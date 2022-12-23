ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Snow and sleet Tuesday

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
DULUTH, MN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends

(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

"No customer lost heat" - We Energies lifts gas conservation request

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Through a release at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, We Energies discontinued the request that customers keep thermostats set between 60 - 62 degrees during a possible natural gas shortage. According to the energy company, the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee flights canceled due to winter weather

MILWAUKEE - The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been canceled Monday, Dec. 26. Across the country, airlines have canceled around 1,400 flights Monday, according to Flight Aware. "We spent the night in the airport....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Weather: Sun to Snow Showers

Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee flights canceled due to weather, rental cars hard to come by

MILWAUKEE - The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport were canceled Monday, Dec. 26. According to FlightAware, more than 17,000 flights were canceled across the country since Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to the winter storm. At...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Dangerous cold: Wind chills below zero

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Saturday. It is dangerously cold outside. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. 1:40 a.m.: Winter Storm Warning is...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin utility companies prepare for power outages

MILWAUKEE — As temperatures plunge, concerns about power outages rise. "The good news is we are used to it. We are used to these Wisconsin winters," said Alison Trouy, We Energies spokesperson. "Just know that our crews are ready to go. They're ready to quickly and safely restore power if we do see any outages."
MILWAUKEE, WI

