Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Richmond Virginia Zoo announces the birth of their second rare pygmy hippoCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationHot NewsRichmond, VA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenRichmond, VA
Related
richmondmagazine.com
River City Roundup
In the River City this week, there are New Year’s Eve celebrations day and night, the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival, and winter fun at Kings Dominion, plus music from The Infamous Stringdusters and a former Richmonder well known to local theater audiences. See you in the new year!. Staying...
Annual Richmond Cone Parade plans for 15th march through Carytown
For the fifteenth year, parade-goers are expected to gather in Richmond, donning their finest life-sized geometric figure costumes this January... as long as that shape is a cone.
Development projects that will change Richmond's landscape took shape in 2022
Development in the city of Richmond stayed red-hot in 2022, with plans for thousands of new apartments and other large projects coming to light and taking shape over the course of the year.
Richmond’s Marshall Street Plaza closed indefinitely for repairs
The Marshall Street Plaza in downtown Richmond is closed until further notice for emergency repairs.
peninsulachronicle.com
Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office
YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond
Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.
This Petersburg man opened his business to help keep people warm
Shawn, like many who are homeless in the Tri-Cities, found themselves living outside in severe winter conditions. With lows in the low double and single digits, no shelters were open.
Augusta Free Press
2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference offered Jan. 20-24 in Richmond
The 2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference & Lobby Day will be offered Jan. 20-24 at Delta Hotels Richmond Downtown. Presented by Virginia NORML, attendees will hear from national experts, state legislators and local industry leaders at the conference running Jan. 20-23. Network with speakers, business leaders and advocates from across the...
NBC12
Brutal temperatures leave Richmond Animal Care & Control near capacity
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control says it had to take in a significant number of pets who were left in the cold faster than they could make space for them. This made for a stressful holiday weekend as they worked to make sure every pet had...
It's freezing in Richmond. Here's how to get help.
People looking for warm shelter during frigid weekend temperatures have several options in the City of Richmond.
Metro Richmond Zoo gets a hippopotamus for Christmas
The zoo welcomed a female baby pygmy hippo on Dec. 6 to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestational period. She weighed a healthy 16 pounds and, in just one week, grew to 24.2 pounds.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
Local non-profit gives away toys, bikes, and food to struggling families
A local non-profit is making Christmas better for struggling families by delivering much-needed toys and food to those in need.
Pregnant dog saved from brutal, freezing outdoor conditions gives birth to 9 healthy puppies Christmas night in Richmond
Mama Manolo, a pregnant dog saved from freezing outdoor conditions by Richmond Animal Care and Control, gave birth on Christmas night in Richmond, just three days after being rescued.
She planned to give out toys to 250 families. Then she discovered a problem.
As the head of Viewpoint Services, Nadya Senia helps organizes programs to help community members in need of assistance whether it be clothing, food, or housing.
PHOTOS: Local brass band performs in front of Christmas House in Richmond
Channeling the holiday spirit, a local brass band performed an impromptu concert in front of the Oregon Hill Christmas House earlier this week.
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Virginia officers to crack down on drunk driving during holiday season
In the greater Richmond area, 17 different law enforcement agencies will conduct over 100 patrols and nearly a dozen sobriety checkpoints between now and the New Year.
Comments / 1