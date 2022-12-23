ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

An Elegant Villa in Miami Beach Featuring an Overflowing Perimeter Pool and Bar with A Floating Fireplace is Asking $31.5 Million

3541 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 3541 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is an elegant home with travertine flooring, oak walls, and stones. This newly built structure was designed as a modern redux with an unprecedented level of luxury. This Home in Miami Beach offers 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 12,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3541 Flamingo Drive, please contact Oren Alexander (Phone: 954-774-3699) & Isaac Lustgarten (Phone: 305-450-8045) at Official for full support and perfect service.
Miami - The Favourite Tourist Destination

Miami is a vibrant and lively city located in the southeastern United States, and it is known for being a popular destination for tourists from all over the world. There are many reasons why Miami is famous, and these include its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, diverse culture, and iconic architecture.
Way Beyond Bagels Sued, May Be Forced To Move From Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Longtime Addison Place tenant “Way Beyond Bagels” may be moving to the great beyond if the deli’s landlord prevails in a just filed lawsuit. According to a preliminary document reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Way Beyond is so significantly behind in […]
AKA West Palm Residential Resort Opens in Downtown West Palm Seaside, Florida

AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach’s central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
High School Students Set Up Adoption Event for Rescue Dogs and No One Shows Up

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @RescuewithMe recently posted a truly heartbreaking video of an adoption even that took place in Miami, Florida. Where no one showed up. Rescue With Me had said they were prepared to be disappointed, but no one thought to prepare the high school students from Felix Varela High School who had spent two months training the dogs.
$225,000 A Month to Experience Ocean Front Living at Its Finest in This Exceptional Estate with over 15,000 SF Living Space in Golden Beach, Florida

317 Ocean Boulevard Home in Golden Beach, Florida for Sale. 317 Ocean Boulevard, Golden Beach, Florida is an exceptional ocean front estate with luxurious amenities including formal dining room with maple paneling, movie theater, elevator, help quarters, finished basement, gym, and 2 large storage rooms. This Home in Golden Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 15,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 317 Ocean Boulevard, please contact Diane Lieberman (Phone: 305-788-5030) & Jill Meyerson Barzilay (Phone: 305-205-9133) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
A $4.3 Million Green Home in Boca Raton with Solar Power and Smart Home Voice Activation is On The Market

7555 Mandarin Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 7555 Mandarin Drive, Boca Raton, Florida, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning co-architect Richard Meier. This is the unique home that is 100% solar powered and fully voice activated. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7555 Mandarin Drive, please contact Alejandro Jaramillo (Phone: 561-706-7985) at Balistreri Real Estate Inc for full support and perfect service.
Grand opening held for new Brightline station in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Train passengers were ready to ride, as Brightline opened its newest station in Aventura. Saturday’s big opening was held following a brief delay due to construction inspections. The station, located at 19796 West Dixie Highway, provides 240 parking spaces, as well as complimentary shuttles...
No I-95 Boca Raton Closures This Week, Then It’s Going To Get Bad

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Construction on I-95 in Boca Raton will be on hiatus this week so motorists traveling for the holidays can do so without FDOT-caused delay. “To minimize impact to the traveling public during the holiday season,” said a spokesperson with […]
15 Best Things to Do in Margate, FL

The charming city of Margate is a nice and quiet suburban area in Broward County. With a population of 58,001 residents in 2001, they only contribute a small portion out of the approximately 6.1 million residents in the whole Miami Metropolitan area. Margate was founded in the 1950s, relatively recently...
