The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
'It was kind of a stressful situation': Holiday travel continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holiday travel chaos continues. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights and delayed even more. Traveler Christina Sanmiguel-Titman was stranded at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport for hours waiting on her flight. “It was kind of a stressful situation,” Christina Sanmiguel-Titman traveling South Carolina to...
Shoppers rush to make returns the day after Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tanger Outlets went from being closed on Christmas to being full of people Monday, most of them making returns and exchanges while it’s still on the top of their minds. When the Outlets opened at 10 a.m., the parking lots were already full of...
Savannah Alderwoman presents 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter is presenting the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl highlighting the cultural significance of Kwanzaa. The event will take place nightly on each day of Kwanzaa beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. There are several locations for participants to visit including Pooler and […]
Ask Asa: Dozens attend Whippoorwill's pay-what-you-can Christmas dinner
RIDGELAND, S.C. — More than 100 people from the Jasper County, South Carolina area gathered for a pay-what-you-can — or nothing at all — Christmas dinner atWhippoorwill Farms. Whippoorwill partnered with Mother Smokin’ Good BBQ and other local businesses to offer a warm meal and meaningful celebrations...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
SFD contains fire on Savannah’s Southside
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department says that a local townhouse was damaged in a fire on Savannah’s Southside earlier today. According to officials, Savannah Fire responded to a fire at the Quail Ridge Townhouses Monday afternoon. Firefighters received the call around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 26. Neighbors said that they smelled something […]
Church on Savannah’s southside providing a place to stay during cold holiday weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When people without a home walk through the doors at St. George’s Episcopal Church this holiday weekend, they’ll be greeted with several items to keep them warm in below freezing temperatures. Father David Lemburg says providing a warm place to stay and hot meals...
'With the support of the city, I was able to make it happen': A new Black-owned barbershop opens up on Broughton Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you are looking for a place to get your next haircut, a new barbershop on Broughton Street could help. The Gold Tribe Barbering Lounge has now opened up near PennyKix sneaker store. "Getting everything done, down to the nitty gritty and actually executing, it took...
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound
ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
Pooler residents now homeless after pipe bursts on Christmas Day
POOLER, Ga. — Some Pooler residents don't have a home after pipes burst in their apartment complex on Christmas day. Residents here at Parkside at the Highlands apartments told WJCL a sprinkler line burst, flooding multiple apartments and displacing residents. “Pipes must've burst, definitely on the third floor, trickled...
Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort
The National Park Service has named Savannah as a World War II Heritage City, joining a list of 19 communities in the U.S. which the agency recognizes as having played pivotal roles in the war effort through their civilian workforces. For Savannah and Chatham County, that role was driven in large part by the Port […] The post Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd
Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee …. Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd. 75-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home …. The only thing fiercer than the flames that burned Jody Price's home to the ground is the love he has for his wife. Local non-profit...
How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
Road closure alert: Northbound Abercorn Street at DeRenne Avenue closed for emergency tree removal
The city of Savannah is issuing a new traffic alert today. Northbound Abercorn Street is closed between DeRenne Avenue and Brandywine Road for an emergency tree removal. A Savannah Police Officer at the scene says a dead pine tree is severely leaning against another tree, threatening to fall directly across the entirety of Abercorn Street.
FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
Bulloch Bears Witness: Sparking discussion around race and justice
The Bulloch Bears Witness: Music, Memory and Moving Forward event will ignite community discussion around race and justice. “There is still so much history to be made. As we write these next chapters, I want those coming behind us to see that we faced the wrongdoing of our past and that we recognize the impacts that our past actions have on us today,” said Adrianne McCollar, co-chair of the Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition.
House fire and busted sprinkler alarm calls make for a busy Christmas for SFD
Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) as of has responded to over 30 calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Many of them were alarm calls from sprinkler pipes and sprinkler heads in large apartment complexes that had frozen and busted. When the temperature finally rose above freezing the issues compounded with the sprinkler systems.
Aspiring lawyer becomes Georgia Southern graduate at 17
At just 17, Adriana Proctor is graduating from Georgia Southern University with dreams of becoming a lawyer. “I’ve always wanted to be a lawyer,” Proctor said. “It’s my dream job and would allow me to provide meaningful representation and support to communities where I am needed. I would love to make a difference with children in particular through community initiatives, state agencies or even private practice.”
Missing in Port Wentworth: Police searching for 14-year-old girl who disappeared
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Port Wentworth need your help finding a missing teenage girl. The Port Wentworth Police Department reported Thursday evening that Love Thomas, 14, was reported missing. Wind Chill Advisory: Cold blast to send feels-like temps around Savannah plummeting to...
