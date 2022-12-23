Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami - The Favourite Tourist DestinationUjwal SharmaMiami, FL
5 Best Cocktail Bars in MiamiBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
5 Best Nightclubs in Miami, FloridaBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Shoppers flock to South Florida malls on Christmas Eve to buy last-minute gifts
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Hours before the stroke of midnight, South Florida malls saw a Christmas rush. Last-minute shoppers on Saturday hit the stores at Aventura Mall to secure those last stocking stuffers and gifts to put under their trees. “I’m Christmas shopping for my family. I’m disguising [my...
Christmas Eve block party provides gifts for hundreds of kids
Hundreds of families on Saturday took part in the fifth annual Christmas Eve Block Party, which aims to make sure all young people across Palm Beach County have a gift this holiday season.
West Palm Beach family serves up hot meals on cold Christmas
A downtown West Palm Beach family made sure more people in need got to enjoy Christmas dinner and had someone to share it with.
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents, visitors bundle up on Christmas Day as cold snap brings on falling iguanas
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent residents and visitors from going out to enjoy a brisk and overcast Christmas Day. The holiday spirit was in full effect along Ocean Drive on South Beach, Sunday afternoon. “Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad,” said Denise, who was...
WSVN-TV
Volunteers with Greater Miami Jewish Federation serve gourmet meals at local Salvation Army
MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of volunteers in Miami provided help serving holiday meals. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation on Sunday took over the kitchen at the Salvation Army on Northwest 38th Street. Volunteers made gourmet meals for lunchtime. The extra hands allowed the members of the Salvation Army staff...
Coconut Creek Car Show Features Live Music and Amazing Automobiles
The City of Coconut Creek welcomes car enthusiasts to an event that promises to showcase the best automobiles locals have to offer. The Coconut Creek Car Show will take place on Sunday, January 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Community Center located at 1100 North Lyons Road. The event is open to all ages and will be free to attend.
WSVN-TV
South Florida families dust off sweaters, come together on chilly Nochebuena as temps dip into 50s, 40s
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Families across South Florida dusted off their sweaters, heavy jackets and scarves and joined loved ones at family gatherings on a chilly Nochebuena. The temperatures, which remained in the low 50s and even dipped into the high 40s in some parts, prompted last-minute changes to families’ dinner plans.
luxury-houses.net
An Elegant Villa in Miami Beach Featuring an Overflowing Perimeter Pool and Bar with A Floating Fireplace is Asking $31.5 Million
3541 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 3541 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is an elegant home with travertine flooring, oak walls, and stones. This newly built structure was designed as a modern redux with an unprecedented level of luxury. This Home in Miami Beach offers 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 12,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3541 Flamingo Drive, please contact Oren Alexander (Phone: 954-774-3699) & Isaac Lustgarten (Phone: 305-450-8045) at Official for full support and perfect service.
Miami - The Favourite Tourist Destination
Miami is a vibrant and lively city located in the southeastern United States, and it is known for being a popular destination for tourists from all over the world. There are many reasons why Miami is famous, and these include its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, diverse culture, and iconic architecture.
Get Your Fun Fix at Parkland’s Family Fun Fest Carnival: 3 Days of Thrills, Games, and Live Music
Get ready for three days of action at Parkland’s Family Fun Fest. The carnival takes place on Friday, January 13, from 5:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m., Saturday, January 1, from 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., and Sunday, January 15, from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. On Friday evening,...
WSVN-TV
Celebrate with the Magic City Hippies this New Year’s Eve at Miami Beach Bandshell
The end of the year is upon us, and if you’re still looking for something to do there’s a party like no other going down at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The band is currently on tour, but they’re making a special SoFlo stop on New Year’s Eve.
WSVN-TV
Manatees gather in West Palm Beach lagoon to stay warm during Florida’s cold front
(WSVN) - Florida’s biggest cold front of the season has manatees on the search for warm water. On Monday, more than 30 sea cows were found outside Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach. With the lagoon being right next to the FPL power plant, the warm water made the...
Way Beyond Bagels Sued, May Be Forced To Move From Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Longtime Addison Place tenant “Way Beyond Bagels” may be moving to the great beyond if the deli’s landlord prevails in a just filed lawsuit. According to a preliminary document reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Way Beyond is so significantly behind in […]
west-palm-beach-news.com
AKA West Palm Residential Resort Opens in Downtown West Palm Seaside, Florida
AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach’s central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
pethelpful.com
High School Students Set Up Adoption Event for Rescue Dogs and No One Shows Up
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @RescuewithMe recently posted a truly heartbreaking video of an adoption even that took place in Miami, Florida. Where no one showed up. Rescue With Me had said they were prepared to be disappointed, but no one thought to prepare the high school students from Felix Varela High School who had spent two months training the dogs.
luxury-houses.net
$225,000 A Month to Experience Ocean Front Living at Its Finest in This Exceptional Estate with over 15,000 SF Living Space in Golden Beach, Florida
317 Ocean Boulevard Home in Golden Beach, Florida for Sale. 317 Ocean Boulevard, Golden Beach, Florida is an exceptional ocean front estate with luxurious amenities including formal dining room with maple paneling, movie theater, elevator, help quarters, finished basement, gym, and 2 large storage rooms. This Home in Golden Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 15,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 317 Ocean Boulevard, please contact Diane Lieberman (Phone: 305-788-5030) & Jill Meyerson Barzilay (Phone: 305-205-9133) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
A $4.3 Million Green Home in Boca Raton with Solar Power and Smart Home Voice Activation is On The Market
7555 Mandarin Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 7555 Mandarin Drive, Boca Raton, Florida, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning co-architect Richard Meier. This is the unique home that is 100% solar powered and fully voice activated. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7555 Mandarin Drive, please contact Alejandro Jaramillo (Phone: 561-706-7985) at Balistreri Real Estate Inc for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
Grand opening held for new Brightline station in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Train passengers were ready to ride, as Brightline opened its newest station in Aventura. Saturday’s big opening was held following a brief delay due to construction inspections. The station, located at 19796 West Dixie Highway, provides 240 parking spaces, as well as complimentary shuttles...
No I-95 Boca Raton Closures This Week, Then It’s Going To Get Bad
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Construction on I-95 in Boca Raton will be on hiatus this week so motorists traveling for the holidays can do so without FDOT-caused delay. “To minimize impact to the traveling public during the holiday season,” said a spokesperson with […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Margate, FL
The charming city of Margate is a nice and quiet suburban area in Broward County. With a population of 58,001 residents in 2001, they only contribute a small portion out of the approximately 6.1 million residents in the whole Miami Metropolitan area. Margate was founded in the 1950s, relatively recently...
Comments / 0