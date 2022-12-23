ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Christmas Day forecast

After the arctic weather the last few days Christmas Day is going to be very nice out! FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps shares her forecast which will be perfect for playing with those new toys.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day

Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Barbeque Spots Face Pipe Bursts Due to Cold Weather

Two popular BBQ spots in North Texas are cleaning up after pipes burst due to the weekend's cold weather. “For something like this to happen, it really throws a wrench into our plans and our dinner service,” said Brandon Hurtado, CEO and Owner of Hurtado’s Barbecue. On Friday,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Holiday Travel Plans Altered by Severe Winter Weather

Holiday travel was a nightmare for millions of Americans on this Christmas day. While not so bad in North Texas, winter weather caused all kinds of problems around the country. Still, travelers were willing to try their luck to be with loved ones. A warm welcome from family is part...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fire at Vacant Dallas Warehouse Sends Plume of Smoke Into Sky

Dallas Fire-Rescue spent Tuesday morning battling a massive fire at a vacant warehouse that appeared to be under demolition in Dallas. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of West Jefferson Boulevard near the Grand Prairie city limits. NBC 5 has learned the fire caused severe...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

No Snow in Dallas? Make Your Own!

Most Christmases, Dallasites have to settle for dreaming of snow and a white Christmas. Dallas has not had a white Christmas since 2012. Last year, Dallas temperatures hovered around 82°F, the warmest Christmas on record. This year, Dallas temperatures are expected to dip into the twenties due to an...
DALLAS, TX
CBS News

First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way. North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory. Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m. Late this morning into...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Cowboys DE Sam Williams talks about Plano car crash scare

PLANO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he's grateful to be alive after a scary car crash in Plano. Williams was briefly hospitalized after being sideswiped by another car this past Thursday. He walked away with some scratches on his face, along with a concussion and...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Christmas tree recycling locations in North Texas

Christmas is over, and many North Texans are looking to get rid of their trees. There are several cities across the Metroplex with programs for people who are looking to get rid of their live trees. Dallas. In Dallas you can drop off your tree at the Bachman Transfer Station...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border

DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
DALLAS, TX

