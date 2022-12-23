Major roads open, but conditions remain cold

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Virginia man charged after man ‘deceased for several days’ found in Fairmont motel room
A Harrison County man has been charged after officers found a man who had "been deceased for several days" at a motel room in Fairmont.
Town of Davis under boil water advisory after extreme cold
As of Christmas, the town of Davis was under a "boil water advisory" until further notice.
Wheeling Clinic suffers water damage, icicles cascade from windows
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Clinic at the corner of 16th Street and Eoff Street was seen covered in icicles on Monday. Crews from Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration were on site and say flooding had occurred within the building. Outside of the building, water could be seen dripping from...
Harrison County officials search for missing man who never arrived at Morgantown Christmas Eve destination
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Brian Scott Large, 55, who was last seen Dec. 24. Detectives said Large was traveling to Morgantown in a white 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia license number NDW411. Anyone with information about Large is asked...
Alleged power surge leaves Town of Davis in an indefinite water boil advisory
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday weekend was delayed for several town of Davis employees. On December 23, there was an alleged power surge that resulted in a flood. This flood damaged the water plant’s equipment leaving the town in an indefinite water boil advisory. “We had a power...
UPDATE: Second leak identified in South Elkins, Boil Water Advisory Issued
UPDATE: ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boil Water Advisory was issued late Tuesday night to residents in several areas throughout the City of Elkins. Following Tuesday’s reports of a leak in the South Elkins area which could lead to potential water service disruption, a second leak in the same area was discovered later that evening.
Police investigating body found in Monongah
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening. The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released. This...
Magic Shine Auto Spa set to come to Morgantown
You probably have heard of a spa for people, but how about for vehicles? Now, Magic Shine Auto Spa will be able to give your vehicle a refreshing look.
ARPA funds to aid Morgantown sewer project
For over 17 months, sewer upgrades have been needed and discussed near Popenoe Run in Morgantown. On Wednesday, relief will start to come.
The Donut Shop says it is closing
A beloved purveyor of pepperoni rolls says it is closing without plans to reopen.
Lewis County Family Resource Network is asking for help
After the extreme cold front that went through West Virginia this past weekend, the Lewis County Family Resource Network is now asking for your help.
West Virginia police warn of counterfeit cash
The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the community that people are attempting to pass prop money as real cash.
School collecting donations after Fairmont family loses home in fire
A Fairmont family lost their home in a fire Tuesday night, according to school officials.
Threats to court officials in Mon County land Morgantown man behind bars
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man has been charged after being accused of threatening Monongalia County Family Court judge Randal Minor and his staff. Emmanuel Jones, 35, allegedly threatened Minor and his staff on social media on December 19 and 20.A witness working with police provided screenshots of his activity to detectives.
Ohio woman charged 6 years after allegedly leaving 30 pets to die
Christine Edgar will face criminal charges of abandonment and cruelty after the dead bodies of her 30 pets were found in the house she left in approximately 2016. Edgar lived at 70629 Main Street, Barton, where she reportedly raised prize-winning show rabbits. ORGINIAL STORY: 30 pet bodies found in repossessed Belmont County house 7News was […]
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Washington County
MARIETTA — A New Martinsville man was killed late Friday afternoon in a traffic accident on Ohio 7 in Marietta Township, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. A 2015 Nissan Altima operated by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport, collided with a 2017 Kia Sportage...
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office find missing man last seen Christmas Eve
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, "Brian Scott Large has been located. No further information is being released at this time."
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
Plant fire erupts in Washington County, PA
WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) — A fire blazed Sunday at a plant in Washington County, according to our affiliate KDKA. The fire happened at the ETC Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township. Officials said there was no structural damage and no area homes were affected.
