Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
Does Retro Fighters Make The Best Third Party Nintendo 64 Controllers?
Many gaming veterans fondly look back on the Nintendo 64, even with the unusual N64 controller design that was supposedly built for "Super Mario 64." That's why it was such a big deal that Nintendo confirmed N64 games for its premium subscription, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. However, as per iMore, the official Nintendo 64 controller for the Nintendo Switch leaves much to be desired because it carries over the flaws from the original design.
How To Find The Secret 'Chris Houlihan' Room In The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past
"The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is one of the biggest trendsetters in gaming history. The SNES classic pretty much laid out the entire framework for what the "Zelda" series would be from that point on with its fantastic world design, impeccable animation, and plethora of secrets and collectibles that can be found all over through careful exploration. Regularly talked about among the best games of all time, "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is the quintessential Zelda installment, offering a ton of replayability for those who want to find everything in the game.
Why Ristar Died With The Sega Genesis
Cut content is one of the more fascinating aspects of game development, offering gamers an inside look into the early brainstorming that goes into the creation of their favorite titles. Most of the time, that content never sees the light of day, but in the case of the Sega Genesis' "Sonic the Hedgehog," something special can rise from the ashes.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Artist Resume Has Everyone Wondering About Death Stranding 2's Release Date
It is currently unknown when gamers will finally get their hands on "Death Stranding 2," but if an artist's resume is anything to go by, it could be sooner than we thought. One of the highlights of the 2022 Game Awards was the announcement of "Death Stranding 2," the sequel to Hideo Kojima's highly polarizing "Death Stranding," which was released in 2019. In typical Kojima fashion, the game's reveal was very cryptic. It didn't provide much detail about the game's story, causing many fans to speculate about what's next for post-apocalyptic courier Sam Porter Bridges and company. The "Death Stranding" sequel's announcement didn't come with a release date and doesn't even have an official title ("Death Stranding 2" is apparently just a working title).
HEROish Review: Simple & Addicting
Originally released as a highly-rated Apple Arcade title, "HEROish" has seemingly effortlessly made the jump to PC and consoles with its recent surprise launch. Available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and releasing on Nintendo Switch in January 2023, "HEROish" is a simple, yet engaging and wildly addicting card-battling MOBA-lite. And luckily for fans of the genre, it's quick and easy to pick up and hard to put down.
ComicBook
The 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Multiplayer Game
Multiplayer video games remain a major part of the video game ecosystem, dominating both consoles and mobile devices. While single-player games like Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok often dominated the conversation in video game circles, there's nothing like turning on the console and testing your mettle against friends or random human opponents. And while first-player shooter games often dominate the multiplayer conversation, this year's nominees contain a few interesting games that have expanded the genre.
The Hardest Gym Leader In The Pokémon Series
A large number of Pokémon fans seem to be in agreement on who the toughest gym leader of all time is. It's quite a title to take, considering how many incredibly tough leaders have been included across the series' many titles. Including the recently released "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," there are nine different generations of main-series Pokémon titles, each with at least 8 Gym Leaders to face.
Warzone 2.0: Where To Find Building 21 Access Cards
The DMZ mode in "Call of Duty" has shaken up "Warzone 2.0" significantly. Not only do players need to gun down enemies to win, but they also need to focus on scavenging, as all gear is lost upon death. But not all loot is created equal. Customized weapons and better armor can be found in the DMZ, but there are few sure-shots for quick ways to gear up. For example, a random storage container could net players some seriously rare weapons or just plain junk. However, a specific map in DMZ offers better odds at big rewards — at the price of going up against stronger enemies.
ComicBook
2021 Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG Potentially Heading to New Platforms
A popular role-playing game that released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2021 might finally be heading to new platforms. Much like PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo often snags exclusive titles for its Switch console that aren't of the first-party variety. As such, these games always stand a chance of coming to different platforms on a long enough timeline. And while it remains to be seen if this game in question will be unshackled from Nintendo Switch, one notable insider has suggested that it could head elsewhere soon enough.
Legal Expert Explains How Universal's Movie Trailer Lawsuit Could Impact Gaming - Exclusive
Video game trailers are meant to get fans hyped up for the latest and greatest experiences in gaming. As such, trailers for hot new games often include plenty of gameplay highlights, upbeat or emotional music, and big moments that will have players ready to bust out their wallets to find out what happens next. Movie trailers aren't much different, as they have to sell potential audience members on purchasing their tickets in just a few minutes of screen time. However, some fans feel that these trailers can cross the line into misrepresenting themselves to get folks in the seats.
How The Last Of Us' HBO Show Is Changing Naughty Dog's Future
Video game developer Naughty Dog has been taking inspiration from other entertainment mediums for some time. As far back as "Uncharted 2," it was seeking to make its games more cinematic, and the "Uncharted" sequel was even advertised as being like a movie. That drive was carried through into "The Last of Us" game series, which has received praise for its moving story and complex characters. Now, it seems that Naughty Dog is also taking lessons from television that could change how the developer creates games for the foreseeable future.
The Rarest N64 Controller Ever Made Could Cost You Thousands
The Nintendo 64 wasn't without limited edition controllers, but one of these controllers is so rare that it could net any owner thousands of dollars on the open market. A seasoned Nintendo 64 player or someone well versed in gaming history might know that the gold "Star Fox" E3 competition controller is one of the rarest gamepads in all gaming. They were produced exclusively for a 1997 E3 event, a gold controller based around the beloved "StarFox" series, and given out to winners of the "StarFox" 4-player competition. While fans are still wondering whether they'll see another Star Fox game, this controller is even rarer than the franchise's spotty appearance history on consoles, with only 26 of the controllers ever manufactured and only 12 recorded already with collectors.
The Pokémon Spin-Off Game That Never Officially Saw The Light Of Day
Despite the relatively steady success of the mainline titles, "Pokémon"'s spin-offs have had a tumultuous track record. From the fondly remembered success of "Pokémon Snap" (as well as the positive reception of its remake) to the perpetually bumpy ride of "Pokémon Go," the franchise's side series form an extensive collage of hits and misses — though arguably, none have had it worse than "Pokémon Picross."
NME
Microsoft confirms three Xbox exclusive Bethesda titles
Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
11 essential Nintendo Switch tips and tricks that you need to know
So you finally got a new Nintendo Switch. Congratulations! Nintendo’s mega-popular console is a gateway to some of the best titles out there right now, whether you’re looking to get lost in Breath of the Wild on a plane ride or have a raucous Super Smash Bros. party with friends in the living room.
IGN
The 10 Best Pokemon Video Games
There have been dozens of Pokémon games released since the franchise first debuted over 25 years ago, with the main series leading the charge and numerous spin-offs offering a fresh take on everyone’s favorite Pocket Monsters. But which Pokémon games are the very best, like no game ever was? IGN’s team of resident Pokémaniacs battled it out (with our words) and decided on this list of the Top 10 best Pokémon games ever made.
