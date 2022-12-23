Read full article on original website
Business Insider
I started buying stocks and crypto during the pandemic, and my portfolio is down 46%. I asked financial advisors what I'm supposed to do now.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I started picking stocks and pouring money...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto’s Wealthiest Titans Collectively Lost $116,000,000,000 in Less Than a Year: Report
The crypto industry’s richest moguls are reportedly seeing their personal net worth take a deep nosedive this year as they endure the crypto bear market. A Forbes report reveals that the largest players in the digital asset space have collectively lost roughly $116 billion in personal wealth since March of this year.
CoinTelegraph
What are proof-of-reserves audits, and how do they work?
With the rising interest in digital assets from institutional and retail investors, custody options have also experienced parallel growth. As a result, different kinds of custody choices have evolved as the market changes, and new providers are working to establish the structures and controls that are most effective for particular markets and offerings.
CoinTelegraph
What are reflection tokens and how do they work?
Yield farming, liquidity mining, and staking have become common practices in the crypto market due to the remarkable growth the DeFi ecosystem has witnessed in recent years. These features enable users to earn interest on their crypto holdings by locking them as deposits for specific periods. The concepts sound appealing...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Investors just pulled a record $42 billion from stocks in one week in an attempt to cut their tax bill after grim 2022 losses, BofA says
Investors can use tax-loss harvesting to offset capital gains and lessen the amount they owe to the IRS.
Elon Musk Warns About a Bad Decision
The deterioration of the economic climate has been one of the main concerns for investors for several months now. This is reflected in particular in the fall of nearly 33% of the Nasdaq 100 stock market index, dominated by technology companies which are mainly growth stocks. Price increases for goods...
CoinDesk
Binance Failing to Get US Exchange Listings for BNB Is Yellow Flag for Crypto Analysts
Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, has been the focus of crypto-market speculation in recent weeks after blockchain watchers detected billions of dollars of deposit outflows, the company’s auditor begged off and reports emerged the company might be under investigation by U.S. authorities. Such anxieties...
CoinTelegraph
How to buy Bitcoin in Australia?
More and more people are discovering Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, which is good for the adoption of digital money on the blockchain. Interest in Bitcoin is also growing in Australia and companies are responding positively. For example, there are various ways to buy Bitcoin in Australia. Trading Bitcoin is...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Sharks Are Heavily Accumulating Cardano, Taking Dip Buying of ADA to New Level: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed investors of Cardano are loading up on ADA and have been heavily buying dips since the high-profile implosion of FTX. Santiment says that addresses with a balance of 10,000 to 100,000 Cardano now hold their largest percentage of the supply in a year and a half to the tune of four billion ADA tokens.
CoinTelegraph
What are Handshake (HNS) domains, and how do they work?
A particular topic of interest in the blockchain space is the emergence of blockchain-related projects in the domain name system (DNS) and domain ecosystem. Handshake, in particular, has been gaining attention among decentralized technology enthusiasts for its potential to revolutionize how people think about and interact with domains, especially in the context of Web3.
CoinTelegraph
What to expect from the crypto market in 2023: Watch The Market Report
This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss what investors can expect from the cryptocurrency market in 2023. Will this bear market carry on, or will we see the beginning of the bull market? Also up for discussion is what projects have the potential to make a splash in 2023.
CoinTelegraph
Here's how Defrost Finance plans to refund users following $12M hack
After recovering the funds lost in a recent flash loan exploit, decentralized leverage-trading platform Defrost Finance is planning to return the funds to their rightful owners, according to a new announcement. In a Medium post, Defrost highlighted that it will soon be refunding the assets to their original holders and...
insideevs.com
Tesla Selling Display Models And Demo Cars For Big Year-End Push
According to Electrek, Tesla has given its shops in North America permission to sell demos, display models, and test-drive cars prior to the end of 2022. Essentially, it seems the Tesla stores can deliver every electric vehicle within their walls and parking lots. With the way it has been going...
Gen Zers and millennials are turning to freelancing in greater numbers than ever before. Here's why.
In 2022, 46% of millennial professionals and 43% of Gen Z professionals surveyed performed freelance work, as more seek nontraditional ways to make money.
CoinTelegraph
4 ‘emerging narratives’ in crypto to watch for: Trading firm
Despite an eventful year fraught with crypto collapses and price drops, Steven Goulden, a senior research analyst at crypto trading firm Cumberland has pointed to several “green shoots” to break the surface in crypto in 2023. In a 14-page “Year in Review” report released on Dec. 24, Goulden...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto is a nonexistent asset for big institutional investors — JPMorgan exec
Big institutional investors are still largely staying away from the crypto market, as the asset class’ volatility poses a challenge to money managers, Jared Gross, head of institutional portfolio strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg. “As an asset class, crypto is effectively nonexistent for most large institutional investors,”...
CoinTelegraph
What is an NFT whitelist, and how can you join one?
Crypto-based scams are constantly sweeping the nonfungible token (NFT) space; therefore, staying updated is the most significant way to prevent both new and existing NFT scams. Other than fraud, intense rivalry for newly minted NFTs may cause prices to rise and transaction fees to skyrocket, making them unaffordable for early supporters.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano Bulls Attempt Breakout Move As XRP Army Envisions $1 XRP By Q1 2023
BTC, ETH, XRP, and ADA record an uptick in value entering Christmas week. On the other hand, DOGE is still struggling post-Elon Musk poll and traded lower by 8% in the past 7 days. With the new year approaching, bulls are pushing their favourite coins to start the year on...
CoinTelegraph
Market volatility helps one crypto strategy outperform Bitcoin by 246% in 2022
The word volatility is typically received as a negative by financial circles just the same way the name Lionel Messi is received in Brazilian favelas, yet volatility historically presents some of the greatest opportunities for gains, especially in the crypto markets. The crypto market experiences much greater price oscillations on...
