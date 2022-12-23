Flooding on Sprain Parkway due to winter storm
News 12’s Jonathan Gordon is tracking conditions on Sprain Parkway as the road reopens after flooding.
News 12’s Jonathan Gordon is tracking conditions on Sprain Parkway as the road reopens after flooding.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0