Trooper ok after semi side swipes patrol car on Turner Turnpike
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to be on the lookout for emergency vehicles when driving during winter weather.
OHP posted photos of a crash involving OHP Lt. Mystal Perkins Thursday while working on the Turner Turnpike.
While her patrol car was parked on the turnpike, a semi swerved to avoid Perkins and side swiped her vehicle while Lt. Perkins was inside, according to the OHP.
OHP says Lt. Perkins was not injured.
