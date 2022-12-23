ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

fortscott.biz

KS Dept. of Transportation Requests Comments on Improvement Program

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests comments on an amendment to the FFY 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document. The STIP is a project specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, and includes projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. The list of projects being amended to the STIP can be viewed at http://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burProgProjMgmt/stip/stip.asp.
Salina Post

KDOT requesting comments on STIP amendment

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests comments on an amendment to the FFY 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document. The STIP is a project specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, and includes projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. The list of projects being amended to the STIP can be viewed at http://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burProgProjMgmt/stip/stip.asp.
KSNT News

These are the top 10 leading causes of death in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows what the leading causes of death for Kansans are. In the KDHE’s 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report, one section delves into the top ten leading causes of death for residents of the Sunflower State. The leading causes have […]
ncsha.org

Kansas Housing Awards $4.9 Million in MIH Funds and 7.5 Million in KHITC Funds for Rural Housing Development

Eleven Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $4,998,936 in Moderate Income Housing (MIH) funds and 7,593,000 in Kansas Housing Investor Tax Credits (KHITC). The awards, made possible through the state of Kansas’ MIH and KHITC programs, will provide resources to develop moderate income housing for families in rural communities.
Kansas Reflector

Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought

Legislators are almost certain to place the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer among their top priorities as the drought bearing down on Western Kansas hits the already depleted water supply. Every inch of Kansas is either abnormally dry or in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with most of the western half of […] The post Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV

'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
ksal.com

Western Kansas Water Levels to be Measured

A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
lawrencekstimes.com

One year after wildfires, Kansas ranchers vow to ‘get by … somehow’

PARADISE, Kansas — These are the survivors. As rancher Rich Koester walks through his cattle pen, he points them out one by one. The cow with a plastic ear tag that’s warped from melting in the fire’s heat. Another whose burnt hair never quite grew all the way back. The Black Angus who’s still a little jumpy when Koester tries to separate her from her calf.
adastraradio.com

Kansas Receives Nearly $5.7M to Expand Equitable Broadband Access

TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly announced this week Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office. “Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a new chapter of innovation and...
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: Kansas cattle on feed down 6 for November 2022

Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.33 million cattle on feed on December 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 6 percent from last year. Placements during November totaled 420,000 head, down 3 percent from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
KWCH.com

Changing winds; changing temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a windy and colder day, get ready to see a much milder afternoon coming up on Tuesday as the wind changes direction and most of the area sees highs getting back above average. On the backside of high pressure, south winds will kick in for...
