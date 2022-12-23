ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Police Call Off Search For Car Burglary Suspects

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
A search has been called off for two men seen trying to break into cars at a used car lot, according to Oklahoma City Police.

OCPD said they got a call from Star Used Cars when their cameras caught two men trying to get into cars on the lot.

When officers arrived, the men drove off in the car they came in, crashed, and then took off on foot. After a brief search police say they lost the footprints and had to call off the search. The suspect's car will go to impound.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

