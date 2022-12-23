ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Allen County encourages residents to recycle live Christmas trees

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With Christmas now in the rearview mirror, many families with real Christmas trees may be looking for a way to properly dispose of them. Luckily, the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) is offering families a solution by encouraging residents to donate unwanted trees to ACDEM.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County family boasts over 50 Christmas trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the most difficult parts of the holidays is making decisions about your Christmas tree. When to buy it, how to decorate it, deciding when it should be put up and brought down. Now imagine you had to make those decisions for over...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
News Now Warsaw

Websites offer road condition updates

WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Despite the storm, people still ventured out into the cold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With whipping winds, slick snow, and freezing temperatures, Friday was a good day to stay inside and enjoy the warm. But two people found themselves going into the winter weather - one for family, one for fun. Regiana Sistevaris didn't have the luxury of staying...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
wfft.com

Jay County issues traffic alert

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
JAY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Some Parkview locations may be closing or modifying hours due to severe weather

INDIANA (WFFT) - Parkview Health may close some locations or change hours and services due to the severe weather. Patients with previously scheduled appointments can check the website for updates or call their provider's office. All Parkview hospitals and emergency departments will remain open. For non-emergency medical issues, Parkview has...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tips to keep pipes from freezing from Fort Wayne City Utilities

With temperatures dropping to single digits and then below zero in the next few days, City Utilities reminds customers that pipes and water meters can freeze, causing significant damage and costly repairs. Here are some tips to help residents protect their homes. Run a small trickle of lukewarm water to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island thaws out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coney dogs won’t wait this holiday weekend. The arctic air caused the restaurant’s pipes to freeze. Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is back open after frozen pipes temporarily shut the business down, according to a Facebook post. Coney Island will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Man at IHOP with axe, knife charged with armed robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Eve at the IHOP on Coldwater Road. At approximately 12:54 p.m., police responded to a call of an armed robbery suspect at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bluffton Police Department mourns loss of K-9 Riggs

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) announced the loss of Riggs, one of the department’s K-9 officers, Tuesday morning. According to the department’s Facebook page, Riggs escaped his enclosure while his handler was away on Christmas Eve and was struck by a vehicle on state Route 1 south of Bluffton city limits.
BLUFFTON, IN

