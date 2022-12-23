Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
fox2detroit.com
Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital 4 days ago
JACKSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a Michigan doctor who has been missing for days. Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Thursday. According to his hospital bio, he is a psychiatrist at Henry Ford. According to police, Payan's vehicle was found...
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash
Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
Meet a local family of 3 who share the same birthday – a 1 in 133,000 odds
Maril Milton and Maya Daniel were born on the same day, and over the weekend, had a son who was also born on the same day, which is a 1 in 133,000 odds.
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
whmi.com
Downtown Brighton Restaurant, Bar Scene Evolves
The ever-changing restaurant and pub scene in downtown Brighton continues to evolve. These days, it seems like no sooner does one place open than another opens or changes ownership. Five of the most recent changes involve new ownership with a name change. Another merely involves an ownership change while retaining the same name. Still another is a planned microbrewery.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit
Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago
DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
wtvbam.com
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
The Oakland Press
Former Red Wing to hit ice for Oxford fundraiser
A new Oxford fundraiser is set for Dec. 29, when the Fraser Wolverines take to the ice against members of the Red Wings Alumni Association, playing for Team 42 Strong. Joe Shields, president, general manager and player for the Fraser Wolverines hockey team, has been working for months on a way for the Wolverines to help the Oxford community, devastated by the mass shooting at the high school which left four students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling dead, wounding six other students and a teacher.
Already with the Valentine’s Candy, Michigan?
The turkeys are barely breathing their sighs of relief to have made it another year. Santa's sleigh has yet to take off. And at least one Lansing-area establishment has already trotted out the Valentine's Day chocolates. Those red heart-shaped boxes of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate are already adorning the store shelves at...
WNEM
Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel
MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated. Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m. The Mundy Township Fire Department said when...
fox2detroit.com
Former Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell arrested by police
A former high school and college football star who played in Detroit livestreamed a disturbing encounter with police on Facebook during a tense standoff at a psychiatric facility. In the video, Jayru Campbell can be seen holding his daughter.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
abc12.com
One dead in Flint Township shooting
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
