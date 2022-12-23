Top Stories of 2022 Countdown: No. 7 –– Cobb school board makes headlines

In this November file photo, Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain is pictured at his election night party at Yard House in The Battery Atlanta. Hunter Riggall

Editor’s note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2022 as determined by newsroom staff. Today’s installment is No. 7.

It was an eventful year for the Cobb County Board of Education.

The school board saw Cognia, its accreditation firm, invalidate its own findings and retract a report that had critiqued the school board. A Cobb Superior Court grand jury identified problems — but no criminal violations — in the district’s purchasing practices. And incumbent Republican board Chairman David Chastain fended off a fierce challenge from Democrat Catherine Pozniak in November’s general election.

The Republican-controlled board faced a slew of controversies earlier in the year that Cobb Democrats hoped would spell the end of Chastain’s tenure. Instead, he won victory by an eight-point margin, ensuring Republicans kept their one-vote majority on the board.

One of those controversies stemmed from a Cognia report requested by board Democrats last year. In April 2021, the board’s three Democrats — Leroy “Tre” Hutchins and outgoing members Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis — asked for, and were granted, a special review of the school system by Cognia.

The review, the findings of which were released in the fall of 2021, made recommendations for improving board governance and fiscal responsibility and closing the student achievement gap.

However, Cognia voided its own review in March 2022, saying it was flawed work produced by volunteers.

Just days after Cognia rescinded the report, a source in the Cobb District Attorney’s Office told the MDJ a Cobb grand jury had opened an investigation into purchasing decisions made by the school board.

Purchases scrutinized by the Cobb DA’s office included ProTek’s ultraviolet sanitizing lights, a contract the district canceled in March 2021 after a malfunction at a school where the lights were installed, and other purchases exceeding $50,000, according to the source.

While the grand jury did not find criminal wrongdoing, it found that the district had “a clear pattern” of rewarding some contracts outside its own procurement policy.

As a result of the review, the grand jury recommended the state legislature change procurement law to include county boards of education, which is exempt from Georgia procurement law, except for construction contracts.

Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, whose office conducted an initial probe before impaneling the grand jury, said after the inquiries concluded that he did not expect further action from the grand jury. The grand jury did recommend, however, that future grand juries should conduct annual reviews of the school board.

“I believe this was probably a wake-up call for the Cobb school board, as far as the way they do business. And basically just puts them on notice that people are looking at their activities,” Broady said at the time.

Ultimately, the controversies didn’t derail Chastain’s reelection campaign. The chairman was the only Republican Cobb school board member up for reelection this year, seeking another term in Post 4 in northeast Cobb.

Chastain was also the only incumbent running in a truly competitive school board race in the county. Democrat Becky Sayler won with nearly 70% of the vote to replace Howard in Post 2 (Howard instead ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic state school superintendent nomination). Democrat Nichelle Davis ran unopposed in Post 6 to replace Charisse Davis, who did not seek reelection.

The Post 4 race grew increasingly fierce ahead of Election Day. Pozniak filed an ethics complaint with the state against Chastain, and both candidates attacked each other’s financial backers. Allies of Chastain took aim at Pozniak’s handling of her property taxes. And parody social media pages were created to mock Chastain and fellow Republicans on the board.

After being reelected, Chastain told the MDJ he would be picking up where he left off as he looked toward four more years in office.

“Now it’s just spending the next four years doing what I’ve been doing, trying to support our parents, our kids and our educators in one of the best school districts to teach, lead and learn,” Chastain said.