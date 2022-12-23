ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Cold temperatures causing pipe bursts in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Concerns are growing around water pressure systems this winter. Now, below-freezing temperatures are bursting water pipes in homes and businesses around the commonwealth. Communities across Kentucky experienced extreme weather drops plus a mix of snow and ice over the past week. With temperatures now rising, what...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm: Roads still being treated, power concerns alleviated

A winter storm system moved into the Buckeye State overnight on Thursday, dropping temperatures to below-zero and producing negative double-digit wind chills. The system is expected to last until Sunday. You can get the latest forecast here. The biggest worries are the bitter cold, ice and high wind gusts, which...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 26, 2022

A clipper system moves into and through the eastern corn belt quickly today. This system will bring a bit of light snow potential, with a coating to an inch over about 50% of the state. However, it also will bring the last of our cold air, as a significant pattern change is upon us. Temperatures tomorrow will not be as cold as today, and definitely not as cold as what we saw this past weekend. The snows today are more nuisance snows than anything else. Tomorrow we expect a mix of clouds and sun.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

FORECAST: Christmas will be cold and blustery across NE Ohio

CLEVELAND — Light snow and flurries will continue across the area Saturday night through Christmas Day. A heavier snow squall will likely continue along the shoreline of Lake and Ashtabula Counties with additional snow accumulations. It will be windy, but local travel should improve by Christmas morning. Highs on Christmas Day will top out in the teens with wind chills below zero.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Area paralyzed by winter storm

LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
LIMA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
BUFFALO, NY
sciotopost.com

What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?

SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Make sure animals stay warm during winter weather

Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Updated Morning Forecast:...
COLUMBUS, OH
putinbaydaily.com

Storm Elliot Leaves Mark at Put-in-Bay

Winter Storm Elliot, so named by The Weather Channel, continues to roar through the Bass Islands on Christmas Eve. The 1pm temperature at South Bass Island Lighthouse is 5.4°F–the SW wind gusts at 49mph. PiBDaily ventured out on the ATV to capture Elliot’s impact at Put-in-Bay (the car...
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon

CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy