ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Need a place to stay warm? Check out the warming centers available

SAN ANTONIO - The city and Bexar County will continue to keep warming centers open around the city. VIA is offering free rides to warming shelters as long as they stay open over the next few days. All you have to do is let the driver know when you board or by calling 311 to request a non-emergency trip.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water

After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

House catches fire after man uses tool to thaw frozen pipes

SAN ANTONIO - A homeowner suffered about $50,000 in damages to his home after thawing his outside pipes with an unknown heat source, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire occurred Saturday morning around 10:50 a.m. near the 5500 block of Mountain Vista Drive on the north side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local church groups team up to help the homeless on Christmas

SAN ANTONIO - The giving spirit of our community is on full display this Christmas as local church groups hit the streets to help all those without a warm home. Volunteers from the Church of Hope and Faith Bound Street Ministry served warm meals to the homeless. They have a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Children of slain man receive gift donations from the community

SAN ANTONIO - Six weeks ago, a shooting on the city's west side left six children, all under the age of 10, without their father heading into the holiday season. Monday, they were given several boxes of donated gifts - all in hopes of bringing them a little joy during a time of unfathomable sadness.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

18-wheeler rollover caused major delay in the downtown area

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-wheeler rolled over coming off the entry ramp at I-10 and 35 backing up traffic on the ramp and causing major delays in the downtown area. The ramp was blocked for much of the afternoon as crews worked to remove the truck on its side. As...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two pets rescued from fire at Northwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - An apartment building on the city's northwest side was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the upper units. The blaze happened at the Balcones Lofts Apartment building off Hillcrest Drive. Officials said the apartment suffered moderate damage. Thankfully, no one was in the unit,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Residents escape Christmas Eve fire on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Residents were able to escape a blaze on Christmas Eve after their home caught fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Around 10:13 p.m. fire crews responded to the 300 Block of Elvira St for a reported structure fire. According to Batt Chief, when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

LET'S GET LIT: Drive-thru Christmas light shows open for the holidays

SAN ANTONIO - With the cold weather, why not enjoy a light show in the comfort of your car with your family this season?. Support local businesses driving through the light shows listed below:. Hours: Monday through Thursday 5:30-10:30 p.m. / Friday through Sunday 5:30-11:00 p.m. Price: $39 per vehicle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police need your help looking for a missing 25-year-old man

KERRVILLE, Texas – Police need your help looking for a missing 25-year-old man. Joshua Michael Tally was last seen at 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street. He weighs 155 pounds and is 5’9”. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has tattoos...
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Lion from the San Antonio Zoo predicts who could win Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – If you have your bets ready for the Valero Alamo Bowl you might want to reconsider because Axelle the lion from the San Antonio Zoo has already picked the potential winner. The San Antonio Zoo shared on their Facebook that they left two boxes inside the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Boil water notice issued for Bandera County and Lake Medina

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – A boil water notice has been issued for customers in Bandera County and Lake Medina. According to Texas Water Utilities, bacteriological samples will be collected to see if conditions approve. The notice affects all 157 customers in the Enchanted River Estates, Public Water System. If...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man allegedly robs underage girl at gunpoint and forces her to call his ex-girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint back in early December. According to the affidavit, the victim woke up and saw Ramon Thompson, 35, with a gun pointed directly at her. Thompson then allegedly went through her pockets and grabbed her wallet. Affidavit records also state Thompson hit the girl over the head with the handgun and told her to call his ex-girlfriend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Armed man dies after shootout with officers, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 12:12 am, San Marcos police were dispatched to a reported disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments. A caller reported a male identified as Kyle Lobo,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two people displaced after blaze severely damages South Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Two people were displaced Monday morning after their home was severely damaged on the city's south side off Emerald Ash and Pleasanton Road. Fire crews reported heavy flames coming from the home. Investigators say an add-on fireplace may be to blame, but the investigation remains ongoing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy