River City Roundup

In the River City this week, there are New Year’s Eve celebrations day and night, the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival, and winter fun at Kings Dominion, plus music from The Infamous Stringdusters and a former Richmonder well known to local theater audiences. See you in the new year!. Staying...
Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office

YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference offered Jan. 20-24 in Richmond

The 2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference & Lobby Day will be offered Jan. 20-24 at Delta Hotels Richmond Downtown. Presented by Virginia NORML, attendees will hear from national experts, state legislators and local industry leaders at the conference running Jan. 20-23. Network with speakers, business leaders and advocates from across the...
