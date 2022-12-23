Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
Here Are the Best Stocks To Own as 2022 Draws to a Close
There are only a few more trading days left in the year. What's the best thing to do? Check out the market for opportunities. You might land some great deals. And you might find stocks with solid momentum heading into the new year. By doing this, you'll finish the year...
Here's Why Zscaler (ZS) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
A downtrend has been apparent in Zscaler (ZS) lately. While the stock has lost 7.2% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
3 Surefire Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio in 2023
When I opened a custodial account for my daughter, I had my heart in the right place, but I didn't put together a great plan for what stocks to buy. Now, nearly three years in, she has a few dozen businesses that I believe make the world a better place for her future -- but I had no specific focus or investing direction.
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%
This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders. Even top-notch dividend stocks like Dominion Energy...
Do Options Traders Know Something About Bridge (BRDG) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. BRDG need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $7.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied...
Analysts Expect 14% Upside For The Holdings of SPYV
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: SPYV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $44.03 per unit.
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Stock?
Investors in Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $40.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
These 2 Business Services Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Reminder - Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (Symbol: GSBD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 1/27/23. As a percentage of GSBD's recent stock price of $14.56, this dividend works out to approximately 3.09%, so look for shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc to trade 3.09% lower — all else being equal — when GSBD shares open for trading on 12/29/22.
Helmerich & Payne (HP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Best Stocks To Invest In 2023? 3 Dow 30 Stocks To Know
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a stock market index. In brief, Dow Jones tracks the performance of 30 large publicly traded companies. It’s one of the oldest and most widely watched indices in the world. Additionally, its generally seen as a barometer for overall stock market performance. Investing in these stocks can be a great way to diversify your portfolio. As well as a way to capitalize on some of the largest and most stable companies in the world.
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
Is MGIC Investment (MTG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a Trending Stock
Alibaba (BABA) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this online retailer have returned +12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
What Makes BHP (BHP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
ASGN vs. NOW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Computers - IT Services sector might want to consider either ASGN Inc (ASGN) or ServiceNow (NOW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best...
