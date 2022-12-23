Read full article on original website
Broken pipe floods Youngstown Police Department
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time in just over a year, the city police department is grappling with a burst pipe in its 1930s-era building that flooded several rooms and floors. Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said a pipe burst at about 2 a.m. Tuesday somewhere...
Fire destroys former bar in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former bar in Warren was destroyed following a fire early Tuesday morning. According to the Warren Fire Department, crews were called to the old Premier Bar in the 2200 block of Park Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday. Crews cleared the scene just before 9...
Heating issues close some government buildings in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Warren, the Municipal Justice Center, police department and Municipal Court are closed because they don’t have heat. The buildings are closed until further notice and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be done daily but all other cases will be reset. The...
ODOT offers advice to drivers on navigating icy roads
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the winter weather continues across the Valley, the Ohio Department of Transportation has some advice for drivers. Many roads are still covered with snow and ice. Snow buildup on the sides of the roads makes it easier for vehicles to get stuck. ODOT advises...
Crash damages pole in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Monday between Mckees Lane and Salt Springs Road. One car hit a pole and then rolled over. The pole was blocking the roadway for about an hour, but...
Fallen trees, wires; accidents abound Friday morning
The state Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and follow speed limit restrictions on major highways due to severe weather conditions brought on by winter storm Elliott. Fallen trees and wires, traffic accidents and power outages have been reported throughout the county and surrounding area Friday...
Humane agents find dog tied to tree in Youngstown during frigid cold temps
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With temperatures below freezing, humane agents spent the week looking for pets left out in the cold. Jane MacMurchy, with Animal Charity, said agents had owners bring in about 20 pets from the cold. Animal Charity, along with the Dog Warden, seized one dog that...
Clean-up underway after damage at Trumbull County courthouse
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County employees are picking up the pieces after pipes burst at the Trumbull County courthouse on Monday. The noise of SERVPRO’s fans filled the third floor as water dripped from the ceiling into buckets. Some employees moved offices after their desks were water-logged.
How trains under trees became tradition
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last ornament is on the Christmas tree, the garland is hung and the lights are glowing. For some of you, beneath your tree, a small model train might just be circling around its track. Trains have been associated with Christmas for generations. Even movies...
Downed wires cause street to close on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A road was blocked after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Albert Street near Verona Avenue in Youngstown. According to police, the driver’s windows became too fogged for her to see, and she...
Thieves may be watching your trash: How to protect yourself
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas is over, your gifts are unwrapped, and your trash is full of wrapping paper and boxes. All of those gifts can make you a target for thieves. Captain Jason Simon, with the Youngstown Police Department, said there are a few things to watch. Never...
One hospitalized after garage fire in Trumbull County
BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after a garage was destroyed by fire in Braceville. The fire started just after 7 p.m. Saturday night on the 3400 block Eagle Creek Road northwest. Five fire departments were called to help put it out. A second garage...
One dead after late night house fire in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana. Firefighters were called to this home on North Pearl Street near the Cross Court intersection around 11:30 Monday night. After entering the home, crews on scene say they found the man dead in the...
Mahoning County employee files federal lawsuit
(WKBN) – A Mahoning County maintenance worker, who was fired and then rehired earlier this month, has filed a lawsuit in Youngstown Federal Court claiming his First Amendment rights were violated. The worker is Ricky Morrison, who is represented by Cleveland-based lawyer Subodh Chandra. In a news release, Chandra’s...
House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house is heavily damaged after an early morning fire. It happened just after 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of McQuiston Avenue. The fire started in the garage. While it was heavily damaged, officials are unsure if the house is a total loss.
Teenage girls facing charges for Southern Park Mall fight
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teenage girls are facing charges after a reported fight led to a large crowd and a police response at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. Police and fire crews were sent out to the scene around 5:20 p.m. Monday. Police arrived to find a...
Body-cam release shows officers save girl in Struthers fire
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly released footage shows first responders saving a young girl from a burning house in Struthers Wednesday night. The fire sent one man to the hospital with serious burns. The footage above shows two patrolmen quickly finding a 12-year-old girl in an upstairs window screaming...
Bob and Michele Lepore-Hagan discuss Republican dominance in Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Between the two of them, Bob Hagan and his wife Michele Lepore-Hagan have represented Youngstown in the Ohio state legislature for 36 straight years — a run that will end on Jan. 3. Sitting in the living room of their Youngstown home, the Hagans — both Democrats — talked about the current Republican dominance of politics in Ohio.
UPDATED: Friday Snow, Difficult Travel
-FLASH FREEZE of Untreated surface as temps plummet and rain changes to snow sometime between 4 and 8 a.m. Friday, depending on location -WIND DAMAGE including power outages, tree damage and blowing unsecured objects (Christmas decorations). Be prepared with batteries instead of candles in case you lose power. -SUB ZERO WIND CHILLS which can cause […]
Local business starts indoor axe-throwing league
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Need a new indoor winter activity? Maybe try throwing some axes. Carried Away Outfitters in Greenville is hosting an indoor axe-throwing league. There is a league for both adults and kids over the age of 12. Owner Casey Shilling says joining the league can be...
