After-hours trades for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock's consolidated last price rising by $0.29, or 4.94%, to $6.16. The CarParts.com Inc. has recorded 8,506 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Former Amazon Executive Joins CarParts.com as Chief Operating Officer.

7 HOURS AGO