mypanhandle.com
The cold departs and the warmth brings rain
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – We will see the area flirt with Freezing again tonight but will avoid the hard freeze. Tomorrow will also feature a warmer day and tomorrow night will not fall below freezing. The fog might return with the warmer conditions and return flow off of the water by Thursday. We will see even temps in the low 70s through the weekend. It looks like the rain event for Friday and Saturday will be more of a heavy rain threat than a severe storm threat, but there are still details to work out, so check back on that this week. The rain showers and storms should work into the area on Friday and the bulk of the moisture to depart on Saturday. Lingering showers could stick around Sat night and Sunday. This should be only a minor interruption to any New Years’ plans. If you want the cold weather to return, you will be waiting until the earliest the 5th, and possibly as far away as the 10th depending on how the pattern works out.
WJHG-TV
Bay County Officials give update on pipe bursts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city and county sides. What officials found was residents running their water overnight in an effort to prevent pipes from freezing due to this weekends frigid temperatures. Running the water...
WJHG-TV
Temperatures turn mild in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Tuesday folks!. Our climb towards warm weather continues today, with those freezing temps of the weekend now sitting firmly in our rearview mirror. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will allow for highs to reach the upper 50s at the coast, and the mid 50s further inland. Light northeast winds won’t do much to bring cold weather back into our area, but the cool breeze will have things feeling fairly pleasant outside this afternoon.
mypanhandle.com
Warm temperatures will bounce back for the last week of 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Cold temperatures will be subsiding in the next few days as the upper-level pattern begins to change. Each day through the end of the week, afternoon temperatures will extend higher and higher, with highs likely to reach 70°F by Thursday or Friday. For...
cenlanow.com
WATCH: Rowdy crowds disrupt businesses and traffic in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several businesses closed their doors early Saturday night after a heavy police presence was called to the area for traffic and crowd control. News 13 spoke to Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talamantez. As of 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Beach police confirmed...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 gets a blast from the past on this week’s Time Travel Tuesday. Video historian, Bill Hudson, took viewers on a journey through a little bit of WJHG history along with other local businesses. As always if anyone or anything looked familiar or...
cenlanow.com
‘My house is gone’ Bay County woman’s home destroyed in Springfield fire
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — “My house is gone, it’s gone,” evacuee Laurie Shuman said. Laurie Shuman was at a doctor’s appointment when the massive fire reached her home on Friday. She couldn’t get back in time to save her dog or any belongings.
mypanhandle.com
Bay County warming shelter helped many people
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In response to the low temperatures, last week a warming shelter opened in Bay County. “Panama City and Bay County was a collaborative effort for here at the shelter with volunteers,” Bay County Fire Rescue Captain Gabriel Moschella said. The shelter closed Monday...
WJHG-TV
Holiday weekend travel woes impacting flights in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Millions of people are hitting the roads and skies for the holidays. But a massive winter storm is freezing plans for many. Even though there’s no snow here, the weather across the nation is impacting Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County. Today, four flights were cancelled, and four others were delayed. Considering the frustrations, airport staff are reminding everyone to pack their patience.
WJHG-TV
Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Due to the current leaks and excessive widespread demand for potable water, Bay County Utilities requests that all wholesale and retail customers throughout the county immediately reduce water usage as much as possible over the next 12 hours to allow the water system to catch up with demand.
Fire at apartment complex leaves one unit damaged
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several agencies responded to a structure fire Monday morning. Officials said crews from Bay County Fire Rescue, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, and South Walton Fire district extinguished a fire at a four-unit apartment complex on the west end of Panama City Beach. They were able to contain the […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County lacks a recycling program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the saying “reduce, reuse, recycle”, however, that can be difficult for Bay County residents because of the lack of a traditional recycling program. Nearly 800 tons of trash are dumped at Bay County’s Steelfield Landfill each day. The landfill manager,...
Experts share tips to keep cars protected in cold
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the Panhandle seeing some of the lowest temperatures it’s experienced in years over the next several days, experts are cautioning people to make sure they have enough antifreeze in their vehicles. If not, they say there could be pricey consequences. “If you have straight water in there, you’re not […]
UPDATE: Death investigation being conducted after structure fire
Updated 11:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County fire crews responded to a fire structure Saturday afternoon. A structure caught on fire around 4 p.m. on Danny Drive and Thomas Drive. Investigators said the home was being rented by 6 out of state people. They added that the fire started while food […]
WJHG-TV
Officials investigating fire on Thomas Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reopened Thomas Drive following a structure fire at a home on Danny Drive. NewsChannel 7 is told firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bay County Fire Rescue reports they had the fire under control in around 25 minutes.
WJHG-TV
Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
WJHG-TV
Seasonal today to bitter cold tomorrow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar this morning. But skies remain cloudy and will likely stay cloudy for the day ahead. There’s a small chance in the afternoon that we pick up a few passing light showers today. Otherwise,...
NWFL Beaches International Airport prepares for cold weather
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If your weekend plans include hopping on an airliner, you may want to pay close attention to the weather. The arctic blast will force delayed and canceled flights over most of the country, but that shouldn’t be the case locally, where airport officials said they’re equipped to deal with cold […]
Local experts predict big issue to come from cold weather
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not often Panhandle residents see below-freezing temperatures, so it’s important they make sure their homes are prepared to deal with it. Over at Whitehead Plumbing in Panama City, officials said to pay extra attention to the running water in your home. Still water freezes more easily, so it’s best […]
WJHG-TV
Cloudy and cool day today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a cloudy morning with a bit of spitting mist or drizzle out early. Overall, we won’t have much chance at any substantial rain today. But the mist may stick around for the early morning drive to keep things wet, and the clouds will likely remain thick through much of the day.
