Vermont State

WCAX

Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters spent the holiday weekend without electricity after an intense winter storm. According to Vt. Outages, more than 2,500 people were still in the dark Monday night. Meanwhile, line crews are still out across the state working to get the power on. “So we...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

A warmer winters impact on local economies

Snow is the backbones of our local economy during the winter time here in the Northeast. Ski towns like Jeffersonville, Ludlow, and East Burke rely on the tourist dollars that come from visitors looking to ski and ride on mountains like Smugglers Notch, Okemo and Burke Mountain. We know that...
LUDLOW, VT
NECN

Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm

A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
CASTLETON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

WEC: Outage Could Drag On ‘Til Dec. 30- Overnight Warming Shelters Closed

It looks like some people will come close to ringing in the New Year the same way they welcomed St. Nick: In the dark. Washington County still leads the pack for outages as of Monday morning, Dec. 26, with 1,624 out of a total of 5,539 statewide, according to Vtoutages.org. The outages were primarily caused by trees and limbs coming down during an all-conditions storm that rolled through Vermont on Christmas Eve beginning early in the morning. The storm involved heavy rain, sleet, snow, and high winds followed by temperatures plummeting into a deep freeze.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Stewart Maple Popcorn

The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early Monday morning.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Storm causes outages, downed trees

Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be by 4 pm’. Be where you need to be by 4 p.m. to stay ahead of an expected flash freeze-- that was the message Friday morning from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and other state leaders as an intense winter storm pounded our region.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Utility crews work to fix thousands of outages across region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of Friday afternoon, tens of thousands of people were without power across Vermont thanks to the storm. Green Mountain Power’s Kristin Kelly said they had been anticipating widespread outages because of the high winds. Overnight, crews restored power to thousands, but more went out because of the aggressive wind. That’s making things harder for power crews.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Gov. Scott considers banning TikTok on state cellphones

It's hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... "Mouthwatering," laughed Alyssa Stewart.
VERMONT STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

WCAX 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' 2022

Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. Power crews working around the clock to get the lights back on, as temperatures snap to bitter cold. Reminding Vermonters...
VERMONT STATE
wabi.tv

For some, trouble will begin after the storm passes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Once the rain and wind from the storm have subsided, Mainers will have temperatures below freezing to deal with, and that can mean trouble in the way of slick roads and frozen pipes. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stay off the roads...
MAINE STATE

