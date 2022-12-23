Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Plumbers dealing with burst pipes across North Texas following winter freeze
FORT WORTH, Texas - Following the arctic blast that dropped temperatures below freezing for days last week many North Texans are dealing with burst pipes and keeping plumbers across the area busy. "We are booked for the next five days, and we just got everybody in line," said Chris Fontenot...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Christmas Day forecast
After the arctic weather the last few days Christmas Day is going to be very nice out! FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps shares her forecast which will be perfect for playing with those new toys.
dallasexpress.com
Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day
Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Barbeque Spots Face Pipe Bursts Due to Cold Weather
Two popular BBQ spots in North Texas are cleaning up after pipes burst due to the weekend's cold weather. “For something like this to happen, it really throws a wrench into our plans and our dinner service,” said Brandon Hurtado, CEO and Owner of Hurtado’s Barbecue. On Friday,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Holiday Travel Plans Altered by Severe Winter Weather
Holiday travel was a nightmare for millions of Americans on this Christmas day. While not so bad in North Texas, winter weather caused all kinds of problems around the country. Still, travelers were willing to try their luck to be with loved ones. A warm welcome from family is part...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fire at Vacant Dallas Warehouse Sends Plume of Smoke Into Sky
Dallas Fire-Rescue spent Tuesday morning battling a massive fire at a vacant warehouse that appeared to be under demolition in Dallas. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of West Jefferson Boulevard near the Grand Prairie city limits. NBC 5 has learned the fire caused severe...
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: December 27 - January 1
RED ALERT - ARLINGTON - EB & WB I-30 between Baird Farm Road and Hwy 360 ALL LANES MAY BE CLOSED between 8 pm - 5 am on Tuesday, 12/27 through Thursday, 12/29, if closed traffic will be diverted to the service road.
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
dallasexpress.com
No Snow in Dallas? Make Your Own!
Most Christmases, Dallasites have to settle for dreaming of snow and a white Christmas. Dallas has not had a white Christmas since 2012. Last year, Dallas temperatures hovered around 82°F, the warmest Christmas on record. This year, Dallas temperatures are expected to dip into the twenties due to an...
CBS News
First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way. North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory. Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m. Late this morning into...
fox4news.com
Cowboys DE Sam Williams talks about Plano car crash scare
PLANO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he's grateful to be alive after a scary car crash in Plano. Williams was briefly hospitalized after being sideswiped by another car this past Thursday. He walked away with some scratches on his face, along with a concussion and...
What to expect from dangerous wind chills & timing of cold front on Thursday in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be cold outside, there’s no doubt about that as the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports dangerous wind chills alongside a cold front will be present on Thursday and Friday in North Texas. The weather center says it will...
fox4news.com
Christmas tree recycling locations in North Texas
Christmas is over, and many North Texans are looking to get rid of their trees. There are several cities across the Metroplex with programs for people who are looking to get rid of their live trees. Dallas. In Dallas you can drop off your tree at the Bachman Transfer Station...
fox4news.com
Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
Three Fort Worth homes damaged in weekend fire
Fort Worth Investigators are still combing through the rubble left by a fire on Christmas Eve morning. Firefighters were called to a northside home on North Houston Street, a few blocks from Meacham Airport.
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines apologizes to customers as cancelations leave thousands stranded
More than 295 Southwest flights were canceled out of Dallas Love Field on Tuesday and more than 2855 were canceled nationwide on Monday. The Dallas-based airline blames disruptions from winter weather for putting flight crews out of place.
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations leave Christmas travelers stranded at Love Field
DALLAS - There are a lot of frustrated travelers at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Monday. Many people just trying to get home from a holiday trip are struggling to get flights back home after severe weather led to many canceled flights and flight crews out of position.
