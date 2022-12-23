Read full article on original website
Snow and sleet Tuesday
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
We Energies says customers can return thermostats to normal after overnight supply shortage
We Energies provided an update to its sudden natural gas shortage Saturday morning, saying customers can return their thermostats to normal after being asked to conserve natural gas use overnight.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
CBS 58
"No customer lost heat" - We Energies lifts gas conservation request
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Through a release at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, We Energies discontinued the request that customers keep thermostats set between 60 - 62 degrees during a possible natural gas shortage. According to the energy company, the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Pulling out of the “Deep Freeze” before the New Year arrives
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As our prolonged period of colder weather continues to slowly move out, expect wind chills and temps to steadily improve throughout the next few days, with below normal temps being replaced by above normal temps by Wednesday. Warmer weather returns for the beginning of this week...
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee flights canceled due to winter weather
MILWAUKEE - The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been canceled Monday, Dec. 26. Across the country, airlines have canceled around 1,400 flights Monday, according to Flight Aware. "We spent the night in the airport....
wpr.org
Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin renews efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has relaunched efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha — roughly seven years after its last attempt was blocked by former Gov. Scott Walker. In July, the tribe announced that it had once again partnered with Hard Rock International, which is owned by...
WISN
Weather: Sun to Snow Showers
Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee flights canceled due to weather, rental cars hard to come by
MILWAUKEE - The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport were canceled Monday, Dec. 26. According to FlightAware, more than 17,000 flights were canceled across the country since Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to the winter storm. At...
Can I drive in Wisconsin with an out-of-state license?
(WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Wisconsin, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license. According to Driving Laws, a non-resident of Wisconsin can drive in the state without a Wisconsin license provided that they have a valid driver’s license from their home state. However, the driver […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
BREAKING NEWS: We Energies to ask customers to turn down their thermostats immediately
RACINE, WI — We Energies is asking its customers to immediately lower their thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees. The utility hopes to stave off a significant natural gas outage at a time when the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook. An interstate supplier “experienced a...
WISN
Dangerous cold: Wind chills below zero
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Saturday. It is dangerously cold outside. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. 1:40 a.m.: Winter Storm Warning is...
WISN
Wisconsin utility companies prepare for power outages
MILWAUKEE — As temperatures plunge, concerns about power outages rise. "The good news is we are used to it. We are used to these Wisconsin winters," said Alison Trouy, We Energies spokesperson. "Just know that our crews are ready to go. They're ready to quickly and safely restore power if we do see any outages."
Federal climate law changes the stakes in Wisconsin third-party solar fight
Wisconsin solar advocates and developers say clarifying the legality of third-party-owned solar in the state is even more crucial now since the federal Inflation Reduction Act allowed solar tax credits to be paid directly to nonprofit organizations and government entities. This change removes the necessity of third-party ownership for such...
