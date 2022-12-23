ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

'It was kind of a stressful situation': Holiday travel continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holiday travel chaos continues. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights and delayed even more. Traveler Christina Sanmiguel-Titman was stranded at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport for hours waiting on her flight. “It was kind of a stressful situation,” Christina Sanmiguel-Titman traveling South Carolina to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Shoppers rush to make returns the day after Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tanger Outlets went from being closed on Christmas to being full of people Monday, most of them making returns and exchanges while it’s still on the top of their minds. When the Outlets opened at 10 a.m., the parking lots were already full of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Alderwoman presents 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter is presenting the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl highlighting the cultural significance of Kwanzaa. The event will take place nightly on each day of Kwanzaa beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. There are several locations for participants to visit including Pooler and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SFD contains fire on Savannah’s Southside

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department says that a local townhouse was damaged in a fire on Savannah’s Southside earlier today. According to officials, Savannah Fire responded to a fire at the Quail Ridge Townhouses Monday afternoon. Firefighters received the call around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 26. Neighbors said that they smelled something […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound

ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Pooler residents now homeless after pipe bursts on Christmas Day

POOLER, Ga. — Some Pooler residents don't have a home after pipes burst in their apartment complex on Christmas day. Residents here at Parkside at the Highlands apartments told WJCL a sprinkler line burst, flooding multiple apartments and displacing residents. “Pipes must've burst, definitely on the third floor, trickled...
POOLER, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort

The National Park Service has named Savannah as a World War II Heritage City, joining a list of 19 communities in the U.S. which the agency recognizes as having played pivotal roles in the war effort through their civilian workforces. For Savannah and Chatham County, that role was driven in large part by the Port […] The post Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd

Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee …. Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd. 75-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home …. The only thing fiercer than the flames that burned Jody Price's home to the ground is the love he has for his wife. Local non-profit...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Bulloch Bears Witness: Sparking discussion around race and justice

The Bulloch Bears Witness: Music, Memory and Moving Forward event will ignite community discussion around race and justice. “There is still so much history to be made. As we write these next chapters, I want those coming behind us to see that we faced the wrongdoing of our past and that we recognize the impacts that our past actions have on us today,” said Adrianne McCollar, co-chair of the Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Aspiring lawyer becomes Georgia Southern graduate at 17

At just 17, Adriana Proctor is graduating from Georgia Southern University with dreams of becoming a lawyer. “I’ve always wanted to be a lawyer,” Proctor said. “It’s my dream job and would allow me to provide meaningful representation and support to communities where I am needed. I would love to make a difference with children in particular through community initiatives, state agencies or even private practice.”
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy