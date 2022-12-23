Strong low pressure continues to sit over the eastern Great Lakes. This, combined with high pressure just to our west, continues to cause strong NW winds across the region in the 15-30 mph range, with gusts of 40-45+ mph at times. This will continue to cause areas of blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibility… especially in the open/flat areas and across higher terrain and ridge tops. The greatest impacts will continue to be west of the Miss. River where a BLIZZARD WARNING remains in effect through Saturday morning. The NWS has switched the Blizzard Warning to a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY east of the river, as impacts won’t be as widespread.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO