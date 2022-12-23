ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Storm Knocks Out Power To Over 100,000 In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Connecticut. Photo Credit: Eversource

A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Connecticut.

As of around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Eversource is reporting 97,652, with United Illuminating reporting another 3,447.

Among the communities with the most outages:

  • Danbury: 4,729
  • Simsbury: 4,626
  • Newtown: 3,042
  • East Haddam: 2,704
  • Litchfield: 2,603
  • Clinton: 2,415
  • New Milford: 2,373
  • East Hartford: 2,313
  • Hebron: 2,150
  • Monroe: 1,750
  • Ridgefield: 1,639
  • Wilton: 1,581
  • Lebanon: 1,572
  • Sharon: 1,444
  • Southbury: 1,390
  • Tolland: 1,308
  • Waterbury: 1,252
  • Woodbury: 1,128
  • Stamford: 1,097
  • Morris: 1,363
  • Colchester: 1,341
  • Madison: 1,338
  • Southington: 1,327
  • Guilford: 1,322
  • Woodbridge: 1,250
  • Bethlehem: 1,234
  • Manchester: 1,228
  • Glastonbury: 1,185
  • Mansfield: 1,056
  • Cheshire: 1,039
  • Bloomfield: 1,033

