Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Willapa Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides. Target Area: Willapa Hills FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in additional flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals in the past 24 hours are 2 to 4 inches for the Coast, Coast Range, Willapa Hills and Cascades, with 1 to 3 inches for inland valleys. Expect an additional 1 to 2.5 inches in the Coast Range and Cascades today, with about 0.5 to 0.75 inches for inland valleys. Fast responding rivers and creeks have crested but slower-responding rivers are still on the rise. Note that a few flood warnings are already in effect, and additional river flood warnings are possible. As of Tuesday morning, rivers of greatest concern to rise above flood stage include the upper Tualatin River in Western Washington County and the Marys River near Corvallis in Benton County. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 07:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up of 60 to 70 mph. The timing of strongest winds will be through noon today. Winds will be much less in the lower sheltered valleys. * WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 07:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 09:15:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Cascade Foothills; South Washington Coast; Western Columbia River Gorge; Willapa Hills FLOOD POTENTIAL OUTLOOK HAS BEEN CANCELED BUT A FLOOD WATCH AND SEVERAL RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS ARE REMAIN IN EFFECT An areal flood watch and several river flood warnings have superceded the flood potential outlook, which is being canceled as of 8 am. Please refer to weather.gov/portland for the latest watches and warnings.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 07:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides. Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in additional flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals in the past 24 hours are 2 to 4 inches for the Coast, Coast Range, Willapa Hills and Cascades, with 1 to 3 inches for inland valleys. Expect an additional 1 to 2.5 inches in the Coast Range and Cascades today, with about 0.5 to 0.75 inches for inland valleys. Fast responding rivers and creeks have crested but slower-responding rivers are still on the rise. Note that a few flood warnings are already in effect, and additional river flood warnings are possible. As of Tuesday morning, rivers of greatest concern to rise above flood stage include the upper Tualatin River in Western Washington County and the Marys River near Corvallis in Benton County. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 07:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Columbia WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Willapa Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 07:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Willapa Hills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 13:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 14:16:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. WAC041-280130- /O.NEW.KSEW.FL.W.0080.221227T2140Z-221228T2216Z/ /RAWW1.1.ER.221227T2140Z.221228T0600Z.221228T1315Z.NO/ 919 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Randle. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the Cowlitz River will cause minor flooding from the vicinity of Randle downstream through Riffe Lake...covering nearby farm lands and several roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 19.2 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Lewis The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River At Randle affecting Lewis County. .A series of wet weather systems passing through the area have resulted in increasing river levels on the Cowlitz river through today and into late tonight. This will allow river levels to exceed minor flood stage by this afternoon.
weather.gov
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 09:15:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Central Oregon Coast; Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; North Oregon Coast; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley; Western Columbia River Gorge FLOOD POTENTIAL OUTLOOK HAS BEEN CANCELED BUT A FLOOD WATCH AND SEVERAL RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS ARE REMAIN IN EFFECT An areal flood watch and several river flood warnings have superceded the flood potential outlook, which is being canceled as of 8 am. Please refer to weather.gov/portland for the latest watches and warnings.
Comments / 0