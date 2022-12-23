ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus detectives testify rainbow fentanyl was found in Reynoldsburg storage units

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police testified in court Tuesday that they found rainbow fentanyl in the central Ohio area in a recent bust. 19 kilograms of fentanyl were found in storage units in Reynoldsburg, along with the residence of the three suspects earlier this month, Raymund Martinez-Mez, Jessica Delacruz Toscano and Ivan Torrese — some of it in the form of purple pills.
Remaining Latitude Five25 residents to relocate after city deems apartments unsafe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The remaining residents at an east Columbus apartment complex are being asked to vacate the property by Friday after the buildings were deemed unsafe. The city says the buildings at Latitude Five25, located at 525 Sawyer Blvd., were found to be without potable water, heat and a working fire suppression system. Additionally, only one of four elevators are working.
The search for Kason and Kyair Thomas: A timeline of events

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many across central Ohio spent the week doing last-minute shopping and preparing for the holidays, one Columbus family spent three days searching for their two infant boys who were abducted from the Short North. Kason and Kyair Thomas are now safe, but it was a...
80-year-old man reported missing from southwest Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for an 80-year-old man who was last seen in a neighborhood southwest of downtown Columbus Monday morning. Around midnight, Thomas Holbrook’s family went to his home on Harmon Avenue, west of Lou Berliner Sports Park, and did not find him or his vehicle there.
Cleanup underway after record cold caused pipes to burst in buildings across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can hear the sound of fans blowing in buildings across Columbus. At the Columbus Metropolitan Library Southeast Branch in Groveport, you can hear the fans running between nearly every desk and bookcase. It's day four of the clean-up after a pipe burst on Christmas Day. Inside, you can see where the flooding happened and how high the water came up.
Man charged with murder in shooting outside Putter's Pub

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man suspected in a deadly shooting outside a Reynoldsburg bar earlier this month was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. Rashaun Thorpe, 29, is accused in the Dec. 17 shooting death of 26-year-old Talando Whitmore outside Putter's Pub, located at 6014 E. Livingston Ave. Whitmore...
Eastland Mall will permanently close after 54 years in business

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eastland Mall is closing its doors after 54 years in business, city officials confirmed to 10TV Thursday. The shopping mall on Hamilton Road was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes. Eastland Mall will permanently close...
'I would say C-': Columbus man rates city's snow removal efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Snow removal continued in the city of Columbus on Wednesday, nearly a week after the first major storm of the season hit. With the possibility of refreezing due to rising temperatures, 10TV contacted city and state officials to inquire about storm cleanup efforts. "I certainly think...
Police: 16-year-old killed in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a shooting incident in the North Linden neighborhood that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy on Christmas Day. Police said they were called to the 700 block of Moon Road just after 3 p.m. Sunday. When officers...
Columbus Zoo announces Zoo Year's Eve celebration event

POWELL, Ohio — Don’t want to wait until midnight to celebrate the new year? The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium wants to help you celebrate. The zoo announced on Monday it’s celebrating the Columbus Zoo Year’s Eve Daytime Celebration as we head into 2023. The event will...
