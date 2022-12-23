Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – We will see the area flirt with Freezing again tonight but will avoid the hard freeze. Tomorrow will also feature a warmer day and tomorrow night will not fall below freezing. The fog might return with the warmer conditions and return flow off of the water by Thursday. We will see even temps in the low 70s through the weekend. It looks like the rain event for Friday and Saturday will be more of a heavy rain threat than a severe storm threat, but there are still details to work out, so check back on that this week. The rain showers and storms should work into the area on Friday and the bulk of the moisture to depart on Saturday. Lingering showers could stick around Sat night and Sunday. This should be only a minor interruption to any New Years’ plans. If you want the cold weather to return, you will be waiting until the earliest the 5th, and possibly as far away as the 10th depending on how the pattern works out.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO