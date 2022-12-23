Read full article on original website
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap. A dog owner is sounding the alarm down in East Corinth after her dog was killed in a likely illegal trap on private land. Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters. Updated: 9 minutes...
WCAX
Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters spent the holiday weekend without electricity after an intense winter storm. According to Vt. Outages, more than 2,500 people were still in the dark Monday night. Meanwhile, line crews are still out across the state working to get the power on. “So we...
Utility crews continue working through icy conditions to restore power in Vermont
At 2 p.m. on Monday, there were 1,327 customers affected in Washington County, 1,151 in Orange County and 585 in Chittenden County after what weather experts have dubbed one of the worst storms in recent history. Read the story on VTDigger here: Utility crews continue working through icy conditions to restore power in Vermont.
WCAX
Storm ends but travel headaches linger as some still wait to get home
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers are still dealing with the impacts of that dangerous storm. There weren’t any delays coming or going from the Burlington International Airport by Monday evening, but some people are still just trying to get home for the holidays. “My mom was very sad,”...
mychamplainvalley.com
A warmer winters impact on local economies
Snow is the backbones of our local economy during the winter time here in the Northeast. Ski towns like Jeffersonville, Ludlow, and East Burke rely on the tourist dollars that come from visitors looking to ski and ride on mountains like Smugglers Notch, Okemo and Burke Mountain. We know that...
NECN
Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm
A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
montpelierbridge.org
WEC: Outage Could Drag On ‘Til Dec. 30- Overnight Warming Shelters Closed
It looks like some people will come close to ringing in the New Year the same way they welcomed St. Nick: In the dark. Washington County still leads the pack for outages as of Monday morning, Dec. 26, with 1,624 out of a total of 5,539 statewide, according to Vtoutages.org. The outages were primarily caused by trees and limbs coming down during an all-conditions storm that rolled through Vermont on Christmas Eve beginning early in the morning. The storm involved heavy rain, sleet, snow, and high winds followed by temperatures plummeting into a deep freeze.
Vermont power outages persist and roads iced over as wind chills fall to 20 below
Some 35,000 customers remained without power Saturday morning after plunging temperatures made for tricky travel overnight, including white-out conditions on the state’s busiest highways. Some roads remained partially closed Saturday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont power outages persist and roads iced over as wind chills fall to 20 below.
WCAX
During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Stewart Maple Popcorn
The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early Monday morning. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook. Skiers, riders hit the...
WCAX
Storm causes outages, downed trees
Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be by 4 pm’. Be where you need to be by 4 p.m. to stay ahead of an expected flash freeze-- that was the message Friday morning from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and other state leaders as an intense winter storm pounded our region.
WCAX
Utility crews work to fix thousands of outages across region
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of Friday afternoon, tens of thousands of people were without power across Vermont thanks to the storm. Green Mountain Power’s Kristin Kelly said they had been anticipating widespread outages because of the high winds. Overnight, crews restored power to thousands, but more went out because of the aggressive wind. That’s making things harder for power crews.
Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways
Massive wind gusts toppled trees and downed power lines on Friday as emergency officials urged motorists to stay off the roads overnight. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways.
WCAX
Vermont Gov. Scott considers banning TikTok on state cellphones
It’s hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... “Mouthwatering,” laughed Alyssa Stewart. Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early...
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
WCAX
WCAX 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' 2022
Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. Power crews working around the clock to get the lights back on, as temperatures snap to bitter cold. Reminding Vermonters...
wabi.tv
For some, trouble will begin after the storm passes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Once the rain and wind from the storm have subsided, Mainers will have temperatures below freezing to deal with, and that can mean trouble in the way of slick roads and frozen pipes. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stay off the roads...
WCAX
Storm strikes Vermont: Be prepared to go days without power, state leaders warn
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are warning Vermonters about what they consider the most dangerous stage of this unusual winter storm. Thousands are without power, and leaders warn that for some, it could last for days. Heavy wind gusts blew over trees and knocked down power lines Friday morning....
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
I was driving to work, and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane. The 53-foot tractor-trailer was high above the highway, sitting perfectly centered on...
Vermont animal rescue groups report a decrease in adoptions, citing housing and economic pressures
The number of strays and owner relinquishments have also increased at some shelters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont animal rescue groups report a decrease in adoptions, citing housing and economic pressures.
