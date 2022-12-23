ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Related
Clean-up underway after damage at Trumbull County courthouse

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County employees are picking up the pieces after pipes burst at the Trumbull County courthouse on Monday. The noise of SERVPRO’s fans filled the third floor as water dripped from the ceiling into buckets. Some employees moved offices after their desks were water-logged.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Local township opens its manmade ice rink

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink. It’s the first year that the township has made the ice rink. The weather was a little too cold for most to get on the...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Heating issues close some government buildings in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Warren, the Municipal Justice Center, police department and Municipal Court are closed because they don’t have heat. The buildings are closed until further notice and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be done daily but all other cases will be reset. The...
WARREN, OH
Broken pipe floods Youngstown Police Department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time in just over a year, the city police department is grappling with a burst pipe in its 1930s-era building that flooded several rooms and floors. Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said a pipe burst at about 2 a.m. Tuesday somewhere...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Fire destroys former bar in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former bar in Warren was destroyed following a fire early Tuesday morning. According to the Warren Fire Department, crews were called to the old Premier Bar in the 2200 block of Park Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday. Crews cleared the scene just before 9...
WARREN, OH
Crash closes lane of ‘The Grade’ in New Castle

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP – The southbound passing lane on “The Grade,” Route 61 between Frackville and Saint Clair, was closed briefly Monday afternoon for a vehicle accident. Firefighters from Frackville, Englewood, and Altamont responded to the scene along with Shenandoah Ambulance around 3:30pm. A Chevrolet pickup truck...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County

About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Warren Municipal Court closed until further notice due to no heat

The Municipal Justice Center for the City of Warren, the Warren Police Department, and the Warren Municipal Court are without heat. The Warren Municipal Court will be closed until further notice, and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be conducted daily, but all other cases will be reset. The...
Crews battle house fire in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Crews responded to a house in McKeesport for reports of a fire Monday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 400 block of 32nd Street at 7:47 p.m. There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze. Download...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup on turnpike

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the response to a pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday morning which involved dozens of cars and resulted in multiple fatalities. Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup …. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the...
ERIE COUNTY, PA

