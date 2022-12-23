Read full article on original website
Time to shift gears and turn on the heat!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re not done with the cold weather just yet, but the the worst of the brutal, cold air has officially moved out. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 20s area-wide, but we won’t go too far into them. Most folks will bottom out between 27 and 30 degrees under mostly clear skies.
Heavy traffic is expected as the holiday season continues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The holiday season brings millions of drivers onto the roadways, and that includes right here in the Circle City. With Dothan being near two different state lines, traffic can be heavier especially on Highway 231, during the holidays as travelers are either on the way to their next holiday destination or are headed home after the Christmas weekend.
Will sub-freezing temperatures hurt last-minute Christmas sales?
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—DID TODAY’S FREEZING WEATHER, TAKE A BITE OUT OF “LAST MINUTE” CHRISTMAS SHOPPING? FOR DOWNTOWN ENTERPRISE STORE OWNERS, THEY TELL WDHN NEWS THAT. CHRISTMAS WEATHER HAS FINALLY ARRIVED BEFORE THE “BIG HOLIDAY”. IN FACT, SEVERAL TELL US THE “DROP IN MERCURY” HAS ACTUALLY MOTIVATED...
Warming shelter opens and residents face frigid holiday temperatures
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cold temperatures are here to stay in the Circle City this holiday weekend, which made it hard for some people to get out of bed. “I did not want to get up this morning,” Dothan resident, April Carpenter said. “My feet were nice and toasty and when I stood up I knew it was cold outside.”
Enterprise Rescue Inc. personnel working on Christmas Day
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The “unsung heroes” are often Paramedics, EMTs, and those who provide emergency care. When seconds can mean the difference between life and death. On Christmas Day, we caught up with a two-member enterprise rescue crew working out of the Elba station. At two o’clock EMT...
Daleville mayor volunteers at city’s warming station
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—The sub-freezing temperatures caused several wiregrass communities to “open” warming stations for those without a roof over their heads, or inadequate heating. At the Daleville Convention and Cultural Center adjacent to city hall, Mayor. Jayme Stayton served as a volunteer for two nights from midnight...
Tri-State Corvette Club gift giveaway
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the weekend, some Houston County kids got their presents delivered to them in style. The Tri-State Corvette Club rolled into the town of Gordon and delivered presents to children in the community. Gifts were given to needy children in the area and the...
Angel Tree Toy Giveaway serves nearly 125 children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Close to 125 children up to the age of 12 were given their Christmas gifts this year in a special way. The Ordinary People Society (T.O.P.S.) held its annual Little Angel Tree Toy Giveaway. Parents from around the community bring their kid’s Christmas lists to...
Family displaced after a house fire in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —Numerous first responders were called to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Andrew Street in Dothan. When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Smoke was seen billowing out of the home as firefighters worked to extinguish hot...
Crews rush to a fire in Geneva Co. that started in the kitchen
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of a house fire near Slocomb. The fire happened on the 4100 block of County Road 91 which is just southwest of Slocomb. Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the home and units had to cut a...
Local power outages during the extreme morning cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic tips-off
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 16 basketball teams here in the Wiregrass are going to have a busy week as they’re competing in the 16th annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic. Every team wants to win and the further a school advances in the tournament, the more money will be headed back to that high school.
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley Offers Last-Minute Gift Ideas, 50% Off Everything in the Store Through January 2, 2023
Last chance for last-minute Christmas shopping as WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in downtown Chipley, Florida offers 50% everything in the store, through January 2, 2023. 1414 Main Street (Hwy 77), just a mile north of I-10 in Chipley.
Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
Alabama man killed in saw mill accident just days before Christmas
An Alabama lumber company worker was killed in an accident Wednesday, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Evan Kilpatrick, 20, of Troy, Alabama, was killed after being injured as he worked on a piece of machinery on Wednesday. The incident happened at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. Exactly...
Alabama woman killed in Tuesday morning crash with utility pole, tree
An Alabama teenager was killed Tuesday morning when the car in which she was a passenger struck a utility pole, then a tree. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and claimed the life of a Dothan, Alabama, woman. Carmen Alexus Shiver, 19, was fatally injured when the...
