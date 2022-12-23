ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myklgr.com

No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota

MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
sdstandardnow.com

As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation

Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
news8000.com

ALERT NIGHT: Another Windy & Very Cold Night in Store -Bill Graul

Strong low pressure continues to sit over the eastern Great Lakes. This, combined with high pressure just to our west, continues to cause strong NW winds across the region in the 15-30 mph range, with gusts of 40-45+ mph at times. This will continue to cause areas of blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibility… especially in the open/flat areas and across higher terrain and ridge tops. The greatest impacts will continue to be west of the Miss. River where a BLIZZARD WARNING remains in effect through Saturday morning. The NWS has switched the Blizzard Warning to a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY east of the river, as impacts won’t be as widespread.
ALBERT LEA, MN
YAHOO!

No. 9: My Pillow's Lindell met by FBI at Mankato Hardees

Dec. 26—MANKATO — The FBI's execution of a search warrant on My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell at a local fast-food drive-thru brought a wave of attention to Mankato earlier this year. Lindell, an enthusiastic exponent of former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, has said...
MANKATO, MN
YAHOO!

North Mankato man accused of violent threats toward family

Dec. 23—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man was charged Friday after being accused of grabbing a knife and threatening family members. Corey Timothy Hughes, 37, faces two felonies for violent threats, three misdemeanors for domestic assault, three misdemeanors for assault and one misdemeanor for damage to property in Nicollet County District Court.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
myklgr.com

Clements man sentenced for theft after taking neighbor’s ATV for joyride

A Clements man, Mitchell Aaron Davis, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony theft after taking a neighbor’s four-wheeler out for a joyride. According to court documents, on Oct. 7, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of an ATV theft near Clements. While the deputy was enroute to the site, he got a second report that the ATV was now back at the property. At about 6:40 a.m., the deputy arrived to find Davis speaking to the victim. Davis stated he “had no reason at all” for taking the ATV, and that “I just wanted to take it for a joy ride.”
CLEMENTS, MN
YAHOO!

Man seeks guilty plea in murder case

Dec. 25—MANKATO — The father of a baby who died in Mankato in 2021 is seeking a guilty plea on a murder charge, according to court records. Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, faced second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, assault and three malicious punishment of a child charges in Blue Earth County District Court dating back to September 2021 after being accused of causing fatal injuries in his 2-month-old daughter. He'd have all but the murder charge — second-degree indicates no intent — dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy