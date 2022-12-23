Read full article on original website
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
Romantic Holiday Date Nights Down the Shore
What's the Christmas season without watching those Hallmark Channel Christmas movies? And don't think for a moment that us guys don't check them. Regardless of whether your guy admits it, trust me, he does. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into one of those romantic...
Cole, Millville’s Deaf Dog, Featured on NBC Network News
Cole, a deaf dog from Millville, continues to advocate for the disabled of all species. Cole and his owner Chris Hanna are being noticed for their efforts. Just weeks after competing in the finals for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, Cole has become a TV star. Cole was...
Our List Of The 10 Best Casino Restaurants In Atlantic City 2022
Back in April, 2022, we took on the nearly impossible task of selecting the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City. It was a daunting task to say the least. For those we inadvertently missed … please chalk it off as a sin of our minds and not of our hearts.
Colorized Atlantic City Beach Photo From 1908 Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered what life was like a hundred years ago?. We have some insight into all of that, thanks to a photo that has been colorized and gone viral. The photo is from 1908 and has been colorized, according to the Facebook page History in Color, by Sébastien de Oliveira. It's been posted on Instagram and has received over 46,000 likes. Check out the photo below. We did a couple of zoom-ins so you can see some of the people more "up close":
Sir Paul McCartney Surprises Diners At New Jersey Restaurant
“Maybe I’m Amazed” to be able to report about a recent surprise appearance in New Jersey by the legendary musician vocalist superstar Sir Paul McCartney. Just “Imagine” walking into the Blue Cafe last Friday, December 16, 2022, and there’s McCartney, right there sitting in the diner.
Christmas Eve Eve: Whale Washes Ashore In Atlantic City, NJ
On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8:00 a.m. hour on Friday, December 23, 2022. The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.
So cold in NJ that bursting pipes close library, hotel and apartment complex
New Jersey was thrown into an arctic freeze over the holiday weekend, causing burst pipes in at least three locations, and closing down a library, a hotel and an apartment complex. Burst sprinkler system pipes caused the Atlantic City Free Public Library to close on Tuesday. The library did not...
Quarter-of-a-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in North Cape May
A very lucky lottery player in Cape May County is holding a lottery ticket worth $250,000!. New Jersey Lottery officials say the winning ticket was for the Tuesday, December 22nd Pick Six game. The player choose to add the Double Play option for an extra $1.00, and their ticket hit all 6 numbers, winning the big jackpot!
Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Gift & Christmas Shoppe Will Be Closing
In a December 16, 2022 Facebook announcement, which read:. Dear Loyal Friends & Customers... the time has come for us to close our Wildwood Boardwalk store. We loved our time spent in Wildwood, on & off the Boardwalk, with all of our faithful customers who shopped with us for so many years - so very much!!
Who’s Got The Winning $10,000 Lottery Ticket Bought in Vineland, NJ?
Somebody has fallen into some cash, thanks to the New Jersey Lottery. Lottery officials say a winning $10,000 ticket was purchased in Vineland, in Cumberland County. The Mega Millions ticket was for the Tuesday, December 20th drawing and was purchased at Charlie's Liquor on Gheysons Avenue in Vineland. The $10,000...
Atlantic City Doesn’t Fix Giant Pothole: Place A Christmas Tree
Well, it’s Christmas Eve, Eve and the enormous pothole is still there. Last week we wrote about the very creative solution that residents of Richmond Avenue in Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City, New Jersey. They took matters into their own hands and decided if a barricaded, ugly pothole was going...
30 Rescued From Motels in West Atlantic City, NJ, During Coastal Flooding
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say they helped rescue 30 people from flood waters along the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City Friday morning. According to the EHT Police Department, flooding began to occur around 7:30 between Athens Avenue and Bayport Drive. With the assistance of the West Atlantic...
Best Places to Live in Atlantic County
Atlantic County is known for many things. Mention Atlantic County to someone and the first thought they'll conjure up are the casinos, or perhaps the boardwalk or beach in Atlantic City. Atlantic County has much to offer beyond Atlantic City. Great entertainment, restaurants to suit all tastes, diverse backgrounds of...
Ocean City to Try New Strategy to Stop Rowdy Juveniles
Ocean City will utilize a new tactic as part of a broader strategy to try to prevent large groups of rowdy juveniles from disrupting the pivotal summer tourism season. During its last meeting of 2022, City Council introduced a lengthy ordinance Thursday that would classify a litany of minor offenses such as curfew violations or littering as a “breach of the peace” to give police more power to detain juveniles who allegedly break local laws.
2 Teens Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized by Atlantic City, NJ, Police
Atlantic City Police say two teenagers were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized last Thursday night. According to the ACPD, just before 8:30 PM, Sgt. Timothy Smith visited a business in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in response to numerous complaints from business owners about illegal drug deals.
The Mosaic of People that Make Up the Atlantic County Region
America is the land of the free and the home of the brave. Our country is a mosaic of people from all over the world. Looking at the bigger picture, according to The American Immigration Council, nearly 25 percent of all New Jersey residents, are immigrants. Worldpopulationreview.com Over 19% of...
Wanted: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder
Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for an armed robbery just before Christmas. The Franklin Township Police Department says the pictured person robbed Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday, December 23rd, at around 6:45 PM. The store is located on West Blvd. in Newfield,...
Man Fatally Shot in Vineland, NJ, Tuesday Night
Authorities in Vineland say a man was fatally shot in the city Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report. Arriving officers located 35-year-old Russell Workman, who was...
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, NJ Man Is Charged With Murder
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Isaiah Toulson of Mays Landing, New Jersey with the August 18, 2022 murder of Charles Wynn. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a...
