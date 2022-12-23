Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Road conditions have improved, but drivers should still be cautious
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Benjamin Yoss is in town from Illinois for the holidays. In the last four days, he’s traveled to Fort Wayne, then to South Bend and Back. He said road conditions are getting better. “Road conditions right now are not too bad highways and major...
WANE-TV
Allen County encourages residents to recycle live Christmas trees
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With Christmas now in the rearview mirror, many families with real Christmas trees may be looking for a way to properly dispose of them. Luckily, the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) is offering families a solution by encouraging residents to donate unwanted trees to ACDEM.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne city offices close for Christmas; Monday trash service delayed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne city offices are closed Monday in recognition of Christmas. As a result, garbage and recycling for those with Monday service will be delayed one day this week. City offices will also be closed Jan. 2, but the city still plans to collect...
wfft.com
Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
Drivers are enjoying the gift of lower gas prices
According to AAA, the national average price for regular gasoline is $3.10, but in the state of Indiana that average drops to $2.95.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
WANE-TV
Allen County family boasts over 50 Christmas trees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the most difficult parts of the holidays is making decisions about your Christmas tree. When to buy it, how to decorate it, deciding when it should be put up and brought down. Now imagine you had to make those decisions for over...
wfft.com
Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
WANE-TV
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
News Now Warsaw
Websites offer road condition updates
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
wfft.com
Despite the storm, people still ventured out into the cold
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With whipping winds, slick snow, and freezing temperatures, Friday was a good day to stay inside and enjoy the warm. But two people found themselves going into the winter weather - one for family, one for fun. Regiana Sistevaris didn't have the luxury of staying...
wfft.com
ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
wfft.com
Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
wfft.com
Jay County issues traffic alert
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
wfft.com
Some Parkview locations may be closing or modifying hours due to severe weather
INDIANA (WFFT) - Parkview Health may close some locations or change hours and services due to the severe weather. Patients with previously scheduled appointments can check the website for updates or call their provider's office. All Parkview hospitals and emergency departments will remain open. For non-emergency medical issues, Parkview has...
WANE-TV
Tips to keep pipes from freezing from Fort Wayne City Utilities
With temperatures dropping to single digits and then below zero in the next few days, City Utilities reminds customers that pipes and water meters can freeze, causing significant damage and costly repairs. Here are some tips to help residents protect their homes. Run a small trickle of lukewarm water to...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island thaws out
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coney dogs won’t wait this holiday weekend. The arctic air caused the restaurant’s pipes to freeze. Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is back open after frozen pipes temporarily shut the business down, according to a Facebook post. Coney Island will be...
WANE-TV
Police: Man at IHOP with axe, knife charged with armed robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Eve at the IHOP on Coldwater Road. At approximately 12:54 p.m., police responded to a call of an armed robbery suspect at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.
WANE-TV
Bluffton Police Department mourns loss of K-9 Riggs
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) announced the loss of Riggs, one of the department’s K-9 officers, Tuesday morning. According to the department’s Facebook page, Riggs escaped his enclosure while his handler was away on Christmas Eve and was struck by a vehicle on state Route 1 south of Bluffton city limits.
