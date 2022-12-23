Read full article on original website
No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota
MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation
Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
ALERT NIGHT: Another Windy & Very Cold Night in Store -Bill Graul
Strong low pressure continues to sit over the eastern Great Lakes. This, combined with high pressure just to our west, continues to cause strong NW winds across the region in the 15-30 mph range, with gusts of 40-45+ mph at times. This will continue to cause areas of blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibility… especially in the open/flat areas and across higher terrain and ridge tops. The greatest impacts will continue to be west of the Miss. River where a BLIZZARD WARNING remains in effect through Saturday morning. The NWS has switched the Blizzard Warning to a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY east of the river, as impacts won’t be as widespread.
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news...
No. 9: My Pillow's Lindell met by FBI at Mankato Hardees
Dec. 26—MANKATO — The FBI's execution of a search warrant on My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell at a local fast-food drive-thru brought a wave of attention to Mankato earlier this year. Lindell, an enthusiastic exponent of former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, has said...
For a New Prague family, Christmas won’t be quite the same this year
They all knew the day would come when Ryan Wetschka would not be home with his family for Christmas. And while his family has accepted the reality of a son, a brother, a grandson and nephew serving his country in the United States Army, it doesn’t make the missing him any easier.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
North Mankato man accused of violent threats toward family
Dec. 23—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man was charged Friday after being accused of grabbing a knife and threatening family members. Corey Timothy Hughes, 37, faces two felonies for violent threats, three misdemeanors for domestic assault, three misdemeanors for assault and one misdemeanor for damage to property in Nicollet County District Court.
Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
Clements man sentenced for theft after taking neighbor’s ATV for joyride
A Clements man, Mitchell Aaron Davis, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony theft after taking a neighbor’s four-wheeler out for a joyride. According to court documents, on Oct. 7, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of an ATV theft near Clements. While the deputy was enroute to the site, he got a second report that the ATV was now back at the property. At about 6:40 a.m., the deputy arrived to find Davis speaking to the victim. Davis stated he “had no reason at all” for taking the ATV, and that “I just wanted to take it for a joy ride.”
Man seeks guilty plea in murder case
Dec. 25—MANKATO — The father of a baby who died in Mankato in 2021 is seeking a guilty plea on a murder charge, according to court records. Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, faced second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, assault and three malicious punishment of a child charges in Blue Earth County District Court dating back to September 2021 after being accused of causing fatal injuries in his 2-month-old daughter. He'd have all but the murder charge — second-degree indicates no intent — dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
