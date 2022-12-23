Effective: 2022-12-27 07:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides. Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in additional flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals in the past 24 hours are 2 to 4 inches for the Coast, Coast Range, Willapa Hills and Cascades, with 1 to 3 inches for inland valleys. Expect an additional 1 to 2.5 inches in the Coast Range and Cascades today, with about 0.5 to 0.75 inches for inland valleys. Fast responding rivers and creeks have crested but slower-responding rivers are still on the rise. Note that a few flood warnings are already in effect, and additional river flood warnings are possible. As of Tuesday morning, rivers of greatest concern to rise above flood stage include the upper Tualatin River in Western Washington County and the Marys River near Corvallis in Benton County. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

