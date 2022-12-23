Read full article on original website
Columbus detectives testify rainbow fentanyl was found in Reynoldsburg storage units
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police testified in court Tuesday that they found rainbow fentanyl in the central Ohio area in a recent bust. 19 kilograms of fentanyl were found in storage units in Reynoldsburg, along with the residence of the three suspects earlier this month, Raymund Martinez-Mez, Jessica Delacruz Toscano and Ivan Torrese — some of it in the form of purple pills.
Buckeye fans headed to Atlanta on Southwest Airlines hoping they arrive on time
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Southwest Airlines is continuing to cancel flights departing from Columbus Thursday until the airline can get more planes in the air. Meanwhile, Buckeye fans headed to Atlanta to watch Ohio State play Georgia on Saturday say their 3:30 p.m. Southwest flight was delayed about 20 minutes.
Remaining Latitude Five25 residents to relocate after city deems apartments unsafe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The remaining residents at an east Columbus apartment complex are being asked to vacate the property by Friday after the buildings were deemed unsafe. The city says the buildings at Latitude Five25, located at 525 Sawyer Blvd., were found to be without potable water, heat and a working fire suppression system. Additionally, only one of four elevators are working.
'How important are wings on a bird?': Musician helps ease stress for fellow Latitude Five25 residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents of Latitude Five25 spent Thursday packing up their belongings to permanently relocate after being asked to vacate the apartment property by Friday. The city said the buildings at the Sawyer Boulevard apartment complex were found to be without potable water, heat and a working fire...
Police: 5 teens shot during 'pajama' party at Franklinton rental home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five teenage boys were injured in an overnight shooting at a rental property in the Franklinton neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to a rental property in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue shortly after 12:45 a.m., following reports of a shooting.
Crime Stoppers: Man ID'd, wanted for allegedly injuring 5 in northeast Columbus gentlemen's club shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who shot two and injured three others at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club in September has been identified, according to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers. Brandon Jennings is wanted for attempted murder, felonious assault and grand theft of a firearm, a release from crime stoppers...
The search for Kason and Kyair Thomas: A timeline of events
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many across central Ohio spent the week doing last-minute shopping and preparing for the holidays, one Columbus family spent three days searching for their two infant boys who were abducted from the Short North. Kason and Kyair Thomas are now safe, but it was a...
Police: 1 critical after early morning shooting in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in an early morning shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue just after 4:40 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Police found one victim suffering from...
80-year-old man reported missing from southwest Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for an 80-year-old man who was last seen in a neighborhood southwest of downtown Columbus Monday morning. Around midnight, Thomas Holbrook’s family went to his home on Harmon Avenue, west of Lou Berliner Sports Park, and did not find him or his vehicle there.
Cleanup underway after record cold caused pipes to burst in buildings across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can hear the sound of fans blowing in buildings across Columbus. At the Columbus Metropolitan Library Southeast Branch in Groveport, you can hear the fans running between nearly every desk and bookcase. It's day four of the clean-up after a pipe burst on Christmas Day. Inside, you can see where the flooding happened and how high the water came up.
Man charged with murder in shooting outside Putter's Pub
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man suspected in a deadly shooting outside a Reynoldsburg bar earlier this month was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. Rashaun Thorpe, 29, is accused in the Dec. 17 shooting death of 26-year-old Talando Whitmore outside Putter's Pub, located at 6014 E. Livingston Ave. Whitmore...
City attorney intends to file motion for contempt against east Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced his office intends to file a motion for contempt against Paxe Latitude, the property owner of the Latitude Five25 apartment complex. The announcement could set into motion the transfer of the property to a receivership group to take over the...
Eastland Mall will permanently close after 54 years in business
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eastland Mall is closing its doors after 54 years in business, city officials confirmed to 10TV Thursday. The shopping mall on Hamilton Road was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes. Eastland Mall will permanently close...
'The ceiling fell in': Residents of Wedgewood Village Apartments plead for help after pipes burst in record cold
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside an apartment at Wedgewood Village Apartments in Columbus sits a pile of presents wrapped and ready, but now ruined. They are soaked and covered in debris. “It's very discouraging,” said the resident, who wanted to remain anonymous. She explained what happened as a nightmare...
Police: Officer serving arrest warrant fires after juvenile suspect shows gun; 3 in custody, no injuries
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer serving an arrest warrant Tuesday night fired his weapon after one of three juvenile suspects they were attempting to take into custody displayed a firearm, police said. SWAT officers with the Columbus Division of Police were serving an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old in...
'I would say C-': Columbus man rates city's snow removal efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Snow removal continued in the city of Columbus on Wednesday, nearly a week after the first major storm of the season hit. With the possibility of refreezing due to rising temperatures, 10TV contacted city and state officials to inquire about storm cleanup efforts. "I certainly think...
Travel headaches continue at John Glenn Columbus International Airport as travelers now hunt for bags
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lauren Cundill of Brooklyn, New York is on the hunt for her luggage full of Christmas gifts. Her luggage, a maroon bag, is somewhere hidden among hundreds of other bags inside the John Glenn Columbus International Airport baggage claim area. Cundill says she arrived last night...
Police: 16-year-old killed in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a shooting incident in the North Linden neighborhood that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy on Christmas Day. Police said they were called to the 700 block of Moon Road just after 3 p.m. Sunday. When officers...
Rental property shootings draw neighborhood concerns; city responds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police say they are now searching for two shooters after Tuesday morning’s rental property shooting in the 900 block of Bellows in Franklinton that sent five teenagers in the hospital. The Department of Public Safety said the address had a short-term...
Columbus Zoo announces Zoo Year's Eve celebration event
POWELL, Ohio — Don’t want to wait until midnight to celebrate the new year? The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium wants to help you celebrate. The zoo announced on Monday it’s celebrating the Columbus Zoo Year’s Eve Daytime Celebration as we head into 2023. The event will...
