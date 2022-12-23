There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $59.93. The Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has recorded 15,426 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that LP and the LP Foundation Donate Over $680,000 in 2022 to Support Local Communities.

4 DAYS AGO