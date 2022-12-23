Storm Knocks Out Power To Over 100,000 In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages

A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Connecticut. Photo Credit: Eversource

A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Connecticut.

As of around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Eversource is reporting 97,652, with United Illuminating reporting another 3,447.

Among the communities with the most outages:

Danbury: 4,729

Simsbury: 4,626

Newtown: 3,042

East Haddam: 2,704

Litchfield: 2,603

Clinton: 2,415

New Milford: 2,373

East Hartford: 2,313

Hebron: 2,150

Monroe: 1,750

Ridgefield: 1,639

Wilton: 1,581

Lebanon: 1,572

Sharon: 1,444

Southbury: 1,390

Tolland: 1,308

Waterbury: 1,252

Woodbury: 1,128

Stamford: 1,097

Morris: 1,363

Colchester: 1,341

Madison: 1,338

Southington: 1,327

Guilford: 1,322

Woodbridge: 1,250

Bethlehem: 1,234

Manchester: 1,228

Glastonbury: 1,185

Mansfield: 1,056

Cheshire: 1,039

Bloomfield: 1,033

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.