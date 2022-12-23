In an age where more and more shopping happens online, Crossgates Mall continues to be an in-person retail giant in the Capital Region. In an age where shopping malls are facing an uphill battle to bring consumers through their doors, the template for success at Crossgates Mall should be followed again and again. The region's biggest shopping center continues to evolve to meet changing consumer tastes and remains a busy destination for not just Capital Region shoppers, but for those looking for dining and entertainment.

GUILDERLAND, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO