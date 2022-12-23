ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman Opens Fire in Paris, Two Reported Dead

By Elsa Keslassy and K.J. Yossman
 4 days ago
Update: A third person has reportedly died following the shooting.

Previously: A gunman opened fire in a busy street in Paris , France on Friday morning local time.

Two people have reportedly died and four have been inured. Of the injured, one is understood to be in serious condition. The victims have not yet been publicly named.

The shooting took place in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the heart of the French capital.

The armed suspect, who is a 69 year-old French man, was arrested and placed in custody, according to local news broadcaster BFMTV. The man had been arrested twice previously for attempted murder and according to the French prosecutor was recently released by authorities. French media reported the suspect previously attacked a refugee camp in 2021, where he is said to have injured two migrants with a sword.

The attack took place near the Kurdish Cultural Center, a restaurant and a hair salon, according to Alexandra Cordebard, mayor of the 10th arrondissement. The motive of the attack has not yet been determined. The Paris prosecutor has launched a investigation into the shooting. Part of the investigation will aim to determine whether today’s attack was a hate crime.

The area is now being protected by military forces. Locals are worried that the shooting was a terrorist attack and could be part of a series of assaults on the eve of Christmas.

Parisians have been on the edge since the capital was hit by a series of coordinated Islamist terrorist attacks in November 2015, in which 129 people died. Among the venues targeted in the attacks were the Bataclan concert hall, where the Eagles of Death Metal were playing a gig . The terrorists occupied the venue for over two hours where they shot victims and detonated suicide belts.

More to come…

