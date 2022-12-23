Read full article on original website
Frigid air to remain through Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold Arctic air has settled in and will stay put for the next 48-72 hours as temperatures will struggle to get near freezing on Christmas Eve. Frigid and sunny conditions will continue to last through Christmas Day with afternoon high temperatures expected to get above freezing, but not likely out of […]
Water shortage continues in Notasulga, free cases of water at Town Hall
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – Serious water shortage issues are plaguing Notasulga familles as Notasulga Water Department has lost water in the main tank. As of Monday night pallets of water are at Town Hall and Notasulga Water customers can come by and pick up a case. Notasulga is filling its tank off the Loachapoka Water […]
Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
Cold temperatures are approaching. Here’s how to protect your pipes.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With cold temperatures approaching, it’s time to think about how you’ll protect your pipes from bursting. Chris Mead, owner of bluefrog Plumbing + Drain in Columbus, shared his knowledge on the subject with WRBL. The pipes most at risk for bursting during cold weather are exposed outside or are located in […]
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 26-year-old Justice Rogers was last seen in the 5500 block of Saratoga Drive - between 11 - 11:50 p.m. - on December 19. Rogers was wearing a dark hoodie with...
Several exits blocked on I-185 Southbound; use caution on morning commute
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Traffic is blocked off I-185 Southbound near exit 10 due to inclement weather, according to GDOT. Columbus police are on scene and rerouting drivers through JR Allen. Stay with WRBL as we bring you the latest updates on this developing story.
Popular downtown Columbus restaurant reopens after renovations
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a new look to a popular luxury restaurant located downtown Columbus. Hotel Indigo’s Eighteen85 Rooftop Bar closed down on Sept. 13 for about six weeks to make some improvements as part of their remodeling project. Many of the upgrades paid tribute to the rich history in Columbus. The upgrades– which […]
Accident causing backed up traffic on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One lane is open following an accident on Manchester Expressway in Columbus. According to crews on the scene say, the accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported at this time. Stay with us as we gather more information.
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a day after Christmas and instead of joy, a Columbus family is grieving as they released balloons in honor of their loved one who died Christmas Eve after being shot multiple times. “Right now, I’m disappointed, hurt, in pain, angry, and just overwhelmed,” says the...
Overnight crash leaves one man dead, northbound lanes on I-185 closed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have confirmed that an overnight accident on I-185 northbound has left one man dead. According to police, 33-year-old Jack Crabtree was struck by multiple vehicles after running onto the major highway. He was pronounced dead at 3:17 a.m. at Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan. A police vehicle was hit […]
One person injured in shooting on Forrest Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Dec. 26. Police say one person was injured in a shooting near Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in Columbus. Stay with WRBL for update on this developing story.
One injured in shooting on Forrest Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. On December 26, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call on Forrest Road near Gleason Avenue. Upon arrival, officials found one person injured with gunshot wounds. It’s unknown at this time if a...
2 homes catch fire in LaGrange; 3 hospitalized
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Three people were injured in a fire while one person still in critical condition after LaGrange firefighters battled two house fires at the same time on Thursday. Firefighters were called to the burning homes as one crew responded to a home off Cato Street, while the...
One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officials have confirmed that one man is dead after a fatal overnight car wreck on highway I-185. The individual has been identified as 33-year-old Jack Crabtree. Coroner Buddy Bryan says Crabtree was riding with his grandmother as she was driving northbound on I-185. As she...
Here’s what you should know about feral cats and freezing weather, says Paws Humane Society executive director
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With freezing temperatures predicted for the days ahead, dogs and cats left outdoors without shelter will face a risk of hypothermia. But while pet owners can simply let their animals inside, feral cats don’t have this option. Paws Humane Society Executive Director Courtney Pierce said they have ways of making it […]
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning. [SEE ALSO: Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting]. A statement from the Columbus Police Department states the body was found on 29th Street near the 5th Avenue intersection. The...
Missing woman, infant found safe by Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A missing Columbus woman and her infant have been found safe. Latoria Kegler and her five-month-old daughter, Majesty Williams, were last seen Friday, December 23, 2022, around 3 a.m. on Emily Drive in Columbus, Ga. Police say the pair have been found in good health.
Man killed on Christmas Eve following Columbus shooting, another injured
Authorities are investigating a deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus. Columbus police say they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Bunker Hill Road around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 24. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 24-year-old Tamareious Miller. Bryan says Miller died from multiple gunshot wounds. Bryan says […]
Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Friday night. A report from Muscogee County coroner Buddy Brian states 24-year-old Tamareious Miller was shot on Friday evening. His body was found at a home on Bunker Hill Road. A...
‘I wanted to keep it going and continue my grandmother’s legacy’: 20-year-old holds annual ‘Keep Columbus Warm’ event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 20-year-old Josiah Robinson gathered community members at the Frank D. Chester Recreation Center for the 5th annual “Keep Columbus Warm” event on Thursday. It is an event that distributes warm clothing items like coats, hats and socks to underserved individuals in the Fountain City.
