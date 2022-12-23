Storm Knocks Out Power To Over 100,000 In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Connecticut.
As of around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Eversource is reporting 97,652, with United Illuminating reporting another 3,447.
Among the communities with the most outages:
- Danbury: 4,729
- Simsbury: 4,626
- Newtown: 3,042
- East Haddam: 2,704
- Litchfield: 2,603
- Clinton: 2,415
- New Milford: 2,373
- East Hartford: 2,313
- Hebron: 2,150
- Monroe: 1,750
- Ridgefield: 1,639
- Wilton: 1,581
- Lebanon: 1,572
- Sharon: 1,444
- Southbury: 1,390
- Tolland: 1,308
- Waterbury: 1,252
- Woodbury: 1,128
- Stamford: 1,097
- Morris: 1,363
- Colchester: 1,341
- Madison: 1,338
- Southington: 1,327
- Guilford: 1,322
- Woodbridge: 1,250
- Bethlehem: 1,234
- Manchester: 1,228
- Glastonbury: 1,185
- Mansfield: 1,056
- Cheshire: 1,039
- Bloomfield: 1,033
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.
Comments / 4