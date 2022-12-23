Read full article on original website
Cold temperatures causing pipe bursts in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Concerns are growing around water pressure systems this winter. Now, below-freezing temperatures are bursting water pipes in homes and businesses around the commonwealth. Communities across Kentucky experienced extreme weather drops plus a mix of snow and ice over the past week. With temperatures now rising, what...
Frozen, bursting pipes causing damage across NE Ohio — how to prevent it
The owner of Urban Kutz barber shop got the call on Christmas morning -- busted pipes believed to be from an apartment above his business on Detroit Avenue were creating an indoor waterfall and causing major flooding.
Winter storm: Roads still being treated, power concerns alleviated
A winter storm system moved into the Buckeye State overnight on Thursday, dropping temperatures to below-zero and producing negative double-digit wind chills. The system is expected to last until Sunday. You can get the latest forecast here. The biggest worries are the bitter cold, ice and high wind gusts, which...
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 26, 2022
A clipper system moves into and through the eastern corn belt quickly today. This system will bring a bit of light snow potential, with a coating to an inch over about 50% of the state. However, it also will bring the last of our cold air, as a significant pattern change is upon us. Temperatures tomorrow will not be as cold as today, and definitely not as cold as what we saw this past weekend. The snows today are more nuisance snows than anything else. Tomorrow we expect a mix of clouds and sun.
Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
‘Pack your patience’: ODOT urges caution on the roads as bitter cold holiday weekend continues
Bitterly cold temps have arrived in Northeast Ohio just in time for the holidays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes reported on I-70, I-75 as freezing temps continue
MIAMI VALLEY — While road conditions are improving, frigid temperatures continue and icy roads continue to cause problems across the Miami Valley Sunday. Emergency crews and the Ohio Department of Transportation have been working overnight to clear roadways in the area. “Our crews have driven about 292,000 miles across...
FORECAST: Christmas will be cold and blustery across NE Ohio
CLEVELAND — Light snow and flurries will continue across the area Saturday night through Christmas Day. A heavier snow squall will likely continue along the shoreline of Lake and Ashtabula Counties with additional snow accumulations. It will be windy, but local travel should improve by Christmas morning. Highs on Christmas Day will top out in the teens with wind chills below zero.
ODOT offers advice to drivers on navigating icy roads
As the winter weather continues across the Valley, the Ohio Department of Transportation has some advice for drivers.
More cold, wind and snow into Christmas Day with minor improvements
What to expect for the rest of the holiday weekend? In short, expect subtle improvements. Yes, it is still gusty and awfully cold this Christmas Eve, but it will not be as cold as Friday afternoon.
Area paralyzed by winter storm
LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
5 things NOT to do during the winter storm in Ohio
A Winter Storm Warning will bring temperatures that feel like -20 below with 60 mph wind gusts over the next 3 days.
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
Power outages expected in the Miami Valley over holiday weekend
"If there was a power outage, where would you go? Plan for that now," Smith said.
Winter storm to bring snow, high wind, frigid air
The storm will have a substantial impact on travel tonight and Friday, and everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for the latest weather updates
Make sure animals stay warm during winter weather
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Updated Morning Forecast:...
Storm Elliot Leaves Mark at Put-in-Bay
Winter Storm Elliot, so named by The Weather Channel, continues to roar through the Bass Islands on Christmas Eve. The 1pm temperature at South Bass Island Lighthouse is 5.4°F–the SW wind gusts at 49mph. PiBDaily ventured out on the ATV to capture Elliot’s impact at Put-in-Bay (the car...
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
Winter storm arrives in Northeast Ohio as snow and temperatures fall, winds rise
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Winds were howling early this morning and both snow and temperatures were falling as the winter storm that’s been warned about all week arrived in Northeast Ohio. The temperature was in the mid-20s at 4:15 a.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, according to the National...
