Tulsa, OK

Trooper ok after semi side swipes patrol car on Turner Turnpike

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to be on the lookout for emergency vehicles when driving during winter weather.

OHP posted photos of a crash involving OHP Lt. Mystal Perkins Thursday while working on the Turner Turnpike.

While her patrol car was parked on the turnpike, a semi swerved to avoid Perkins and side swiped her vehicle while Lt. Perkins was inside, according to the OHP.

OHP says Lt. Perkins was not injured.

