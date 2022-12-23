It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $1.14. The Ur-Energy Inc. has recorded 27,822 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Ur-Energy Announces Additional Sales Commitments, Success in its Bid into the Uranium Reserve, and Decision to Ramp-Up Lost Creek Production Operations.

1 DAY AGO