fortscott.biz
KS Dept. of Transportation Requests Comments on Improvement Program
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests comments on an amendment to the FFY 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document. The STIP is a project specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, and includes projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. The list of projects being amended to the STIP can be viewed at http://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burProgProjMgmt/stip/stip.asp.
KWCH.com
Local, state agencies across Kansas join ‘Taking Down DUI’ traffic enforcement campaign
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From Monday, (Dec. 26) through Jan. 2, 2023, local and state law enforcement departments across Kansas are taking part in the Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign, supported through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), includes police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).
kfdi.com
Law Enforcement Statewide Participating in “Take Down DUI” Campaign Through New Year’s
From Monday, Dec. 26th through Jan. 2nd, local and state law enforcement agencies statewide are taking part in the “Taking Down DUI” traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign is supported through the Kansas Department of Transportation and includes police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Kansas Highway Patrol. KDOT...
coloradopolitics.com
Crude oil pipeline mostly reopens following massive Kansas oil spill | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
TOPEKA — The operator of a pipeline with the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years has reopened all of it except for the stretch in Kansas and northern Oklahoma that includes the site of the rupture. Canada-based T.C. Energy said in a statement on Dec. 14 that...
Schmidt: Role of state AG's in limiting federal government bigger now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt prepares to hand over the office to fellow Republican Kris Kobach, he notes that the amount of suing of the federal executive branch that happens now is more than he anticipated when he took the job 12 years ago. "We've...
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
These are the top 10 leading causes of death in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows what the leading causes of death for Kansans are. In the KDHE’s 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report, one section delves into the top ten leading causes of death for residents of the Sunflower State. The leading causes have […]
ncsha.org
Kansas Housing Awards $4.9 Million in MIH Funds and 7.5 Million in KHITC Funds for Rural Housing Development
Eleven Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $4,998,936 in Moderate Income Housing (MIH) funds and 7,593,000 in Kansas Housing Investor Tax Credits (KHITC). The awards, made possible through the state of Kansas’ MIH and KHITC programs, will provide resources to develop moderate income housing for families in rural communities.
Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought
Legislators are almost certain to place the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer among their top priorities as the drought bearing down on Western Kansas hits the already depleted water supply. Every inch of Kansas is either abnormally dry or in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with most of the western half of […] The post Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas in state of emergency due to winter storm, governor signs executive order
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order in response to the winter storm settling across the state.
KAKE TV
'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
ksal.com
Western Kansas Water Levels to be Measured
A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
lawrencekstimes.com
One year after wildfires, Kansas ranchers vow to ‘get by … somehow’
PARADISE, Kansas — These are the survivors. As rancher Rich Koester walks through his cattle pen, he points them out one by one. The cow with a plastic ear tag that’s warped from melting in the fire’s heat. Another whose burnt hair never quite grew all the way back. The Black Angus who’s still a little jumpy when Koester tries to separate her from her calf.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Receives Nearly $5.7M to Expand Equitable Broadband Access
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly announced this week Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office. “Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a new chapter of innovation and...
KS, MO natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption
Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.
kiowacountypress.net
Ag stats: Kansas cattle on feed down 6 for November 2022
Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.33 million cattle on feed on December 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 6 percent from last year. Placements during November totaled 420,000 head, down 3 percent from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
Critics: Poor oversight remains in Kan. nursing home care program
WICHITA — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case
Former Republican member of the Kansas House was convicted by a federal jury of money laundering and fraud for stealing $355,000 in COVID-19 relief funding. The post Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Changing winds; changing temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a windy and colder day, get ready to see a much milder afternoon coming up on Tuesday as the wind changes direction and most of the area sees highs getting back above average. On the backside of high pressure, south winds will kick in for...
