwalk. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths...
Deadline

Bill Cosby Plans Tour: “So Much Fun To Be Had In This Storytelling That I Do”

Controversial comedian Bill Cosby is hoping to put his legal troubles aside and get back on the road next year, he revealed today in a radio interview. “WGH Talk” host Scott Spears asked Cosby if he would return to comedy in the coming year, and was told “Yes.” “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby said, then added, there is “so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do,” Cosby said. The 85-year-old Cosby’s last live stage appearance...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Death Of A Saleman’ Stopped By Disruptive Woman, Cops Escort Her Out Of Theater

An unhinged and disruptive woman stopped Broadway’s “Death of a Saleman” Tuesday night, finally being escorted from the theater by police. It’s safe to say she was not well-liked by the audience. The incident happened at the Hudson Theatre on 44th Street. Patrons reported on social media that she was behaving badly during Act 1 of the three-hour play, heckling and generally breaking the spell of the performance. Eventually, star Wendell Pierce tried to reason with the heckler from the foot of the stage. “He patiently & heroically pleaded with her to leave peacefully despite her insistence that she should be...
Deadline

Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause Of Death Revealed By L.A. Coroner

Tyler Sanders, the 18-year-old star of Amazon’s Just Add Magic: Mystery City who was found dead in June at his Los Angeles home, died from the effects of fentanyl, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed. The coroner said his death was accidental. The coroner’s report did not find any other causes of death and no other significant conditions during its investigation. It has labeled Sanders’ case closed. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders had guest-starring roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie and was also in several short films. He played Young Jake Otto in an episode...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘The Patient’ Star Domhnall Gleeson On Controversial Ending; “If I Knew I Was Always Going To Get A Happy Ending, There Is No Point Of Watching Anything”

In FX’s The Patient, Domhnall Gleeson plays a foodie named Sam Fortner who has a voracious appetite for killing — so he kidnaps his therapist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) and chains him in his basement for round-the-clock analysis. It’s a recipe for disaster, and Gleeson — perhaps best known for playing General Hux in the Star Wars franchise — is a master at serving up the scares. DEADLINE: When showrunner-writers Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg first cast you, did they let you know how it was going to end? GLEESON: No. The scripts were wonderful, and a lot of the conversations we...
Deadline

Stephen Greif Dies: ‘The Crown’ & ‘Blake’s 7’ Actor Was 78

British actor Stephen Greif, who appeared in such series as the BBC’s Blake’s 7, Citizen Smith and EastEnders as well as Netflix’s The Crown, has died. His representatives announced the news in a Twitter post. No cause of death was revealed. He was 78. Greif’s long career spanned theater, television and film. Born in Hertfordshire, he attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to become a member of the National Theatre Company at the Old Vic and Southbank, the UK Press Association reported. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Dead To Me' Lands At No....
Deadline

As The Best Animated Feature Competition Heats Up, Can Netflix Or Another Newcomer Bring Home The Oscar?

Disney swept the animation category with three nominations last Oscar season, culminating in a win for Encanto. This year, Netflix is coming on strong with more than a few contenders, including Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. DreamWorks Animation is back with a few contenders of its own, while Apple, A24 and GKIDS are seeking their first Oscar win for Best Animated Feature. With only five nominations available, who will go on to compete for the prize? Walt Disney Studios has a few contenders this year, but their frontrunner is Pixar’s Turning Red. Director Domee Shi revisited her own awkward teen years to create a story of a...
Deadline

